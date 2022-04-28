 Skip to content
(Good News Network)   Lost cat Dexter is found after 5 years on an offshore oil rig. He was flown back to land in a helicopter, which is a remarkable feat considering how hard it is normally just to get a cat into a carrier. Welcome to Caturday   (goodnewsnetwork.org) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm glad Dexter found his way home.  5 years...wow!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Angel, my sister's 17 1/2 year old lovebug. A long haired calico who loved everyone.
Angel got her wings yesterday.
F*CK CANCER!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Salem was twitching slightly while napping. I hope he was having a really happy dream.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]
This is Angel, my sister's 17 1/2 year old lovebug. A long haired calico who loved everyone.
Angel got her wings yesterday.
F*CK CANCER!


I'm so sorry for your sister's loss! :(
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm sorry for your Sister's loss of Angel, valnt9.  :(
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]
This is Angel, my sister's 17 1/2 year old lovebug. A long haired calico who loved everyone.
Angel got her wings yesterday.
F*CK CANCER!

I'm so sorry for your sister's loss! :(


thank you. she's taking it really hard. but Angel told her it was time, and, thank Bast, my sister listened.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: I'm sorry for your Sister's loss of Angel, valnt9.  :(


thank you. I will relay all the condolences to my sister. she knows about this caring group I call my family.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 630x630]


F*CK CANCER pic is being stolen as I type. thank you.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]


Helping with harvest!  :)
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Rascal says, "Nope. Not today. Probably not tomorrow either..."
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]
This is Angel, my sister's 17 1/2 year old lovebug. A long haired calico who loved everyone.
Angel got her wings yesterday.
F*CK CANCER!


Damn.  She was beautiful and obviously very loved.  Please relay my condolences to your sister.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forry, planning...but what is he planning?
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: I'm glad Dexter found his way home.  5 years...wow!


You think that's amazing? Check out the story of Ritz - who vanished almost 16 years ago and just got home
(but he didn't get a helicopter ride ☺)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]
This is Angel, my sister's 17 1/2 year old lovebug. A long haired calico who loved everyone.
Angel got her wings yesterday.
F*CK CANCER!

Damn.  She was beautiful and obviously very loved.  Please relay my condolences to your sister.


thank you. I will relay the love shared here
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: This is Angel, my sister's 17 1/2 year old lovebug. A long haired calico who loved everyone.
Angel got her wings yesterday.
F*CK CANCER!


My condolences to you and your sister.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: valnt9: This is Angel, my sister's 17 1/2 year old lovebug. A long haired calico who loved everyone.
Angel got her wings yesterday.
F*CK CANCER!

My condolences to you and your sister.

[Fark user image 296x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


thank you.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Jack: Pose? Looking at the treat? WITHOUT just grabbing it? Lady, you must have me confused with the dog!

Me: yes! Perfect photo sequence! Jut as planned!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Once again, we found ourselves scrolling through the mud & the blood & the tears.

Once again we fought our way to the greenlit fountain -- a battle through all the dead & rejected links, only to finally find the single one -- the one and only one.

And here we are -- we mighty few.

Bubbles and I waited all week for this, and by the Disco Gods, we're going to enjoy every minute of it. And for the love of all that is holy and righteous in this world, it is excellent to see you Caturday Warriors again.

[dramatic Frank Frazetta art with cats]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 806x605]


Rascal says, "Nope. Not today. Probably not tomorrow either..."


♥ :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]

Jack: Pose? Looking at the treat? WITHOUT just grabbing it? Lady, you must have me confused with the dog!

Me: yes! Perfect photo sequence! Jut as planned!


♥♥♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]

Jack: Pose? Looking at the treat? WITHOUT just grabbing it? Lady, you must have me confused with the dog!

Me: yes! Perfect photo sequence! Jut as planned!

♥♥♥


I love the way he has the treat in his right paw in the final picture. It's one of his best moves.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Helping with harvest!  :)


"it's called a 'garden bed', right?"
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: Once again, we found ourselves scrolling through the mud & the blood & the tears.

Once again we fought our way to the greenlit fountain -- a battle through all the dead & rejected links, only to finally find the single one -- the one and only one.

And here we are -- we mighty few.

Bubbles and I waited all week for this, and by the Disco Gods, we're going to enjoy every minute of it. And for the love of all that is holy and righteous in this world, it is excellent to see you Caturday Warriors again.

[dramatic Frank Frazetta art with cats]


Good to see you, too!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Speaking of which, most of the regulars here know that my brother-in-law was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a little over a year ago.

He underwent 12 hours of surgery, months of chemo (which ended Monday) and endless medication, tests, treatment, and Doctor appointments.

Today, his Doctors declared him cancer-free. Naturally, he will require meds and check-ups for the rest of his life - but he still has a life to look forward to. I want to thank everyone here for the support they gave me over that time, keeping my spirits up and sending prayers, good wishes and crossed paws. I ♥ you all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Speaking of which, most of the regulars here know that my brother-in-law was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a little over a year ago.

He underwent 12 hours of surgery, months of chemo (which ended Monday) and endless medication, tests, treatment, and Doctor appointments.

Today, his Doctors declared him cancer-free. Naturally, he will require meds and check-ups for the rest of his life - but he still has a life to look forward to. I want to thank everyone here for the support they gave me over that time, keeping my spirits up and sending prayers, good wishes and crossed paws. I ♥ you all.

[Fark user image image 498x498]


Whoo-hoo!!!!! Congrats Sherpa's BIL! That's great news!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Speaking of which, most of the regulars here know that my brother-in-law was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a little over a year ago.

He underwent 12 hours of surgery, months of chemo (which ended Monday) and endless medication, tests, treatment, and Doctor appointments.

Today, his Doctors declared him cancer-free. Naturally, he will require meds and check-ups for the rest of his life - but he still has a life to look forward to. I want to thank everyone here for the support they gave me over that time, keeping my spirits up and sending prayers, good wishes and crossed paws. I ♥ you all.

[Fark user image image 498x498]


OH MY GAWD!!!

I'm shaking with joy!
I'm soooo incredibly happy to hear this news!  (Your mom can ease up in the praying finally!)

If I recall your niece also was going through some stuff.  I hope she's next in the good news line...

YAAAAYYYY!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Speaking of which, most of the regulars here know that my brother-in-law was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a little over a year ago.

He underwent 12 hours of surgery, months of chemo (which ended Monday) and endless medication, tests, treatment, and Doctor appointments.

Today, his Doctors declared him cancer-free. Naturally, he will require meds and check-ups for the rest of his life - but he still has a life to look forward to. I want to thank everyone here for the support they gave me over that time, keeping my spirits up and sending prayers, good wishes and crossed paws. I ♥ you all.


[Fark user image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size

sherpa, that is the greatest news!!  So happy for you, and your family!!! ♥
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

He was sitting next to me.  I got up and flung the Afghan over him.  He didn't seem to mind!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: Once again, we found ourselves scrolling through the mud & the blood & the tears.

Once again we fought our way to the greenlit fountain -- a battle through all the dead & rejected links, only to finally find the single one -- the one and only one.

And here we are -- we mighty few.

Bubbles and I waited all week for this, and by the Disco Gods, we're going to enjoy every minute of it. And for the love of all that is holy and righteous in this world, it is excellent to see you Caturday Warriors again.

[dramatic Frank Frazetta art with cats]


Welcome back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]
This is Angel, my sister's 17 1/2 year old lovebug. A long haired calico who loved everyone.
Angel got her wings yesterday.
F*CK CANCER!


I'm so sorry for your sister and Angel. She was a beautiful kitty. I hope your sister (and you, too) are doing okay.

My thoughts have been with Mudd's woman, TomFoolery and HookedonOnyx all week.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Speaking of which, most of the regulars here know that my brother-in-law was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a little over a year ago.

He underwent 12 hours of surgery, months of chemo (which ended Monday) and endless medication, tests, treatment, and Doctor appointments.

Today, his Doctors declared him cancer-free. Naturally, he will require meds and check-ups for the rest of his life - but he still has a life to look forward to. I want to thank everyone here for the support they gave me over that time, keeping my spirits up and sending prayers, good wishes and crossed paws. I ♥ you all.


[Fark user image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


♥♥♥♥♥♥
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Speaking of which, most of the regulars here know that my brother-in-law was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a little over a year ago.

He underwent 12 hours of surgery, months of chemo (which ended Monday) and endless medication, tests, treatment, and Doctor appointments.

Today, his Doctors declared him cancer-free. Naturally, he will require meds and check-ups for the rest of his life - but he still has a life to look forward to. I want to thank everyone here for the support they gave me over that time, keeping my spirits up and sending prayers, good wishes and crossed paws. I ♥ you all.


[Fark user image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's awesome! So happy to hear that! Hope the good news keeps coming this Caturday. Last week was brutal.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Speaking of which, most of the regulars here know that my brother-in-law was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a little over a year ago.

He underwent 12 hours of surgery, months of chemo (which ended Monday) and endless medication, tests, treatment, and Doctor appointments.

Today, his Doctors declared him cancer-free. Naturally, he will require meds and check-ups for the rest of his life - but he still has a life to look forward to. I want to thank everyone here for the support they gave me over that time, keeping my spirits up and sending prayers, good wishes and crossed paws. I ♥ you all.


[Fark user image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


Great news! So happy for your family sweetie!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lily is favoring her right eye today.  She's holding it closed most of the time, and it's weepy.  I looked at it a couple of times, and I can't see anything wrong.  It's not red, and her pupil looks fine.  Her inner eye lid is not engaged at all.  I think maybe she scratched it, or something.  She seems okay other than that.  My poor girl.  :(
 
