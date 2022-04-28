 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Hell of a time to be a mammal   (cnbc.com) divider line
41
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I'm still alive at 110, I won't care.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's interesting.  I wonder what this article has to - (scrolls down) - AHHHIIIGGHH!!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me about it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the name they gave me
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If I'm still alive at 110, I won't care.


What about me? I'll only be 106.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people eating bats were not even in China.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
really want this shirt now

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if that's what's happening to those horses.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been going on for millions of years. Now they have found a way to count estimate it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't somebody think of the mammals?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, might as well do it like they do on the Discovery Channel in that case.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I'm purposefully evolving back into an amphibian.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is after I clear the, "please support the struggling journalists at CNBC, a subsidiary of a multi-billion dollar multinational corporation and the Shienhardt Wig Company."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll dress like this to go hiking or backpacking

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: edmo: If I'm still alive at 110, I won't care.

What about me? I'll only be 106.


I would be 94 but I have no plans to live that long
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The purpose of the mammal is to flip out and kill people.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: The people eating cats were in Chinatown.


Ftfy
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm dead. Fark the grandkids. They should zoom platinum plus accounts by then anyways.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: This is after I clear the, "please support the struggling journalists at CNBC, a subsidiary of a multi-billion dollar multinational corporation and the Shienhardt Wig Company."

[Fark user image image 346x750]


CNBC needs to be added to the 'do not link' list
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: You'll dress like this to go hiking or backpacking

[i.pinimg.com image 474x561]


I don't do those things, so...
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: edmo: If I'm still alive at 110, I won't care.

What about me? I'll only be 106.


There's no way I'm living to 100. I'd like to but gee whiz...I dunno. Sounds like a long time.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Based on this thread alone, I would support a voting system that weighted each vote with that particular voter's remaining life expectancy.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
why no go to 40,000
i don't believe the 4,000
now 400 i would worry about as that seems reasonable and doable.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mammal
Youtube 14jjo7MtSzE
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Uzzah: That's why I'm purposefully evolving back into an amphibian.


you need to cross the warp 10 threshold to do that
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Hey Nurse!: edmo: If I'm still alive at 110, I won't care.

What about me? I'll only be 106.

I would be 94 but I have no plans to live that long


In all seriousness, I worked at a hospital too long. I genuinely don't want to get much past 85 and that's assuming I'm still in good shape at that point.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's obvious questions here that the article doesn't even attempt to answer:
How does that compare to the rate of new virii appearing say... 20 years ago?
A quick Google search says there's 6,495 known species of mammal. On average, how many different species does one virus infect, and therefore, how many of those new virii will actually hit a given species?
What percentage of virii are just colds, vs. things that are actually dangerous?

Depending on the answers to these questions, the +4000 is anywhere from "we won't even notice", to "this is bad, but manageable", to "holy fark".
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Placental the sister of her brother Marsupial
Their cousin called Monotreme
Dead uncle Allotheria
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The way I eat and drink?  That will kill me long before any super virus.
Enjoy your death trap, mammals!
 
mrwknd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Too late, I'll be fertilizer by then... Get off my fertilized lawn!

/Or maybe soon someone can start a cremation practice off launching you to Sol.
 
Taoist Jedi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Based on this thread alone, I would support a voting system that weighted each vote with that particular voter's remaining life expectancy.


Nope; bad system- it leaves me with a vote.

/Have sixty-plus years in me by family life-expectancy
//Any system where I or people like me have a vote is a bad system
///for what someone should have done to that bastard Jackson before he opened up the franchise...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure the bats kill disease carrying mosquitos so killing bats would just move the disaster up a notch, and irritate me personally.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where. Where are. Where are the Airplane! gifs?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jebus. that's horrifying. It's like a miniaturized archangel of death
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fun fact: we are now closer to 2070 than w
we are to the theatrical release of Soylent Green... which was set in 2022.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pinner: You'll dress like this to go hiking or backpacking

[i.pinimg.com image 474x561]


I hike Au-naturel and aside from bee stings, everything rinses off.

Ahem....... 4000 new virus between 8 billion humans and trillions of animals/insects.  A blip, we found a blip!!
Everyone PANIC!
 
Dadoody
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Biologists estimate that 380 trillion viruses are living on and inside your body right now-10 times the number of bacteria. Some can cause illness, but many simply coexist with you.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When the dinosaurs were wiped out, there were little furry mammals running around that eventually became humans and dominated the planet.

Now that we're wiping ourselves out, I wonder what currently existing little beasties will eventually evolve to take over. Rats? Cockroaches?
 
EL EM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pinner: You'll dress like this to go hiking or backpacking

[i.pinimg.com image 474x561]


Are you my mommy?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: When the dinosaurs were wiped out, there were little furry mammals running around that eventually became humans and dominated the planet.

Now that we're wiping ourselves out, I wonder what currently existing little beasties will eventually evolve to take over. Rats? Cockroaches?


Republicans
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't blame "climate change" when the CDC is doling out big cash to a bunch of medical eggheads who've got nothing to do with their time but fark with various viruses to see what happens.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

