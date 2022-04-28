 Skip to content
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People should have the right to have a decent taste while killing themselves.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'M KOOL WITH THIS.
 
phedex
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is a good time to invent a little plastic thing to attach to cigarettes to give them a menthol taste.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's racist!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
RIP The Freshmaker
 
ScepticalChymist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From my cold, minty fresh fingers.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phedex: This is a good time to invent a little plastic thing to attach to cigarettes to give them a menthol taste.


pretty sure you can make your own pretty easily. some kind of dip i believe. had a roomie who rolled factory looking filter cigarettes. he had all kinds of shiat he'd dip them in.
 
tnpir
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nice job stubby.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You could ban all cigarettes and I'd be Kool with it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drewogatory: phedex: This is a good time to invent a little plastic thing to attach to cigarettes to give them a menthol taste.

pretty sure you can make your own pretty easily. some kind of dip i believe. had a roomie who rolled factory looking filter cigarettes. he had all kinds of shiat he'd dip them in.


Freaking kids today. Back in my day we just used PCP.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
With no menthols, how can one enjoy a smooth Michelob?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Grandma can't smoke her Kools but Jamal can smoke his weed"

Who knows, maybe Jamal can invite Granny over and they can have some quality bonding time.
 
Pextor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's the number "1", not the word one.

/obscure?
 
Bungles
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If cigarettes are legal, menthol cigarettes must be legal. It's clearly mostly a racial split in preference - you can't say white grandmothers can smoke and black grandmothers can't. Obviously in an ideal world, no-one would smoke... but they do. You can't start any sort of ban on a basis that's clearly bisected on racial lines.
 
Abox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just exempt black people, problem solved.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Biden: So, why do PoC like Kools, anyways? This paper says the menthol is killing them or something?

Phillip Morris Dudes: We thought you might ask that. Here's Brent, from marketing.

Brent: I have absolutely no idea, Mr. President. Enjoy a cooler kind of mild.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: With no menthols, how can one enjoy a smooth Michelob?


I believe you mean Colt 45...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who has been puttin out their Kools on my floor?
Youtube sJyywGcS0Ws
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You've come a long way, baby!

Oops...wrong patronizing ad campaign....
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chappelle's Show - I Know Black People Pt. 1
Youtube oDcA9BIB_NQ
 
Avery614
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FFS, sure! All things considered, this is absolutely something we should spend time on right now....

I mean we have metaphorical lava heading for the house right now, from like 10 different volcanoes, but sure, try to fix the front railing if you want.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cause banning recreational drugs always works as intended.
FFS
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
bizzwire
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, a guy's standing outside a pub, smoking a cigarette.
He exhales a huge lungful of polycyclic aromatic carcinogens just as a young jogger runs by.
The jogger stops and says "that's a filthy habit. Bad for both you and me!"
"Oh, I dunno," says the first man.  "My mum lived to be 98."
"How much did she smoke?" Asked the jogger.

"She didn't.  She just minded her own fookin' business."
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bungles: If cigarettes are legal, menthol cigarettes must be legal. It's clearly mostly a racial split in preference - you can't say white grandmothers can smoke and black grandmothers can't. Obviously in an ideal world, no-one would smoke... but they do. You can't start any sort of ban on a basis that's clearly bisected on racial lines.


My white grandmother smoked menthols until she died of lung cancer, and I used to think they were the foulest smelling thing on earth. Then flavored vapes were introduced and I suddenly developed nostalgia for that dead minty gramma smell.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I worked in a lab that had used pure menthol as a reagent. You could rub a wet crystal of that under your nose and sinus ailments begone. Forget the cigarettes though
Fark user image
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I havent smoked so much as nutmeg in 30 years so am I Kool again kids?
 
keldaria
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So how long before someone invents a menthol cigarette holder?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to hand the upcoming elections directly to the Republicans. The article suggests that people will just ignore it, because "what is important is inflation". Yeah, right.

You take away peoples' cigarettes, and they are going to straight-up want to murder you immediately.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A ban on ONLY menthol cigarettes IS racist. Black people like menthols. They may like them because of 50 years of marketing and habit, but their nicotine addiction is tied to that wonderful, smooth, mouthwash vapor feeling they get when you smoke a menthol cigarette. I know this, because I was a smoker for 30 years, and as a lower class worker for some of them, I smoked with a lot of black people. We commiserated on the price of smokes.

Black people like to smoke menthols. Not exclusively, but at much higher percentages than white people do. This is a punishment edict for no reason. The bill also, noticeably, bans flavored cigars, which are also used mostly by black people.

Note: It doesn't ban tobacco. It just bans tobacco white people don't use. If only black people would use those proper cigarettes, we'd be good.

This is going to last about as long as it takes a police officer to shoot a black man for selling menthol cigarettes, then all the smart people are going to try and cover their tracks by saying that's not what they meant to happen. All of those people have never smoked, and they have no idea what it's like to get your fix taken away.

I'd also like to note that absolutely NONE of the state or federal government agencies used the tobacco settlement money from the 90's to get people to stop smoking, so now we're here: banning a product. This is the end result of greedy and lazy government.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Menthol's not my thing but if you're not free to put whatever you want into your own body, then you're not free. We already have plenty of ongoing examples.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just make all cigarettes taste like cock. The problem will solve itself.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: You could ban all cigarettes and I'd be Kool with it.


Prohibition? Certainly that is an option. But really, if someone wants to kill themselves by smoking, that's on them and not on you.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*sips grape soda*
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another bs article from the hill. Most black people don't smoke, let alone smoke menthols and certainly aren't divided over a ban.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Florida Orange Growers PAC is behind this. Menthol cigarettes have long been the nemesis of orange juice
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Breathless Whitehouse staffer:  " Mr President, Mr President, Putin is threatening nuclear escalation over Ukraine, the GDP has shrunk, service industry workers are staying home in droves, the global supply chain is causing critical shortages and the American dream of house purchase is probably out of the reach of a generation of Americans.

...What do you want us to do?"

"Take it easy son, I'm about to announce a ban on Menthol cigarettes".

FIN
 
keldaria
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Kalyco Jack: You could ban all cigarettes and I'd be Kool with it.

Prohibition? Certainly that is an option. But really, if someone wants to kill themselves by smoking, that's on them and not on you.


speaking of prohibition, I honestly think of tobacco a lot like alcohol. Both are addicting, both have serious diseases associated with them. While you might say tobacco is more serious threat to peoples health, I also have to point out that rarely does tobacco use lead to lethal car crashes, although second hand smoke definitely has an impact of its own on innocent bystanders.

I guess for me, I can't see banning menthol cigarettes any more than I can see banning flavored alcoholic beverages. I really can't see a menthol cigarette being any more harmful than it's mixed drink alternative in the grand scheme of things.

/first got drunk on Long Island iced Tea... about 6 of them... that was a fun evening and horrible morning.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Biden has always been a friend to the prison industry.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: You could ban all cigarettes and I'd be Kool with it.


I prefer Australia's method of just making them stupid expensive, like $40 a pack. With such a high barrier to entry, no one starts smoking.

Of course there's illegal ciggies, but at least you don't have gang wars over them like drugs.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's not every day you see such blatant racism from MSM.  But I guess Biden didn't try to ban fried chicken or watermelon.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The Florida Orange Growers PAC is behind this. Menthol cigarettes have long been the nemesis of orange juice


They are also the reason Florida Man doesn't brush his teeth
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Aren't the states that rely on the sin taxes gonna be upset just a tad?

Illinois gets a lot from tobacco taxes.

Of course, vapes have menthol vapes and you can stand outside work and annoy people with clouds of vape smoke.

Quit smoking 1992.  Got hy...hyp...hypno....   bwaaak bwaak BWAAK.  Oh look.  And egg
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drewogatory: phedex: This is a good time to invent a little plastic thing to attach to cigarettes to give them a menthol taste.

pretty sure you can make your own pretty easily. some kind of dip i believe. had a roomie who rolled factory looking filter cigarettes. he had all kinds of shiat he'd dip them in.


Kool Ranch dip?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: A ban on ONLY menthol cigarettes IS racist. Black people like menthols. They may like them because of 50 years of marketing and habit, but their nicotine addiction is tied to that wonderful, smooth, mouthwash vapor feeling they get when you smoke a menthol cigarette. I know this, because I was a smoker for 30 years, and as a lower class worker for some of them, I smoked with a lot of black people. We commiserated on the price of smokes.

Black people like to smoke menthols. Not exclusively, but at much higher percentages than white people do. This is a punishment edict for no reason. The bill also, noticeably, bans flavored cigars, which are also used mostly by black people.

Note: It doesn't ban tobacco. It just bans tobacco white people don't use. If only black people would use those proper cigarettes, we'd be good.

This is going to last about as long as it takes a police officer to shoot a black man for selling menthol cigarettes, then all the smart people are going to try and cover their tracks by saying that's not what they meant to happen. All of those people have never smoked, and they have no idea what it's like to get your fix taken away.

I'd also like to note that absolutely NONE of the state or federal government agencies used the tobacco settlement money from the 90's to get people to stop smoking, so now we're here: banning a product. This is the end result of greedy and lazy government.


Note that this is an anti-racist ban. Antiracism is complicated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: A ban on ONLY menthol cigarettes IS racist. Black people like menthols. They may like them because of 50 years of marketing and habit, but their nicotine addiction is tied to that wonderful, smooth, mouthwash vapor feeling they get when you smoke a menthol cigarette. I know this, because I was a smoker for 30 years, and as a lower class worker for some of them, I smoked with a lot of black people. We commiserated on the price of smokes.

Black people like to smoke menthols. Not exclusively, but at much higher percentages than white people do. This is a punishment edict for no reason. The bill also, noticeably, bans flavored cigars, which are also used mostly by black people.

Note: It doesn't ban tobacco. It just bans tobacco white people don't use. If only black people would use those proper cigarettes, we'd be good.

This is going to last about as long as it takes a police officer to shoot a black man for selling menthol cigarettes, then all the smart people are going to try and cover their tracks by saying that's not what they meant to happen. All of those people have never smoked, and they have no idea what it's like to get your fix taken away.

I'd also like to note that absolutely NONE of the state or federal government agencies used the tobacco settlement money from the 90's to get people to stop smoking, so now we're here: banning a product. This is the end result of greedy and lazy government.


Oh hell they barely used a single dollar. Truth.com used a lot more. I quit because I decided to and you can't try to be athletic and choke down even a half a pack a day if you have lung issues. Something is going to kill ya. And they're worried about menthol.

You biatches menthol by itself is what helped me make it thru the night.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
filmofilia.comView Full Size

Now how am I supposed to pay for a shine job?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's unfair reverse racism to stop discriminatin, exploiting and picking on vulnerable women, racisms and age groups. It will just mean more healthy, wealthy and wise people to compete against white men and women.

That's why Republicans would be saying if they dared be so obvious about their traditional, white heritage racism.

Nowadays you can't even push drugs and death on small children in poor countries.

What we need is robots to beat up on.

THIS WAS A JOKE. MAYBE I SHOULD HAVE PUT THIS DISCLAIMER ON TOP, BUT I WAS LAZY AND COULDN'T BE ARSED TO CUT AND PASTE.
 
