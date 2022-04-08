 Skip to content
Moscow is on fire, yo
58
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, social media videos, World War II, Wednesday night, Ukraine War SitRep, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, YouTube video  
•       •       •

58 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that's an eye opener.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FSB, or Ukrainian special forces? With all the shiat going down in Moldova I'm putting my money on the latter.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine should really be bringing more of the war to Russia. Go full terrorist in cities in Russia. Make the Russian people understand what war is like.

This shiat won't end until Russians turn on Putin OR Putin goes far enough that NATO gets involved.

That second scenario could involve nukes so let's try the first one first.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear, Russia seems to have an active Ukrainian infestation.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Go full terrorist in cities in Russia. Make the Russian people understand what war is like.


Sure if you want to have them turn against you. Bombing military targets and empty industrial but bomb a train station at rush hour and the public isn't going to support you.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: SpectroBoy: Go full terrorist in cities in Russia. Make the Russian people understand what war is like.

Sure if you want to have them turn against you. Bombing military targets and empty industrial but bomb a train station at rush hour and the public isn't going to support you.


Tough one. The Russians (in general) are all in on this war already. I'm not sure how much worse it could be.

But....maybe just target military targets, fuel depots, etc.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin targeted Zelensky so the Ukrainians have a hard but not impossible target. Surprised a Russian hasn't Putin in a bag yet.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably some gopnik siphoning gas while smoking.  Not really Ukraine's kind of a target.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Intrepid00: SpectroBoy: Go full terrorist in cities in Russia. Make the Russian people understand what war is like.

Sure if you want to have them turn against you. Bombing military targets and empty industrial but bomb a train station at rush hour and the public isn't going to support you.

Tough one. The Russians (in general) are all in on this war already. I'm not sure how much worse it could be.

But....maybe just target military targets, fuel depots, etc.


Ukraine hitting civilians would lose them support outside Russia as well, though.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call 1 Moscow burning to the ground? A good start.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the second 'Moscow' to burn in several weeks...

First the Moskva and now Moscow...

Total bummer, Vlad.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And the Ukrainians haven't even occupied Moscow yet, man!

Pussies.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fire_of_Moscow_(1812)
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In Russia, fire burns you
/no wait, that's not how this works
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Ukraine should really be bringing more of the war to Russia. Go full terrorist in cities in Russia. Make the Russian people understand what war is like.

This shiat won't end until Russians turn on Putin OR Putin goes far enough that NATO gets involved.

That second scenario could involve nukes so let's try the first one first.


The upvotes on this are bothering.

While i support the Ukraine, and certainly Russia is committing war crimes, going the terrorism route against the Russian populace that has no say in this is wrong. Beyond that it isn't a good look, a way to win over international support, or a precedent we should be condoning.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FSB, or Ukrainian special forces? With all the shiat going down in Moldova I'm putting my money on the latter.


$20 on FSB false flag op to justify the war/rally the citizens
$10 on Ukrainian SpecOps
$5 on civilian rioting
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Burn baby, burn
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FSB, or Ukrainian special forces? With all the shiat going down in Moldova I'm putting my money on the latter.


I suspect the former myself. Or another player not associated with Ukraine.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
False flag operation to be blamed on Ukraine, NATO, The US, The EU, and possibly the Easter Bunny.
 
inner ted
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's a real shame
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Up next: Black widows....and not the MCU kind
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Ukraine should really be bringing more of the war to Russia. Go full terrorist in cities in Russia. Make the Russian people understand what war is like.


Yeah. They'll understand that Ukraine is the cause of the terrorism and decide that Putin had it right the first time. Good thinking, there.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This has FSB written all over it.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And for the people calling false flag, this isn't the false flag you want. Its an in your face, "We failed" kind of false flag, vs, "Oh they are crossing our borders, and we found a nazi tattoo on someone we fought off"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
stevecore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Russian false flag.  Why would Ukraine bother blowing up normal cars?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Zenith: This has FSB written all over it.


Why, nothing about dead sleeping Russians
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gopnik Gritty strikes again.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LineNoise: SpectroBoy: Ukraine should really be bringing more of the war to Russia. Go full terrorist in cities in Russia. Make the Russian people understand what war is like.

This shiat won't end until Russians turn on Putin OR Putin goes far enough that NATO gets involved.

That second scenario could involve nukes so let's try the first one first.

The upvotes on this are bothering.

While i support the Ukraine, and certainly Russia is committing war crimes, going the terrorism route against the Russian populace that has no say in this is wrong. Beyond that it isn't a good look, a way to win over international support, or a precedent we should be condoning.


That might be because there's no way down vote a post. Certainly we don't want the Ukrainians doing terrorist acts on the Russian citizens. They have most of the World on  their side and that would put the kibosh on that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: SpectroBoy: Go full terrorist in cities in Russia. Make the Russian people understand what war is like.

Sure if you want to have them turn against you. Bombing military targets and empty industrial but bomb a train station at rush hour and the public isn't going to support you.


What kind of monsters would bomb a train station?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope this is the start of a revolt in Russia that ends with Putin dangling from a lamp post.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh noes, antifa!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
100% false-flag or civil unrest.  Ukraine wouldn't be blowing up cars if they could hit Moscow, they'd actually hit something valuable.  They likely wouldn't even bother with Moscow at this point, and be hitting supply centers instead.  Terrorist tactics won't help Ukraine's war effort, so there is a practically-zero chance they had anything to do with this.

Likely this is a false-flag event to allow full mobilization.  Luckily, "full mobilization" just means thousands of extra targets, without any extra danger.  Russian conscripts are useless without armor, which is almost just as useless, and is what, 30% destroyed in total at this point?

Putin wants to throw the Hail Mary.  This is likely the audible call.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: That might be because there's no way down vote a post.


if i was looking for informed and reasonable discussion, i wouldn't be on the main page here.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First, Moscow turned over and sank. Then, Moscow burned. Folks in Moscow, Pennsylvania must be getting nervous ...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FSB, or Ukrainian special forces? With all the shiat going down in Moldova I'm putting my money on the latter.


I'm not sure either, and I'll take some of that action. I'll place my bet on the FSB. I don't think they took too kindly to the recent internal Russian purges.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GRCooper: First, Moscow turned over and sank. Then, Moscow burned. Folks in Moscow, Pennsylvania must be getting nervous ...



Rednecks in Moscow, Idaho soon to be flying Russian Federation flags in solidarity with their neo-Nazi brothers.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When the Soviet Union fell, Putin only accomplishment was being an unknown and nationally unpopular former KGB officer. The KGB, rebranded as the FSB, planted and detonated multiple bombs in Russian apartment buildings. The reaction and 'handling' of these acts of terrorism is what Putin used to declare a new war and climb his way to the presidency. This is a historical series of events that may or may not have relevancy to present day events.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So a spicy mule?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zenith: This has FSB written all over it.


Considering that Russian state TV, just days ago, called Ukrainians "terrorists," yeah. This is what you get when the Russian equivalent of Fox News and the Russian equivalent of the Proud Boys spend a day or two getting their marching orders...
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Ukraine should really be bringing more of the war to Russia. Go full terrorist in cities in Russia. Make the Russian people understand what war is like.

This shiat won't end until Russians turn on Putin OR Putin goes far enough that NATO gets involved.

That second scenario could involve nukes so let's try the first one first.


I doubt if this approach would work. The Germans and the Irish tried it against the British.
Left to the student as an exercise, to understand history.
Try googling "Reichstag", for example.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Ukraine should really be bringing more of the war to Russia. Go full terrorist in cities in Russia. Make the Russian people understand what war is like.

This shiat won't end until Russians turn on Putin OR Putin goes far enough that NATO gets involved.

That second scenario could involve nukes so let's try the first one first.


I think Putin is terminal and has very little time left to live, which is why he's pulling this BS now and is so hellbent on it no matter how badly it's gone. He wants Ukraine back in the Bloc even if it's a pile of ash
 
Vern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Thoreny: FSB, or Ukrainian special forces? With all the shiat going down in Moldova I'm putting my money on the latter.

$20 on FSB false flag op to justify the war/rally the citizens
$10 on Ukrainian SpecOps
$5 on civilian rioting


If I had enough money to wager, I'd put 1,000,000,000 Rubles on an FSB operation. If I'm wrong I'm out about what, $5 at this point?

I'm pretty sure the Ukrainians are smart enough to not commit terrorist attacks on civilians inside Russia. Attacks on infrastructure, if it's allowing the Russian military to continue their invasion, I'm okay with that.

But I don't think Ukraine would target civilians. They have the support of almost the entire world, they have NATO support, they're not going to lower themselves to starting car fires in Moscow.

So it's either a false flag to garner support for the war with it's citizens. Or it's citizens getting pissed off because their money is worthless, the West as cut off ties with Russia, they're lacking in food, and they don't even get their kids home in a body bag. Most deaths are denied, and those that are acknowledged seem to be burnt to a crisp.

It's a sad situation, but I'm pretty sure setting cars on fire is not Ukraine's M.O at this point.

And you know, there's that whole blowing up our buildings to get people to agree with going to war with Chechnya thing. The thing that got Putin elected in the first place.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now I have to bleach my phone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Russians, like Republicans, just keep losing.
 
db2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Moscow In Flames
Youtube QoYazAAScOE
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's been done.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Zenith: This has FSB written all over it.

Considering that Russian state TV, just days ago, called Ukrainians "terrorists," yeah. This is what you get when the Russian equivalent of Fox News and the Russian equivalent of the Proud Boys spend a day or two getting their marching orders...


We're loathed to admit it, but terrorism works.  It's very effective asymmetric warfare.  Tactically, it doesn't make much sense to do it to your own people.  False flags are to justify action.  Russia is already fully engaged.  There's no reason to do this from a Russian perspective.


There is, however, every reason for Ukraine to spread asymmetric warfare outside Ukraine, and it's pretty darned predictable considering how close these nations are historically. Identifying infiltrators is going to be difficult.


And the longer this war goes on, the more of it Russia is going to deal with.
 
