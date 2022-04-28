 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   She may have stolen riding lawnmower, attached cart filled with ill-gotten good, but she really pissed folks off stealing their Crimson Tide yard sign   (al.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Privacy, Internet privacy, Identity theft, Privacy policy, Escambia County, Alabama, Human rights, Flomaton, Alabama, Identity management  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 9:42 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, since we're on the verge of a nuclear war with Russia, recalling Crimson Tide is appropriate.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WTF did I just read?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She's a fan.  Otherwise it would have been run over with the blades going.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She looks like my meth whore ex-girlfriend. She looks like she's going to the pawn shop then onto a major bender. I'm eager for more details
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looks like they just need to find the only woman in Alabama still wearing a Covid mask.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: She looks like my meth whore ex-girlfriend. She looks like she's going to the pawn shop then onto a major bender. I'm eager for more details


Hey Mr Devil, Can you send me your meth whore EX -girlfriend over here.

why yes   Fark is my personal PRon site.
Cheers.
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All I can see is that the load in that trailer is horribly balanced.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.