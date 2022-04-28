 Skip to content
(MSN)   Headline: Florida Sinkhole Growing For 4 Months Swallowing Up Everything in its Path. Article: Residents in Toco Hills, Georgia, say the monster hole has been growing since December. Photo: A giant sinkhole threatens a house in Zacatepec, Mexico   (msn.com) divider line
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's a heanline?

stickershop.line-scdn.netView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like they fixed the headline, but the pic is still Mexico. Here is an article with some pix.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, it's a riddle
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Watch your step.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm proud at subby for not making a "yo mamma" joke there.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Monster Hole is the name of my Courtney Love tribute OnlyFans account. You know you want to see it.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I'm proud at subby for not making a "yo mamma" joke there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How many washing machines can we fit in it?
....this is important.
 
special20
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

special20: How many washing machines can we fit in it?
....this is important.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I'm proud at subby for not making a "yo mamma" joke there.


That's because it was his momma...
 
Uzzah
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just in time, too.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How many does it take to fill the Albert Hall?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey, @rapmaster2000. Isn't that near your neighborhood?

It's what happens when you have 60 year old pipes.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pehvbot: How many does it take to fill the Albert Hall?


TFA Implies that the couple is still living in the house next to the sink hole. That does not compute. Danger Will Robinson, danger!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

khatores: Monster Hole is the name of my Courtney Love tribute OnlyFans account. You know you want to see it.


*cancels order for Monster Magnet/Hole mashup band merch*

😞
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: Watch your step.
[Fark user image 640x427]
[Fark user image 850x637]


This is that annoying game that online ads keep showing up for...
 
