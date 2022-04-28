 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Armstrong, IA has 875 residents and over 100 criminal charges against public officials. Stalking, embezzling, tampering, sextortion, falsifying documents, theft from FD, using Taser on party guests, perjury, obstructing prosecution, long headlines   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
25
    More: Fail, Police, Constable, Allegation, Pleading, Crime, Cause of action, criminal charges, Victoria Abrahamson  
•       •       •

797 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just small town republicans being republicans.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a TV show here, and it could be outstanding.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love these city limits. Like someone was like, "you know what? F*ck this town. I'm going to setup my business off to the west." And the city was like "nah."
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hearing that in my head like the list of charges against Tuco in "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly"

...wanted in 14 counties of this state, the condemned is found guilty of the crimes of murder, armed robbery of citizens, state banks and post offices, the theft of sacred objects, arson in a state prison, perjury, bigamy, deserting his wife and children, inciting prostitution, kidnapping, extortion, receiving stolen goods, selling stolen goods, passing counterfeit money, and, contrary to the laws of this state, the condemned is guilty of using marked cards...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa, not even once.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect the cops involved will receive some serious punishment.  Something like two weeks paid suspension so they can think about what they did wrong.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like public officials who know how to have a good time.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
illegal vacationing

Oh shiat.  They went sightseeing to Best Korea?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine how little these folks would have to do if the Federal Government did subsidize farming communities
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2farknfunny: Imagine how little these folks would have to do if the Federal Government did NOTsubsidize farming communities
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those guys know how to party?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Naido: There's a TV show here, and it could be outstanding.


Call it "Everytown, USA."
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I grew up in a city called Ventura. California and I found out there is a Ventura, Iowa. So I made a road trip a few years back just to go check it out. Population 700-something. Ventura, CA has about 108K.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Naido: There's a TV show here, and it could be outstanding.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Old fashioned middle American values!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me that there's corruption in America's heartland. I'm sorry but that's only happening in the big bad cities.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I expect the cops involved will receive some serious punishment.  Something like two weeks paid suspension so they can think about what they did wrong.


It will be worse than that. They'll have to live the rest of their lives in Iowa.
 
smokewon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's just the shiat they got caught for.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My Trumper cousin-in-law lives near there. Despite being a nice guy, he's racist AF, the only one in the larger family. I think it was moving there that did it. He loves it there, surrounded by like-minded obese white guys.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: Despite being a nice guy, he's racist AF,


No.  Nice and racist are mutually exclusive.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shostie: [Fark user image 425x288]

I love these city limits. Like someone was like, "you know what? F*ck this town. I'm going to setup my business off to the west." And the city was like "nah."


Or it could be the opposite: "I want to be part of the town because reasons even though I'm waaaaayyyy over here."

Anybody know why it's like this?
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
More like Strongarm, IA, amirite??
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Shostie: [Fark user image 425x288]

I love these city limits. Like someone was like, "you know what? F*ck this town. I'm going to setup my business off to the west." And the city was like "nah."

Or it could be the opposite: "I want to be part of the town because reasons even though I'm waaaaayyyy over here."

Anybody know why it's like this?


Water, sewer and incredibly corrupt emergency services?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
More Republicans going to jail.
More "bad apples" out of the barrel.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.