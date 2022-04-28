 Skip to content
(DW)   New Delhi's stellar air quality at risk of being ruined due to a 170ft tall mountain of trash which caught fire   (dw.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should mask the poop smell
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So an improvement overall.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the air suddenly get fresher?

//I love you, india. But, the trash, womens rights, and the whole ganges thing....
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go figure... the dump fire is at a dump that people were supposed to stop dumping garbage at 10 years ago... but, surprise surprise surprise, no one actually stopped people from dumping garbage there, so the garbage pile kept on getting bigger.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just trying to be more like America.

Well, the version they see on TV, anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
44 degrees? They should be happy the fire is warming things up.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From my last visit to Delhi, I thought it smelled that way all the time...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So in this version of the Idiocracy timeline the garbage mountains catch on fire before they start having avalanches?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Westerners cannot comprehend how filthy, crowded, and poor Delhi is.  The best depiction I've seen is the first 15 minutes of Slumdog Millionaire.  It's nightmarish.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Go way, baitin
 
WTP 2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
so the garbage fire is adding to their warming.
why don't they stop piling up the garbage and just leave it in the street.


/no, i have been there , whey do you ask ?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
India is one gigantic garbage dump, so really, not surprising their dumpster fire of a country is incinerating yet again.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Did the air suddenly get fresher?

//I love you, india. But, the trash, womens rights, and the whole ganges thing....


And that's not even mentioning their caste system and forced marriages.

I like their food though.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just move the town
 
thornhill
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've been to Delhi. It's like being in a post-apocalyptic movie. There are literal dumpster fires. The smog is as thick as the fog in San Francisco. I drove on the highway through the country, and it was like Mad Max with all of the farmers next to it burning their dead crops.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"informal waste workers"

i Chuckled At That

CAT
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zepillin: "informal waste workers"

i Chuckled At That

CAT


I got a kick out of that as well. Nice little euphemism for trash pickers and trash dumpers.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
/JustinTrudeauandFamilyinIndianGarbPic.gif
 
dewzke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Go way, baitin


Why come you don't have tattoo?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's all this then?
Oh, New Delhi?
Very well. Curry on.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTP 2: so the garbage fire is adding to their warming.
why don't they stop piling up the garbage and just leave it in the street.


/no, i have been there , whey do you ask ?


They just burn it in the middle of the street as well..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
