 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(14 News Evansville)   Police say the driver was listening to loud music, and wasn't wearing any pants   (14news.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid, Blood alcohol content, Ethanol, Hangover, search of her car, Copyright, All rights reserved, Alcohol, Vodka  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 4:50 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh I'm sorry, I thought this was AMERICA!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, define PANTS...are we talking freeballing on the seats here, a tasteful jockstrap and cup, perhaps some tighty whities or stretch boxer briefs....there's a lot of leeway for the 'no pants' statement.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I regret nothing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I bet she'd be a fun, wild date.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
.302 when they got her downtown. How did they get her to stay upright long enough to take the booking photo?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The little man in the boat is a bit hard of hearing ok....
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was the loud music GOOD?

Or was it just crap played really loud?
It's hard to tell.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sunny's mom?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait, you guys listen to music with your pants on?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No pants allowed on the Doofwagon! Everyone knows that!
 
WaywardSon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
khatores
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

anotherluser: .302 when they got her downtown. How did they get her to stay upright long enough to take the booking photo?


She looks fairly experienced. Probably just considers 0.20 to be baseline.
 
almejita
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm listening to loud music and not wearing any pants!

You can't explain that!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Police say the driver was listening to loud music, and wasn't wearing any pants

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I learned in my 30s that it's cheaper to do that at home.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now all I can think if is the part about the Senator from the WKRP theme.

"And the senator, while insisting he was not intoxicated, could not explain his nudity."
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.