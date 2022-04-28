 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Putin's Russia would like us to know that if Ukraine is not willing to submit to getting massacred by their soldiers, they unfortunately have to use nuclear weapons. They are terribly sorry about that but there is no alternative at this point   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Russia, Ukraine, World War II, Russian military forces, Russian territory, Ukrainian attacks, Russia's defeat, Ukrainian forces  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Preemptive crater would stop this
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Preemptive crater would stop this


Nah, they have nuclear subs. Unless every last one of those is scuttled the US would likely suffer retaliatory strikes that would kill everyone but the dumb hicks out in the sticks.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok, Can someone PLEASE STOP NERO'S FIDDLE?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: retaliatory strikes that would kill everyone but the dumb hicks out in the sticks.


That's why missile silos are in red states.
 
perigee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
RealMoney
Youtube JNmrwXSxUfU
 
drewogatory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: vudukungfu: Preemptive crater would stop this

Nah, they have nuclear subs. Unless every last one of those is scuttled the US would likely suffer retaliatory strikes that would kill everyone but the dumb hicks out in the sticks.


Maybe their bubbleheads are better than their grunts, but I'll eat my hat if we don't have a location of every boat they have.
 
Northern
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's a real shame the Russians parked their military supplies within striking range of Ukrainian attacks.
They could alternatively, you know, retreat to their legal borders and abandon Crimea and the Donbas region, and get the sanctions lifted.
I know, they won't do that because Putin's pride is really really important, more so than the millions who will die from the attack and nuclear fallout.
 
suze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's having his rich friends killed, so maybe a few living friends will do the world a huge favor.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The warning from Margarita Simonyan

Wasted away in Margarita Simonyanville.
 
uberalice
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sure, because defeat the country you're attempting to take over by turning it into an inhabitable wasteland for the next few thousand years. Oh, yeah, and not to mention the automatic response of other country's retaliatory systems unless someone is really on the ball and doesn't panic launch a few dozen ICBM's because of SOP's.
ffs
 
