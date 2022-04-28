 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLWT)   School board member accidentally misspells link in social media post. Then things get worse and worse   (wlwt.com) divider line
62
    More: Awkward, Management, Pornography, board member Darbi Boddy, board members, Education, Board of directors, social media posts, Corporate governance  
•       •       •

2019 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a pickle involved?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scarletteen.com is a way better website than scarleteen.com
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School board member accidentally misspells link in social media post. Then things get worse and worse


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Boddy for sin.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hotmale.com ?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When asked why she posted what she did, Boddy responded, "If you can read my post, the community needs to be aware of what is possibly in our schools, and this information has been found in Ohio schools. So, we need to understand is this in our schools or is it not? If it's not, that's great, but if it is, we need to be sure it isn't being distributed to our children, and we need to protect our children." "

She sounds dishonest.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a ruse, a political ruse. I did nothing wrong," Boddy said.

Ruse (Archer)
Youtube jmjXP-xOQHA
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my, I almost forgot:  groomer!
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once posted to my company's Facebook page that we were collecting donations for local food panties.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: I once posted to my company's Facebook page that we were collecting donations for local food panties.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "When asked why she posted what she did, Boddy responded, "If you can read my post, the community needs to be aware of what is possibly in our schools, and this information has been found in Ohio schools. So, we need to understand is this in our schools or is it not? If it's not, that's great, but if it is, we need to be sure it isn't being distributed to our children, and we need to protect our children." "

She sounds dishonest.


Wow. Well, I guess the typo's less important in that context. After all, they might be teaching their kids porn! They're probably not, but they might be!
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whitehouse.com?

/DRTFA
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I like this trend.

"You made a mistake! You have to resign!"

Imagine if that was more generally required in government.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "When asked why she posted what she did, Boddy responded, "If you can read my post, the community needs to be aware of what is possibly in our schools, and this information has been found in Ohio schools. So, we need to understand is this in our schools or is it not? If it's not, that's great, but if it is, we need to be sure it isn't being distributed to our children, and we need to protect our children." "

She sounds dishonest.


Yeah, instead of writing boring paragraphs about what IS being taught in schools, it sounds like she would rather regurgitate sensationalist conspiracy theories and propaganda. If so, that's the real problem here.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds like an asshole, doesn't she?
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School board member "accidentally" misspells link in social media post.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Copy Pasta can be a real biatch
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tuesday night, Boddy created a post on her public "Boddy for Lakota" Facebook page about different topics she claims are being taught in classrooms.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would never have a job if I had to resign every time I mis smelled something.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What was the original link suppose to be?*

Also, I thought going to scarletteen.com would bring you this:

Fark user imageView Full Size



* - The joke is there for the taking.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Scarletteen.com is a way better website than scarleteen.com


Scar Le Teen?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lawsuit against the school board in 3...2...1...
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wow, I like this trend.

"You made a mistake! You have to resign!"

Imagine if that was more generally required in government.


It wasn't even the mistake, it was the undeniable intent.

Board: "You posted an awful link"
Bobbi: "An unfortunate typo, I meant to post this other awful link"
Board: "... Uh. Okay, but that's worse. You do get how that's worse, right?"
 
fsbilly
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bawdy Boddy?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I once posted to my company's Facebook page that we were collecting donations for local food panties.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: aimtastic: I once posted to my company's Facebook page that we were collecting donations for local food panties.

[Fark user image 425x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


...and after the drunk Priest read from the church bulletin he was informed that it actually said there will be a taffy-pulling contest at St. Peter's. There is no such church as Saint Taffy's.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just another conservative victim of everything and everyone.
Those poor, poor white conservatives. They really do hate getting caught doing bad stuff don't they?
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a good thing she was voted out by people who are perfect and never make spelling errors.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I once posted to my company's Facebook page that we were collecting donations for local food panties.


Get off your phone and take care of my order, this is an Arby's
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hmmm (tries random typos)

scarletteen.com, nope
scarleteen.net, nope
scarleteen.orgthere ya go
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
board member Darbi Boddy

Didn't she have a Clue?
 
Braggi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Once you start yelling "politically motivated"  I can tell who you vote for.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I understand people make mistakes and typos happen. But why do I feel that if one of the other school board members had posted a porn link by mistake in one of their social media posts that this lady would have been on the side bearing the torches and pitchforks instead of the accidents happen side.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This person needs to be kept far, far away from children forever.
 
Screw_this_life [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Forsyth Co, NC, we have a school board candidate who, it turns out, was evicted LAST AUGUST for not paying his rent, and who bailed on his child support for 17 years. Real winner there, conservatives!
 
jn1512
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I once posted to my company's Facebook page that we were collecting donations for local food panties.


I used to work in pubLic radio.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Was there a pickle involved?


A fly, probably.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not gonna Google this. Anyone care to explain what she meant to link?

/photos from the link she accidentally provided would be helpful as well
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wow, I like this trend.

"You made a mistake! You have to resign!"

Imagine if that was more generally required in government.


I don't assume, or believe, it was a mistake.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Boddy called Wednesday's meeting a politically motivated circus designed to shut down conservatives.

Fake news!  I did nothing wrong!  The post was perfect!  MAGA MAGA, MAGURRR *starts foaming at mouth*
 
eagles95
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jn1512: aimtastic: I once posted to my company's Facebook page that we were collecting donations for local food panties.

I used to work in pubLic radio.


My boss sent out an email to the company and forgot the l in public. I now proofread all of those emails since he got dragged by damn near everybody for that.

/I didnt know IT also did proofreading and editing
 
wxboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rambling, batshiat crazy Facebook post in question (with the typo corrected):

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wxboy: Rambling, batshiat crazy Facebook post in question (with the typo corrected):

[Fark user image 664x878]
[Fark user image 667x814]


pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wxboy: Rambling, batshiat crazy Facebook post in question (with the typo corrected):

[Fark user image image 664x878]
[Fark user image image 667x814]


Blah blah blah. I got as far as "......weather we as a Board....."

Ignorant twit.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At first, I was on the side of the lady, mistakes can be made, she corrected the link, moving on.

Then, as I continued reading, and realized she's some conservative cultural warrior who rages specifically against content at school?  Sorry lady, live by the sword, die by it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Raymond L Yacht: It's a good thing she was voted out by people who are perfect and never make spelling errors.


"Awwww, Mom!"
 
overthinker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
These whackjobs are gonna implode on themselves.
I.. need popcorn!
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd like to point out that bookmarking is wrong and people shouldn't do it.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please, people. Please consider running for your local school board. These psycho conservative creeps are organizing across the country to get more half-cocked nincompoops like her in so they can destroy our public schools.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: Please, people. Please consider running for your local school board. These psycho conservative creeps are organizing across the country to get more half-cocked nincompoops like her in so they can destroy our public schools.


*whew*
I typed "public" schools.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Scarletteen.com is a way better website than scarleteen.com

Scar Le Teen?


Historically significant French war postcards.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.