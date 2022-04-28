 Skip to content
(9 News)   Cool: Colorado teen invents a tote bag that doubles as body armor. Sad: Colorado teen feels the need to invent a tote bag that doubles as body armor   (9news.com) divider line
    Eighteen-year-old Trent Bush, High school, senior year of high school, tote bag, grocery store, Wal-Mart, Boulder Table Mesa King Soopers, body armor  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it big enough to climb inside? Then you could give it a snappy name like "body bag"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like those feel good stories about a child that pays for chemo with a lemonade stand, this is a sad indictment of America
 
hammettman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm really surprised that kevlar vests are not marketed in back-to-school sales.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well yeah, since nobody will do anything about guns.
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That is going to be handy for Middle Eastern kids struggling to maintain an education in a war-torn mes... wait...

...this is in the U.S.?

Huh.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's probably the most Colorado thing I'm gonna read all day.

/haz a sad.
 
Monac
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hammettman: I'm really surprised that kevlar vests are not marketed in back-to-school sales.


The cops don't want body armor to be a common thing.  It would inhibit their ability to shoot people into obedience.

Did I say people?  I meant criminals.  You know, people who are doing something that makes a cop angry or scared.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hammettman: I'm really surprised that kevlar vests are not marketed in back-to-school sales.


Close. Children's body armor:
https://www.newsweek.com/bulletproof-vests-school-kids-arizona-fire-captain-says-theyre-now-necessity-1657575


Because, you know, that is the solution to the fact that school shootings seem to mysteriously keep happening.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Obviously, this won't work at a school where bags have been banned because someone could use such to snuggle weapons into the school.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrparks: Obviously, this won't work at a school where bags have been banned because someone could use such to snuggle weapons into the school.


Then flip it around and sneak your bag into school by pretending that it is just body armor.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Send it to Demo Ranch and make sure it stops up to the S&W .50 magnum (and maybe some rifle rounds if you're lucky)
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Unnecessary. Gun folks have assured us that an armed society is a polite society. And let's face it, the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Kid should have invented a backpack that conceals a gun and some magazines. Or clips. Whatever you jerk yourself off to calling them.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Monac: hammettman: I'm really surprised that kevlar vests are not marketed in back-to-school sales.

The cops don't want body armor to be a common thing.  It would inhibit their ability to shoot people into obedience.

Did I say people?  I meant criminals.  You know, people who are doing something that makes a cop angry or scared.


Like being not white?
 
p51d007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sadly though, the FIRST time it fails, there will be a ton of #$@^% ambulance chasing lawyers
around to sue him and or the company.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Monac: hammettman: I'm really surprised that kevlar vests are not marketed in back-to-school sales.

The cops don't want body armor to be a common thing.  It would inhibit their ability to shoot people into obedience.

Did I say people?  I meant criminals.  You know, people who are doing something that makes a cop angry or scared.

Like being not white?


Cops have bought their own propaganda, they believe everyone, everywhere is a criminal. It's just white people get a hall pass unless they do something really stupid.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Scary: bad evil person uses vag as body armor.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

p51d007: Sadly though, the FIRST time it fails, there will be a ton of #$@^% ambulance chasing lawyers
around to sue him and or the company.


Yes, as is common done and why there's no company producing body armor because they all get sued out of existence

FFS, have you never heard of a product disclaimer? All they need to say is they add reasonable protection and do not make you invincible. I am sure most body armor comes with literature and some info regarding effectiveness against certain projectiles and weapons
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Scary: bad evil person uses vag as body armor.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
toetag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was going to ask: "How did he invent what is already on the market?". Then realized its a bag, not a backpack. Bullet proof convertible to a vest backpacks have been around awhile.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How about just give the kids old fashioned textbooks? They can stop bullets as well as a cut rate vest and can even be used for homework.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Colorado, Co-lo-ra-do.
Anther entry in my list of shiatholes to stay away from.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Zik-Zak: Monac: hammettman: I'm really surprised that kevlar vests are not marketed in back-to-school sales.

The cops don't want body armor to be a common thing.  It would inhibit their ability to shoot people into obedience.

Did I say people?  I meant criminals.  You know, people who are doing something that makes a cop angry or scared.

Like being not white?

Cops have bought their own propaganda, they believe everyone, everywhere is a criminal. It's just white people get a hall pass unless they do something really stupid.


"Thin blue line" bullshiat in real life: "There's cops, and then there's everyone else..."

Make police unions self insure to indemnify the taxpayer from legal costs... and watch that "thin blue line" bullshiat vanish the first time someone causes union dues to go up after getting sued for beating a suspect.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrparks: Obviously, this won't work at a school where bags have been banned because someone could use such to snuggle weapons into the school.


How else are you going to keep your guns safe?
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When the Republican coup is complete in January 2025 I will be happy that I have a Wonderhoodie
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
didn't they do that with bookbags a couple of years ago   ?????????
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
that kid is going to be a wreck by 40 if he keeps enabling his anxieties like that
 
