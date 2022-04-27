 Skip to content
(CNN) Have you heard about the 'unknown and highly contagious' disease that's killing wild horses in Colorado? Neigh (cnn.com)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  Now we're going to get zombie horses.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it long Covid? If so, I have heard of it.

I must say, "So much for Ivermectin." It's just Republican snake oil.
 
deanis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh mane, we don't need this horseshiat now. Saddle up, it'll be a bumpy ride.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UberDave: Great.  Now we're going to get zombie horses.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So what? They're a destructive invasive species that takes a hell of a lot of money away from protecting native species
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They have their freedom but they don't have much time.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there are any wild horses left. Americans like to either eat, domesticate or cage all their animals. Sometimes all three.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mick Jagger tried to warn us.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I'm surprised there are any wild horses left. Americans like to either eat, domesticate or cage all their animals. Sometimes all three.


They're all decended from domesticated horses even if it's been several hundred years since an ancestor was under human control.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man I'm going to Mesa Verde in July. Guess I can show my grandson the corpses on the mesa.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

anuran: So what? They're a destructive invasive species that takes a hell of a lot of money away from protecting native species


at what point does an "invasive" species become "native".

/everybody's from somewhere
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UberDave: Great.  Now we're going to get zombie horses.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: anuran: So what? They're a destructive invasive species that takes a hell of a lot of money away from protecting native species

at what point does an "invasive" species become "native".

/everybody's from somewhere


Depends on the narrative.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: anuran: So what? They're a destructive invasive species that takes a hell of a lot of money away from protecting native species

at what point does an "invasive" species become "native".


When they've eaten all the natives.

/science
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just getting ready for the Preakness Steaks.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Just getting ready for the Preakness Steaks.


If you've been to that part of Baltimore then I assume you mean you are cleaning your guns, and, in accordance with your pun, eating tasty horse.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So they round up wild horses and put them all in 1 place a a disease breaks out killing them.

We really have not learned anything about communicable diseases yet have we.
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good! Non-native pasture maggots.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: So they round up wild horses and put them all in 1 place a a disease breaks out killing them.

We really have not learned anything about communicable diseases yet have we.


We are a species that when presented with a method of avoiding death by taking a vaccine can be talked out of talking it. Worse, we can be talked out of it by people we never met that have no proof that taking the vaccine is bad.

You expect us to deduce things from easily observable situations?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not a big fan of horses in USA or Canada, but this is a great movie:
UNBRANDED - OFFICIAL TRAILER
Youtube swX4BLbmBNU


Horses are neat creatures and enjoyable to be around. I don't get the desire to ride them though.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

guestguy: UberDave: Great.  Now we're going to get zombie horses.

[i.pinimg.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

deanis: Oh mane, we don't need this horseshiat now. Saddle up, it'll be a bumpy ride.


Stop. You're going to stirrup trouble.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shut up Woman Get on my horse! (With Lyrics)
Youtube QsE5NmKZPuo

NSFW-ish.
 
zidders
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PolyHatSnake: Good! Non-native pasture maggots.


What the fark is your issue?
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Thanks Obama


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
