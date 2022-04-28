 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCCI Des Moines)   Dollar Store manager saves 85-year-old from phone scammer, continues to gradually bilk old lady for crappy food   (kcci.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, English-language films, Des Moines, Iowa, Fraud, expensive phone scam, store clerk, Independent films, Confidence trick, Clerks  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 10:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's nice to see.  And, in addition to being saved from a scam, the old woman didn't have to get all dressed up like she was going to Walmart.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She still owes them 15 cents.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The stores around here have warning signs about gift card scams.

I knew someone who was at the point of picking up a gift card before she decided it had to be a scam.  She works as a bartender and is very good at picking up social cues from people. She was hit by the tax office needs gift cards scam which is odd since one of her better customers was a former director of the state office and I know she has his number on her phone and he would be more than happy to help.

The scammers don't need the card, they only need the receipt number and they use that to move money around.  The only reason these scams still work is the companies behind the cards still get paid.  More states need to make it a crime so they can fine the companies because that is the only way it will end.
 
180IQ
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You'd think it would be standard procedure by now to question anyone buying thousands of dollars worth of gift cards to see if they're being scammed.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For that lady, $500 may be the cumulation of somewhere between 10 to 100 hours of work. For the scammer, $500 probably represents six months wages.

I'd do a lot of stuff for six months of my wages, but I wouldn't scam anyone. Fark those assholes and their shiatty moral compasses.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: The stores around here have warning signs about gift card scams.

I knew someone who was at the point of picking up a gift card before she decided it had to be a scam.  She works as a bartender and is very good at picking up social cues from people. She was hit by the tax office needs gift cards scam which is odd since one of her better customers was a former director of the state office and I know she has his number on her phone and he would be more than happy to help.

The scammers don't need the card, they only need the receipt number and they use that to move money around.  The only reason these scams still work is the companies behind the cards still get paid.  More states need to make it a crime so they can fine the companies because that is the only way it will end.


Scamming people out of money is a crime.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
the scam caller responded that, "They will die without the money, while their victim's sons and daughters will be just taking the money ... and doing drugs [with it]."

"We need it to build a house and to take care of our family."


.
Now I'm feeling bad for the guy.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.