(CBS Baltimore)   In case you're wondering why your UPS package appeared more bullet-riddled than usual   (baltimore.cbslocal.com) divider line
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UPS: Big brown truck
USPS: Little white truck

Details matter, subby.
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baltimore - not a surprise
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about shooting the messenger
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For USPS trucks the bullet holes typically originate from the inside of the vehicle.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mailman went postal on his own truck?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'round here it signifies that the package was imported from 'nited States.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: For USPS trucks the bullet holes typically originate from the inside of the vehicle.

of the sortation facility.
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby out yourself so we can properly add to your shame
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A doctor was killed here in Charlotte a couple of years ago because of couple of jack@$$es shooting at each other, Uptown with no regard to who might be in the crossfire.

People are just being careless with their anger & fear these days, just popping off rounds with zero consideration of others.
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK Headlines
We report. You Decipher.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd think that the postal police would be very interested in dragging those jackweasels into federal court.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hoblit: A doctor was killed here in Charlotte a couple of years ago because of couple of jack@$$es shooting at each other, Uptown with no regard to who might be in the crossfire.

People are just being careless with their anger & fear these days, just popping off rounds with zero consideration of others.


Do you think bystanders being shot is noteworthy?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Hoblit: A doctor was killed here in Charlotte a couple of years ago because of couple of jack@$$es shooting at each other, Uptown with no regard to who might be in the crossfire.

People are just being careless with their anger & fear these days, just popping off rounds with zero consideration of others.

Do you think bystanders being shot is noteworthy?


Of course it is, to those it matters to. But everything is subjective so I can't speak on yours, or anyone else's behalf.

Deciding to fire your weapon at anybody, in the middle of an urban area is the commonality here and it's one of the biggest problems we're facing when it comes to gun deaths.

/I'm often a bystander to some event
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For a subculture that is completely revolves around drug dealing and gun violence, you'd think they would go to the farking range every once in a while.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those are just breathing holes for the office chair.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

turbokat: UPS: Big brown truck
USPS: Little white truck

Details matter, subby.


Why is the brown one always bigger?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Actually mine is exactly as bullet-riddled as usual. But then again I am in Baltimore as usual.
 
goodncold
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So wait a minute....you mean your packages normally show up without bullet holes in it?
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nooo, my vintage archery targets!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Could you imagine if a package carrying your new life sized love doll was on the truck and took a bullet, or worse if the package had something embarrassing...
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: turbokat: UPS: Big brown truck
USPS: Little white truck

Details matter, subby.

Why is the brown one always bigger?


Racism, obviously.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

turbokat: UPS: Big brown truck
USPS: Little white truck

Details matter, subby.


Little known fact: the RGB representation of the brown in the UPS logo contains only red.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
UPS you say?  I have had no issues with any of their deliveries; however, I have had ham radio friend receive packages of some pretty pricey radios, and such, that look as though someone had played Rugby with the boxes.
 
