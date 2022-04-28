 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Caption this teacher and his attentive students
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"All aboard the Crane Train. Keep your head and feet out of the water. Next stop, three trees down."
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
These kids don't look anything like me! I'm gonna have to have a word with the wife when she gets back...
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Look, if you can't fly, it's because you are simply not trying hard enough.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's turtles.  All the way down.
 
freidog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No running on the hall-log!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The bridge collapsed! Quickly, climb this way to safety!

QUICKLY
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Master Splinter has hired me to teach you crane style."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who studied the Gamara videos?  It will come in to play during your flight training.  Now, tuck in those hind legs and stick out and ignite those J-79 Smokey Joes.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo come with me.
The rest of you I'm selling to that Chinese restaurant.
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And now our next lesson, "How To Deal With Plumbers"
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope he isn't teaching CRT -- Critical River Theory
 
kb7rky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Somewhere, some guy's writing a bunch of songs, and gonna name the album after you guys..."
 
Snubnose
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew that was a bad mushroom!!! I'm seeing rocks with legs and heads!!!  Oh my!!!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
