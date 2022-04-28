 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Fall, Icehouse, Skids & more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:(copied from a previous thread)

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE 2: (getting the hang of this now)

Not heard from SCNWtoday, but with Liverpool winning yesterday I expect he's in a good mood.

Anyhoo, let's hope the headline submission at least vaguely reflects today's re-run

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Yay, Icehouse!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to put the Skids song Charles on all my mix tapes.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoping socalnewwaver is feeling better. This is for him.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm assuming that cup is plastic.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Tiny Blue Ghost live stream was on YT yesterday & it's pretty nice
Tiny Blue Ghost 'The Underneath' livestream concert featuring Ratboys and Star Funeral
Youtube 4DnqA0PJAXE
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey everyone. I'll be leaving a bit early today. Hope socalnewwaver is feeling better soon.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey Kids in America's Hat! Remember this classic?

The Payolas - Eyes Of A Stranger
Youtube 1C_fVnE3xHY
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hoping socalnewwaver is feeling better. This is for him.
[Fark user image image 425x393]
I'm assuming that cup is plastic.


NOT A TUMBLER. c'mon people, i gotsta do this myself? i'm sick for the love.


Fark user imageView Full Size


THIS is a tumbler. with a proper lid and everything. BONUS: it's not loaded with jade citrus mint which honestly probably isn't even a tea anymore it's got so much flavouring in it.

/that rant was exhausting, i'm going back to bed
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Hey Kids in America's Hat! Remember this classic?

[YouTube video: The Payolas - Eyes Of A Stranger]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Get well soon socalnewwaver We miss you

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Hey Kids in America's Hat! Remember this classic?

[YouTube video: The Payolas - Eyes Of A Stranger]

[Fark user image 425x416]


Oooh. Look at you getting all fancy with a twitters search
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hoping socalnewwaver is feeling better. This is for him.
[Fark user image image 425x393]
I'm assuming that cup is plastic.

NOT A TUMBLER. c'mon people, i gotsta do this myself? i'm sick for the love.


[Fark user image image 425x566]

THIS is a tumbler. with a proper lid and everything. BONUS: it's not loaded with jade citrus mint which honestly probably isn't even a tea anymore it's got so much flavouring in it.

/that rant was exhausting, i'm going back to bed


Hey, don't yell at me while I'm in a Very Important Meeting. Translating Buzzword into English requires my full concentration. Also, I wasn't sure what those cups were made out of. My non-Starbucks tumbler is ceramic. *sticks out pinky finger*
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Standing by, listening to some jazz. I too watched a futboll match last night. Sounders damn near gave me a heart attack.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just tuning into the pre-show.
He sounds perfectly well to me
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [Fark user image 850x850]


I have before, but that's b/c it's a Seattle staple.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: [Fark user image 425x566]


Ming dynasty?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: [Fark user image 425x566]


Posh

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Get well soon socalnewwaver We miss you

[i.imgflip.com image 561x505]


OMG I just spit out my overly sugared coffee.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hello everybody and Mr. DJ. So glad to see that you are able to raise a tumbler. Get well soon :)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
djslowdive:

I have before, but that's b/c it's a Seattle staple.

For Liberty?

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here we goooo....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meeting adjourned, time for music!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pc_gator: djslowdive:

I have before, but that's b/c it's a Seattle staple.

For Liberty?

[img.buzzfeed.com image 625x328]


That's different. That's a beach of dicks.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Invited a few co-workers into my office to enjoy the show, hope it's a good re-peat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Frida, Feelies, common mixup!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Spoiler alert!

Don't read if you don't want to know what's coming up!


(from 2021-11-11)

Great show!

Today's playlist

The Feelies - Slipping (Into Something)
14 Iced Bears - Hold On
The Fall - R.O.D.
The Bolshoi - Books On The Bonfire
The Distractions - Leave You To Dream
The Go-Betweens - The Old Way Out
Deap Vally - Magic Medicine (deapvally.bandcamp.com)
Death Valley Girls - It's All Really Kind Of Amazing (deathvalleygirls.bandcamp.com)
L.A. Witch - Ghost On The Highway (lawitches.bandcamp.com)
Great Pagans - Sweeteners (cupboardmusic.bandcamp.com)
L'avenir - Tin Drum (lavenir.bandcamp.com)
Velvet Gentleman - Happy New Year (graveface.bandcamp.com)
The Danse Society - Institution
Skids - Blood And Soi
Spear Of Destiny - Miami Vice
King - Love & Pride
Lene Lovich - Lucky Number [Slavic dance version]
The Shamen - World Theatre
The The - Kingdom Of Rain
Icehouse - Hey Little Girl [12" single version]

/Thanks, as always
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pc_gator: Invited a few co-workers into my office to enjoy the show, hope it's a good re-peat.

[Fark user image 809x616]


I've had much less competent co-workers.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CarnySaur: Frida, Feelies, common mixup!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pc_gator: Invited a few co-workers into my office to enjoy the show, hope it's a good re-peat.

[Fark user image 809x616]


You sure they're not in the Pol tab ?
 
