(Twitter)   Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo idiot   (twitter.com) divider line
63
63 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weak sauce!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Funny how that place in particular is a goober magnet.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like this deserve painful deaths.

And if they survive that, they deserve to be arrested and fined heavily.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Even if you're a runner in top shape, just about anything on four legs is faster.
In this case, it is not only faster, it also has a out 750 pounds on you.
Dude is lucky the bison couldn't be bothered to trample him.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wish he'd gotten gored.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Holy hell! The horror, the horror. Mods, remove this video at once!
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That was quite underwhelming.
 
sleze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Could have been worse.  Bear attacks can F you up.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: That was quite underwhelming.


It's true. I was not whelmed.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Texas you'll find friendly ones kept as pets.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean, rule #1 is "leave the wild animals alone"

But a close second is "for the love of Christ do NOT 'sneak up' and startle one, wtf is wrong with you"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: People like this deserve painful deaths.

And if they survive that, they deserve to be arrested and fined heavily.


My vote is for punishment by Buffalo!
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought for sure he was going to get kicked in the nards.

So disappointed.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Walking behind an animal that can kick is pretty stupid.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow, that was a video all right.

Something nearly happened too!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: Walking behind an animal that can kick is pretty stupid.


I was thinking the same thing. I would even approach an agitated dairy cow from behind like that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Buy son.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some people like to watch the videos of trucks mashing into that bridge, some people like to watch annual winter ice road sliding in Seattle, I like the annual buffalo bashing videos!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No folding tables? Weak!
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now they will have to put the bison down for defending himself.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's it? Not even a kick in the nuts? You're slipping Fark.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Even if you're a runner in top shape, just about anything on four legs is faster.
In this case, it is not only faster, it also has a out 750 pounds on you.
Dude is lucky the bison couldn't be bothered to trample him.


Yeah. Buffalo top speed is around 35 MPH. Usain Bolt's top speed is about 28 MPH. And I'm a lot slower than him.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: [Fark user image image 231x365]

Funny how that place in particular is a goober magnet.


Have you been there? I got stuck for 3 hours because somebody wanted up close pics of a bear cub.

Another time I was sitting in one of the hot springs (the swimmable ones that were allowed) and this idiot wants close up pics of bison from behind a small tree. Bison ran the tree over and gored the guy.

What's that term we use? Fark around and find out......
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I mean, rule #1 is "leave the wild animals alone"

But a close second is "for the love of Christ do NOT 'sneak up' and startle one, wtf is wrong with you"


DO NOT MOLEST THE BEARS
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now do that to a male bison. They're twice as big as the females.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: whidbey: [Fark user image image 231x365]

Funny how that place in particular is a goober magnet.

Have you been there? I got stuck for 3 hours because somebody wanted up close pics of a bear cub.

Another time I was sitting in one of the hot springs (the swimmable ones that were allowed) and this idiot wants close up pics of bison from behind a small tree. Bison ran the tree over and gored the guy.

What's that term we use? Fark around and find out......


I get the feeling Glacier National Park is a similar experience.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I always liked the signs at Yellowstone. "These assholes LOOK like dumb and slow fatasses, but they'll fark you up..."

researchgate.netView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No headline explanation?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buffalo_buffalo_Buffalo_buffalo_buffalo_buffalo_Buffalo_buffalo
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Buffalo Shame
Youtube mayaytHL-Lc


"Well, I've been here for a million years
Got a ton or two of flesh and flies round my ears
I've got a name and I can see you don't know
So I guess I'd better tell you; I'm the buffalo

Don't smoke no reefer, don't take no pills
Got a head like a rock and a bottom like a hill
Don't think about much that bears translating.
Except buffalo love and ruminating

Buffalo wanting some answers
Buffalo want you explain
Buffalo seek explanation
Don't know nothing; it's a buffalo shame

Just sit around trying to take buffalo feed
Looked up, swallowed down, started to bleed
Men with metal sticks make an awful lot of noise
Don't care what it is, but dear it destroys

Buffalo falling in tens of thousands
Buffalo falling like rain
Buffalo falling and lowing and dying
Buffalo ending; it's a buffalo shame

Don't know what for they want to shoot us down
We stay out of trouble; stay out of town
Don't be chasing their women, don't rob their trains
Just stand around grazing on the Western Plains

Some men do it because they want to, seeking for fortune and fame
Other men do it because they're told to
Rot their eyes; still a buffalo shame
Buffalo shame (x3)"
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: People like this deserve painful deaths.

And if they survive that, they deserve to be arrested and fined heavily.


Stupidly walking towards a large animal means you deserve a painful death? Damn dude.

/relaxfrancis.jpg
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Idiot... he was lucky that the Buffalo wasn't truly annoyed, they are much faster then you think and will not hesitate to biatch-stomp your body a few times.

//Love seeing Buffalos out in the wild
//But once a herd walks into a roadway you basically are stuck till they move
//unless you like collecting dents on your vehicle
 
mjg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
obligs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Saw the headline and was hoping for Bills fans crashing on collapsible tables.  Now my whole day is ruined.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: quo vadimus: That was quite underwhelming.

It's true. I was not whelmed.


I was whelmed previously, but now I am not whelmed.  The video was so underwhelming it dewhelmed me.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
yeah, honestly the internet has ruined me so much that if this video didn't include a good goring or at least a horn inserted into this guy in an inappropriate place - is there even a point of posting it?
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: I always liked the signs at Yellowstone. "These assholes LOOK like dumb and slow fatasses, but they'll fark you up..."

[researchgate.net image 850x639]


Those horns are so cute and cuddly.
 
phedex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

poconojoe: yeah, honestly the internet has ruined me so much that if this video didn't include a good goring or at least a horn inserted into this guy in an inappropriate place - is there even a point of posting it?


static.ffx.ioView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That was bullshiat I was expecting the psycho crusher on that guys nads or something
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I mean, rule #1 is "leave the wild animals alone"

But a close second is "for the love of Christ do NOT 'sneak up' and startle one, wtf is wrong with you"


"Bu...bu...but we could be friends.....and he would appreciate me for my playful nature..."
- Famous Last Words
 
Cheron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Most people have been conditioned by only being exposed to domestic animals. The most danger they've been in is the dairy cow the pet on farm day. The idea that nature might be dangerous is beyond comprehension
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Even if you're a runner in top shape, just about anything on four legs is faster.
In this case, it is not only faster, it also has a out 750 pounds on you.
Dude is lucky the bison couldn't be bothered to trample him.


They are faster than a regular cow. They also are juggernauts with no brakes. One or a hundred get going, no fence is going to stop them. Just let them do their thing and nothing happens.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Darwin frowns.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some good bison vs idiot footage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKpPwxu14EU
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This just in: I had to move my hips slightly to the left when a rounded the corner to keep from grazing a building. I should have filmed it, I guess.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phedex: poconojoe: yeah, honestly the internet has ruined me so much that if this video didn't include a good goring or at least a horn inserted into this guy in an inappropriate place - is there even a point of posting it?

[static.ffx.io image 620x414]


Roller skates?

There's a story here.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: Buy son.


Stupid consumerist wildlife.
 
aug3
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
murder goats! I love em when they bounce around
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was hoping for more flying entrails.
 
vegasj
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is the dumbass tag for us who clicked that and wasted 4 seconds?
 
