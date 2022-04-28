 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   "(Putin) may nuke us all but we are ready to die"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
25
    More: Strange, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, nuclear holocaust, nuclear strike, recent days, Vladimir Solovyov, Head of RT Margarita Simonyan  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 12:50 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Putin had the stones for that kind of fun he would have done it by now.
Ain't nothing gonna happen.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One nuke - just one- would be enough to claim the "fog of war" and wipe Russia off the map. He knows he absolutely will not survive such a move, so he won't do it. He's a small, weak, reptilian man, and one things snakes do is slither away and hide at the first chance.
 
wage0048
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If Putin had the stones for that kind of fun he would have done it by now.
Ain't nothing gonna happen.


This.  Besides, if we're going to kow-tow to Putin out of the fear that he might nuke us, then we're worse off than we would be if we choose to call him on his shiat and take the risk that his nukes actually work.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well in that case we might as well surrender and let Putin annex Europe.
 
perigee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wage0048: Weaver95: If Putin had the stones for that kind of fun he would have done it by now.
Ain't nothing gonna happen.

This.  Besides, if we're going to kow-tow to Putin out of the fear that he might nuke us, then we're worse off than we would be if we choose to call him on his shiat and take the risk that his nukes actually work.


I regret I have but one like to give...
 
toetag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If Putin had the stones for that kind of fun he would have done it by now.
Ain't nothing gonna happen.


Also, We've seen how well maintained the rest of his military infrastructure has been maintained.  If he pushes the button will they actually leave the silos?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wage0048: Weaver95: If Putin had the stones for that kind of fun he would have done it by now.
Ain't nothing gonna happen.

This.  Besides, if we're going to kow-tow to Putin out of the fear that he might nuke us, then we're worse off than we would be if we choose to call him on his shiat and take the risk that his nukes actually work.


Agreed. We can't allow MAD to evolve into the craziest guy gets to win because "he might really do it!"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How have the Russian people not done something about this?  It seems like the Army could just stop as well.  Naw, f this we're done.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sure that they'll work just as well as everything else in the Russian Military works.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone who wants to surrender to Putin should get a free one way ticket to Moscow.
 
Valter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: One nuke - just one- would be enough to claim the "fog of war" and wipe Russia off the map. He knows he absolutely will not survive such a move, so he won't do it. He's a small, weak, reptilian man, and one things snakes do is slither away and hide at the first chance.


Just one would end me. Perhaps this is by design.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Look I agree that the world needs to stand up to Putin, but can we please just stop with all of the armchair nonsense about how decrepit Russia's nukes must be? You have no idea, neither do I. It does no good to just minimize the risk by pretending it does not exist. We should be clear-eyed, realize the danger, and do the right thing regardless.
 
Goimir
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: wage0048: Weaver95: If Putin had the stones for that kind of fun he would have done it by now.
Ain't nothing gonna happen.

This.  Besides, if we're going to kow-tow to Putin out of the fear that he might nuke us, then we're worse off than we would be if we choose to call him on his shiat and take the risk that his nukes actually work.

Agreed. We can't allow MAD to evolve into the craziest guy gets to win because "he might really do it!"


It won't, because reasons.

I don't want to say what my reasoning is because this is the internet and anyone can read this.  Let's just say if I'm right, Putin will never successfully launch a nuke.

/hold on someone's at the door.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Every major channel is promoting the idea of an inevitable, never-before-seen escalation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is being portrayed as a war waged against the Kremlin by the collective West. Patriotic citizens are now being primed for the idea that even the worst outcome is a good thing, because those dying for the motherland will skyrocket to paradise."

And today's idiotic religion threatening to destroy the world is: >spins wheel< Christianity!
 
ybishop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sure you are Ivan, sure you are

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: How have the Russian people not done something about this?  It seems like the Army could just stop as well.  Naw, f this we're done.


Comrade Putin will probably suffer a fatal "accident" in the near future.

Of course he'll be buried with full state honors.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ybishop: [Fark user image 400x217] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Best in this World: Look I agree that the world needs to stand up to Putin, but can we please just stop with all of the armchair nonsense about how decrepit Russia's nukes must be? You have no idea, neither do I. It does no good to just minimize the risk by pretending it does not exist. We should be clear-eyed, realize the danger, and do the right thing regardless.


THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS.

Guys, all it takes is ONE. ONE missile to royally kill a LOT of people, irradiate the area for decades and render life where it detonated royally fscked. 

All of you are playing straight from Buck Turgidson's bullschitt from Dr. Strangelove. 

If there's an exchange, you think other countries aren't going to go all in? China might decide to blow us to hell and back, and it's likely we'd launch everything as well. 

Putin dicking around with this is imminently BAD.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: Well in that case we might as well surrender and let Putin annex Europe.


That's under the Putin-Trumpski 2024 campaign.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Your terms are acceptable.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Private_Citizen: wage0048: Weaver95: If Putin had the stones for that kind of fun he would have done it by now.
Ain't nothing gonna happen.

This.  Besides, if we're going to kow-tow to Putin out of the fear that he might nuke us, then we're worse off than we would be if we choose to call him on his shiat and take the risk that his nukes actually work.

Agreed. We can't allow MAD to evolve into the craziest guy gets to win because "he might really do it!"


Query: do you think China is going to risk their economic hegemony on allowing Putin to start using nukes?
 
gunsmack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If there is a nuclear exchange, It might cause Elon to die from lack attention.

/ just saying, there is a bright side
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Effin do it already you table gripping ballsack.  Escalating to that point will suck but it will suck worse for you.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.