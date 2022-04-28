 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   There are at least four people in the world who have $60 million to spend on a sparkly rock   (usatoday.com) divider line
26
    More: Fail, Diamond, world's largest blue diamond, Gemstone, 15.10-carat diamond, De Beers, Gemological Institute of America, De Beers Cullinan Blue, Blue diamonds of this importance  
•       •       •

1480 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diamonds™. When gold is too heavy for money laundering purposes.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just imagine the idea that someone is spending the equivalent of the lifetime earning power for several people ....
because of an interesting structure of carbon.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*camera pans up*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're basically magpies with nukes, huh?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Selling future Diamond just $60.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandfather spent some time of his life selling sparkly shiat to people who ought to know better.

So yeah. That's something for nothing.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Largest?  I am sure there is a perfectly nice slab grown blue Diamond out there that is larger.

/ it's just as real as one that came out of the ground, less cursed too.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until you guys hear what people are willing to pay for an old piece of cardboard with a picture of a baseball player on it

/still better than NTFs
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, it's a pretty one.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world's largest blue diamond now has a price tag to match its rarity. The 15.10-carat diamond, called "The De Beers Cullinan Blue," sold for $57.5 million Wednesday in an auction at Sotheby's in Hong Kong.

The Hope Diamond would like a word with this author. There are several blue diamonds that are larger than this one. The blue diamond that was sold was just largest blue diamond to ever come up for auction.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Just imagine the idea that someone is spending the equivalent of the lifetime earning power for several people ....
because of an interesting structure of carbon.


And not even a thermodynamically stable form at that- carbon's lowest energy state is graphite.  All you have between your super expensive shiny thing and a piece of pencil is a bit of an energy barrier

Diamonds aren't forever- graphite is
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, you can press a bunch of buttons on a machine and make a few dozen that look exactly like this.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God that chocolate diamonds are still a stupid thing that hasn't caught on.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Just imagine the idea that someone is spending the equivalent of the lifetime earning power for several people ....
because of an interesting structure of carbon.


Not to defend the diamond industry, but anything beyond a certain price point is just a speculative investment / store of value. Somewhere on the stupidity scale between a pallet of $100 bills and a crypto wallet. The better question is why more countries don't institute a wealth tax.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Somaticasual: Just imagine the idea that someone is spending the equivalent of the lifetime earning power for several people ....
because of an interesting structure of carbon.

Not to defend the diamond industry, but anything beyond a certain price point is just a speculative investment / store of value. Somewhere on the stupidity scale between a pallet of $100 bills and a crypto wallet. The better question is why more countries don't institute a wealth tax.


Diamond resale value is basically crap. A terrible investment.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Thank God that chocolate diamonds are still a stupid thing that hasn't caught on.


The only diamond I've ever purchased was for my wife's engagement ring, a long, long time ago. When I did my research it was pretty clear that 'color', particularly in the brown spectrum, was a bad thing. Like "oh, that's industrial grade to be used for drill bits and honing tools". 15 years later, I saw an ad on tv for "chocolate diamonds", selling at a premium, and I laughed my balls off. Looks like someone reached a rich vein of industrial diamonds and decided to try to rebrand them. Not falling for it.

Granted, paying that much for any diamond is stupid, but I caved to the tradition of it. I don't regret that.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Somaticasual: Just imagine the idea that someone is spending the equivalent of the lifetime earning power for several people ....
because of an interesting structure of carbon.

Not to defend the diamond industry, but anything beyond a certain price point is just a speculative investment / store of value. Somewhere on the stupidity scale between a pallet of $100 bills and a crypto wallet. The better question is why more countries don't institute a wealth tax.


Thank you, this is just what I was coming here to say.  This is going to get stored in a vault somewhere and never looked at again.  The owner is going to borrow obscene amounts of money off of it because they can.  It's why rich people buy yachts outright.  It's infinitely cheaper to rent one, but you don't have the wealth storage/credit access like you do with a property/thing that can be "mortgaged".  For those who still don't understand, think of it this way.  You've got 250,000 dollars, cash money in a bank somewhere.  Do you:

- Buy a comfortable house for 250K (I know, wide variety of property values, just assume you're in flyover country) cash money, which leaves you with a comfy house and $0 in the bank, OR
- Buy the same comfortable house with a bank loan and pay 20% down (to avoid PMI), which leaves you with the same comfy house and $200K still in the bank, which you have free to invest and use the returns to pay all or part of the mortgage?

It's the same playbook, except writ large for obscenely rich people.  All the more reason, as Algebrat put it, why there needs to be a wealth/luxury tax.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Does subby not realize that someone in the world becomes a billionaire every day?

Hell of a lot more than 4 with that kind of money to burn.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Somaticasual: Just imagine the idea that someone is spending the equivalent of the lifetime earning power for several people ....
because of an interesting structure of carbon.

And not even a thermodynamically stable form at that- carbon's lowest energy state is graphite.  All you have between your super expensive shiny thing and a piece of pencil is a bit of an energy barrier

Diamonds aren't forever- graphite is


The grey dot in the palm of my hand since 1994 agrees with you.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 426x305]
Selling future Diamond just $60.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: Algebrat: Somaticasual: Just imagine the idea that someone is spending the equivalent of the lifetime earning power for several people ....
because of an interesting structure of carbon.

Not to defend the diamond industry, but anything beyond a certain price point is just a speculative investment / store of value. Somewhere on the stupidity scale between a pallet of $100 bills and a crypto wallet. The better question is why more countries don't institute a wealth tax.

Diamond resale value is basically crap. A terrible investment.


I don't disagree. Hey, not all investments are good. But fwiw, I'm guessing that high-end diamonds that get given a proper name don't suffer from the same depreciation as a 1.25 carat "unique timeless treasure" from Tiffany's that there's a box of in the back.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Algebrat: Somaticasual: Just imagine the idea that someone is spending the equivalent of the lifetime earning power for several people ....
because of an interesting structure of carbon.

Not to defend the diamond industry, but anything beyond a certain price point is just a speculative investment / store of value. Somewhere on the stupidity scale between a pallet of $100 bills and a crypto wallet. The better question is why more countries don't institute a wealth tax.

Thank you, this is just what I was coming here to say.  This is going to get stored in a vault somewhere and never looked at again.  The owner is going to borrow obscene amounts of money off of it because they can.  It's why rich people buy yachts outright.  It's infinitely cheaper to rent one, but you don't have the wealth storage/credit access like you do with a property/thing that can be "mortgaged".  For those who still don't understand, think of it this way.  You've got 250,000 dollars, cash money in a bank somewhere.  Do you:

- Buy a comfortable house for 250K (I know, wide variety of property values, just assume you're in flyover country) cash money, which leaves you with a comfy house and $0 in the bank, OR
- Buy the same comfortable house with a bank loan and pay 20% down (to avoid PMI), which leaves you with the same comfy house and $200K still in the bank, which you have free to invest and use the returns to pay all or part of the mortgage?

It's the same playbook, except writ large for obscenely rich people.  All the more reason, as Algebrat put it, why there needs to be a wealth/luxury tax.


*fist bump*
 
GoldDude
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can think of a lot of other things I would buy if I had $60M to blow, but at least this is something physical and rare.  Better than blowing on some worthless pyramid scheme like bitcoin.
 
p51d007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And if De Beers didn't have a pretty much monopoly on "the diamond business" these
hardened chunks of carbon, would be pretty much worthless.
 
p51d007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sorry, forgot the link

azquotes.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

p51d007: Sorry, forgot the link

[azquotes.com image 850x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Family Guy
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.