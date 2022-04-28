 Skip to content
(CBC)   Bad news for all you Canadian astronauts planning on luring your ex-spouse to the moon to legally murder them and collect the life insurance, that will soon be illegal   (cbc.ca) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love that mix of optimism (enough people on the moon this might be an issue) and cynicism (enough people on the moon that this might be an issue).
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moon landing will be filmed either in Toronto or Vancouver.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Mars?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem if you make your way to one of the non-extradition moon countries
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that just killed my mail-order astronaut diaper delivery business.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: The moon landing will be filmed either in Toronto or Vancouver.


Why not New York City? They tore down the real New York in the 1960s to make room for the sound stage they recorded the moon landings on. The World Trade Center buildings were nothing more than hollow drop-towers for recording footage in giant capsules. Anyone claiming to have worked there in the decades in between its construction and planned demolition is either a liar or part of the cover up.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: What about Mars?


Law makers are waiting until Musk is at least half way there.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: What about Mars?


It'll be a libertarian paradise, so murder all you want there.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size


The moon is actually under Hell jurisdiction.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just getting harder and harder to be a white man these days...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who has jurisdiction on the moon? Can Canada just claim they do?
 
silverjets
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

austerity101: Who has jurisdiction on the moon? Can Canada just claim they do?


Canada is just claiming jurisdiction involving Canada astronauts (citizens) involved in a crime on the moon.  It won't apply to any one else.
 
Ostman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, it's nice to see legislation moving ahead of a problem for once!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

silverjets: austerity101: Who has jurisdiction on the moon? Can Canada just claim they do?

Canada is just claiming jurisdiction involving Canada astronauts (citizens) involved in a crime on the moon.  It won't apply to any one else.


But that's what I'm asking. Who has jurisdiction on the moon? Is it just a giant extension of all of earth at once? So if you fly there from Country X, then you're bound specifically by that country's laws? What if astronauts from different countries commit a crime together?
 
ifky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do Canadians retain their politeness in zero gravity?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: silverjets: austerity101: Who has jurisdiction on the moon? Can Canada just claim they do?

Canada is just claiming jurisdiction involving Canada astronauts (citizens) involved in a crime on the moon.  It won't apply to any one else.

But that's what I'm asking. Who has jurisdiction on the moon? Is it just a giant extension of all of earth at once? So if you fly there from Country X, then you're bound specifically by that country's laws? What if astronauts from different countries commit a crime together?


This calls for a heist movie!

/you son of a b*tch, I'm in!
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What if Elon Musk got away with the perfect murder?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [pm1.narvii.com image 322x395]

The moon is actually under Hell jurisdiction.



That actually explains quite a lot

Would you like to yell at the moon with Buzz Aldrin?
Youtube kcWweblGjnU
 
valkore
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTFA: "For example, the budget also includes a proposal to amend the Criminal Code to make it a crime to publicly deny or downplay the Holocaust."

Hope this gets through.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ya....like the Mounties are even going to show up!
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't wait till we start hearing regularly about space crimes.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: silverjets: austerity101: Who has jurisdiction on the moon? Can Canada just claim they do?

Canada is just claiming jurisdiction involving Canada astronauts (citizens) involved in a crime on the moon.  It won't apply to any one else.

But that's what I'm asking. Who has jurisdiction on the moon? Is it just a giant extension of all of earth at once? So if you fly there from Country X, then you're bound specifically by that country's laws? What if astronauts from different countries commit a crime together?


The country you are a citizen of has jurisdiction over you, and what you do, even if you aren't physically present in it's territory.  This is why, for example, I can be prosecuted for not paying taxes in the US despite not having lived or worked there in over a decade.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Step 1)
Become a canadian
Step 2)
Become an astronaut
Step 3)
Finish ridiculously convoluted plan by ignoring #1 and #2 and becoming fast food worker...


Step 421845) the rest of it.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Glad to see our government is dealing with the important issues.....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: What about Mars?


pirates.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The nations around the World will just have to agree on some sort of "Maritime" law(s) for space.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

valkore: FTFA: "For example, the budget also includes a proposal to amend the Criminal Code to make it a crime to publicly deny or downplay the Holocaust."

Hope this gets through.


They should have done this sooner so ass hats like https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernst_Zündel couldn't spew thier bs.

Rolling blunder coming to Ottawa this weekend too.

Fng clownvoys.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

valkore: FTFA: "For example, the budget also includes a proposal to amend the Criminal Code to make it a crime to publicly deny or downplay the Holocaust."

Hope this gets through.


I dunno about you canucks, but making it a crime to say a thing?

As an American, I have a big problem with that.

Twitter bans are not a Free Speech issue, but actually criminalizing an opinion? That goes too far.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: valkore: FTFA: "For example, the budget also includes a proposal to amend the Criminal Code to make it a crime to publicly deny or downplay the Holocaust."

Hope this gets through.

I dunno about you canucks, but making it a crime to say a thing?

As an American, I have a big problem with that.

Twitter bans are not a Free Speech issue, but actually criminalizing an opinion? That goes too far.


Yeah well, US Law and the US Constitution have no writ in Canada.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: valkore: FTFA: "For example, the budget also includes a proposal to amend the Criminal Code to make it a crime to publicly deny or downplay the Holocaust."

Hope this gets through.

I dunno about you canucks, but making it a crime to say a thing?

As an American, I have a big problem with that.

Twitter bans are not a Free Speech issue, but actually criminalizing an opinion? That goes too far.


It is too far, but the political winds are speaking.    Be interesting to see if it passes if it survives a constitutional challenge.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: brainlordmesomorph: valkore: FTFA: "For example, the budget also includes a proposal to amend the Criminal Code to make it a crime to publicly deny or downplay the Holocaust."

Hope this gets through.

I dunno about you canucks, but making it a crime to say a thing?

As an American, I have a big problem with that.

Twitter bans are not a Free Speech issue, but actually criminalizing an opinion? That goes too far.

Yeah well, US Law and the US Constitution have no writ in Canada.


It clearly can't happen here, but I thought out friends to the North were more on our side with this sort of thing

ObscureNameHere: It is too far, but the political winds are speaking. Be interesting to see if it passes if it survives a constitutional challenge.


The tyranny of the masses, its why we have the Bill of Rights.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'F**k you, Jonsey! Your mum landed so hard on my moon that she left craters on it!
Tell her to flick her own bean with the Canadarm until I'm able to shake my money-maker at MoDeans again!'
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: valkore: FTFA: "For example, the budget also includes a proposal to amend the Criminal Code to make it a crime to publicly deny or downplay the Holocaust."

Hope this gets through.

I dunno about you canucks, but making it a crime to say a thing?

As an American, I have a big problem with that.

Twitter bans are not a Free Speech issue, but actually criminalizing an opinion? That goes too far.


You can't have an "opinion" about a fact.
You can think something wasn't a big deal. But, you can't say it didn't happen.
Jfc.
Fml.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Despite its name, it's surprisingly difficult to drown your significant other in the Sea of Tranquility...
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: brainlordmesomorph: valkore: FTFA: "For example, the budget also includes a proposal to amend the Criminal Code to make it a crime to publicly deny or downplay the Holocaust."

Hope this gets through.

I dunno about you canucks, but making it a crime to say a thing?

As an American, I have a big problem with that.

Twitter bans are not a Free Speech issue, but actually criminalizing an opinion? That goes too far.

You can't have an "opinion" about a fact.
You can think something wasn't a big deal. But, you can't say it didn't happen.
Jfc.
Fml.


Yes, but you can't have the goverment being the arbiter of "truth" either.

One day you can't deny The Holocaust, the next day you can't deny that the Canadian government is the best government ever.

There is a slippery slope problem here, there is no mechanism you put in place that so the goverment can shut up the idiots without the goverment also having power to shut up everyone else.

We have to have idiot opinions, and even denial of fact (what else do you call religion), but we also need an educated populous that recognizes idiot opinions, and denial of fact, and ignores them.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: austerity101: silverjets: austerity101: Who has jurisdiction on the moon? Can Canada just claim they do?

Canada is just claiming jurisdiction involving Canada astronauts (citizens) involved in a crime on the moon.  It won't apply to any one else.

But that's what I'm asking. Who has jurisdiction on the moon? Is it just a giant extension of all of earth at once? So if you fly there from Country X, then you're bound specifically by that country's laws? What if astronauts from different countries commit a crime together?

This calls for a heist movie!

/you son of a b*tch, I'm in!


Throw Momma from the Airlock
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Twitter bans are not a Free Speech issue, but actually criminalizing an opinion? That goes too far.


I like this elementary school lawyer thinking.

Like: I can get around the prohibition of shouting "fire" in a crowded movie theater when there is no fire by saying it was my opinion there was actually a fire.
 
moto-geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Numberlady2: Ya....like the Mounties are even going to show up!


they would be the Moonies

/or is that already taken?
 
