(BBC-US)   Possibly the most English news story you'll read today   (bbc.com) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I say. That's dashed jolly bad luck wot?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's no "Ian Graham knackered after bowling a googly, hopped a lorry down to Croydon just in time for Tea'.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Beckham spilled tea over his fish and chips when he was startled by the ringing of Big Ben and had to take a black cab home to change?

*checks article*

I was thiiiis close
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dash it all, Bertie!
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeves and Wooster, in a nutshell...
Youtube WIih5gB6Qcw


For those unfamiliar with House and Holmes.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. I'm sorry but the china was not even vintage never mind antique, you can still buy it from Wedgwood https://www.wedgwood.com/en-gb/royal-albert

Come back in 100 years and the English will start to lament your loss
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One on't cross beams gone owt askew on treadle.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Is it okay?  It should be in the Tower of London with the Internet
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dun Adam an'Eve it mate. Bollocks, the time sure flies and I've got a shag a bird from Milton Keynes in twenty minutes. Sorry 'bout your mums crockery.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: One on't cross beams gone owt askew on treadle.


Well, what is that supposed to mean??
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kippers for breakfast? Is it St Swiven's day already?

'Tis replied Helga.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local constabulary described the incident as rubbish and declared the rogue knackered.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jamspoon: Meh. I'm sorry but the china was not even vintage never mind antique, you can still buy it from Wedgwood https://www.wedgwood.com/en-gb/royal-albert

Come back in 100 years and the English will start to lament your loss


Sure but at 31 pounds for each cup and saucer I bet they can't afford to replace the entire set with new pieces. They're asking for donations.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Fark had a "Most British" button to vote in this thread.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: djfitz: One on't cross beams gone owt askew on treadle.

Well, what is that supposed to mean??


...remember to fasten your shelves into the studs, not just the drywall.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: djfitz: One on't cross beams gone owt askew on treadle.

Well, what is that supposed to mean??


I don't know. Mr Wentworth just told me to come in here and say that there was trouble at the mill, that's all...
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, sir.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tally ho, that was thrilling!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They were so keen on completing their collection they didn't consider whether their display shelf was sturdy enough for it. I'd like to see the shelf. I wouldn't be surprised if it's some dainty wood filigree thing that accentuated the china perfectly.

/I'd also love to see the wall fasteners.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Has it been decided when milk is added to tea?

A. Before
B. After
C. What philistine is putting milk in tea?
D. Only an uncultured swine would pick C
E. Bollocks
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...

Not gonna finish it, eh?  Guess I should've expected that.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry subby, this was the most British thing I read today.

That, and after Brexit they have tried four times to set up fresh food safety checks coming from the EU and they still can't pull it off.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/28/jacob-rees-mogg-delay-post-brexit-eu-fresh-food-checks-fourth-time
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Has it been decided when milk is added to tea?

A. Before
B. After
C. What philistine is putting milk in tea?
D. Only an uncultured swine would pick C
E. Bollocks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: xanadian: djfitz: One on't cross beams gone owt askew on treadle.

Well, what is that supposed to mean??

...remember to fasten your shelves into the studs, not just the drywall.


I mount all of my shelves on the floor, safest that way.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Such a shame me old china
 
drtgb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Wentworth Woodhouse: Stately home's prized crockery left in pieces"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why European Clocks are Running Slow, and British Clocks Aren't
Youtube bij-JjzCa7o
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My face when my cuppa is served to me in a mug - A MUG, I TELL YOU!!
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Wentworth Woodhouse: Stately home's prized crockery left in pieces"
[Fark user image 400x400]


Shall we have a cuppa crocka, then?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [YouTube video: Why European Clocks are Running Slow, and British Clocks Aren't]


Crocks, not clocks!...

// That channel is great
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some hooligans knocked over a dustbin in Shaftesbury?
 
