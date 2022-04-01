 Skip to content
(CNN)   Oh, nothing, just the water in Lake Mead falling to a new low that's completely unprecedented in history. How unprecedented? Well, one of the lake's original intake valves from 1971 is now plainly visible   (cnn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's some good fishin' around those valves...
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've just ignored 20 years of drought and assumed that water would always be available. Now the water levels are actually past the point where even the most insane of Republicans cannot pretend the problem doesn't exist. That water ain't coming back anytime soon.
Which means the people who have refused to act until it was too late now have to move fast and make some harsh decisions if they want to preserve even a little of whats out west.
🤪
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe stop farming in the desert?
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: even the most insane of Republicans cannot pretend the problem doesn't exist


You think the party of imaginary pedophiles in pizza joints, jewish space lasers, ressurected jfk supporting trump, etc., will have a problem pretending that this is not a problem?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe stop farming in the desert?


It's a bigger problem than that. Basically water rights management along the Colorado river is for shiat, and has been for a long time. Nobody has bothered to actually do anything about water use despite the fact that this drought has been going on for 20 years now.
It's probably too late to do anything about this. Now this will get messy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: NewportBarGuy: Maybe stop farming in the desert?

It's a bigger problem than that. Basically water rights management along the Colorado river is for shiat, and has been for a long time. Nobody has bothered to actually do anything about water use despite the fact that this drought has been going on for 20 years now.
It's probably too late to do anything about this. Now this will get messy.


Oh, I know... It's a gigantic problem we have not dealt with in... ever.

Going to be some upset people all across the board on this one.

Watch them try to build a pipeline from the Great Lakes or something.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: Weaver95: even the most insane of Republicans cannot pretend the problem doesn't exist

You think the party of imaginary pedophiles in pizza joints, jewish space lasers, ressurected jfk supporting trump, etc., will have a problem pretending that this is not a problem?


Well I guess if the trumpers want to start hallucinating early, that's fine. But all the pretending and lies in the world won't make the water come back. So no, not even the most insane trumpers can pretend this problem doesn't exist.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: Weaver95: even the most insane of Republicans cannot pretend the problem doesn't exist

You think the party of imaginary pedophiles in pizza joints, jewish space lasers, ressurected jfk supporting trump, etc., will have a problem pretending that this is not a problem?


It's just such a shame that we can only do what they want to do.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the Las Vegas housing market is going gangbusters, with demand outpacing supply...
https://www.fortunebuilders.com/las-vegas-real-estate-market-trends/

Bring water if you move there.   And solar panels.

Fark user imageView Full Size

//and a big hand crank for the turbines
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this rate, I'm expecting Nevada to become Dune by 2030 and sandworms will be a big problem.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I see London, I see France, I see someone's original intake valve..
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On the upside it's easier to access and fix that valve now.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We already covered this. We will use Brawndo to flush the toilets.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EatHam: Weaver95: even the most insane of Republicans cannot pretend the problem doesn't exist

You think the party of imaginary pedophiles in pizza joints, jewish space lasers, ressurected jfk supporting trump, etc., will have a problem pretending that this is not a problem?


I have no doubt they'll notice it's a problem, and then blame "libs" for it somehow.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
After a disappointing winter with very little rain and snow, water officials in Southern California are now demanding that residents and businesses limit outdoor watering to one day a week.

Wouldn't 0 days a week make more sense?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Scottsdale gets greedy
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
reclaim more waste water, price water used at levels that discourage waste and fund a massive desalination project.

Not too many more solutions aside from abandonment
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weaver95: At this rate, I'm expecting Nevada to become Dune by 2030 and sandworms will be a big problem.


Oh, look at the lib alarmist!  Well, I'm just gonna stomp out in the desert at a steady pace.  Mah freedom!
 
The Envoy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, yer intake value dun took too much. Ain't rocket science.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Watch them try to build a pipeline from the Great Lakes or something.


The Columbia River would be closer and easier.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: EatHam: Weaver95: even the most insane of Republicans cannot pretend the problem doesn't exist

You think the party of imaginary pedophiles in pizza joints, jewish space lasers, ressurected jfk supporting trump, etc., will have a problem pretending that this is not a problem?

It's just such a shame that we can only do what they want to do.


If only we had some sort of... like "2 party" system. You know, provide some "opposition".

That might help.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So what's the long-term solution here? When that runs out, do millions of people just pack up and leave?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stop growing lettuce in a desert, you idiots.

SBA should be giving out loans to 1000 small businesses to set up container and all-season greenhouse farming for soft greens; facilities that are close to the demand points instead of on the other side of the continent.  You know how much lettuce and spinach you can grow in a shuttered big-box store using closed-cycle water treatment and programmable-spectrum LED lighting?

And as a bonus, no more e coli epidemics from cattle waste runoff spreading into the fields.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: So what's the long-term solution here? When that runs out, do millions of people just pack up and leave?


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At what point do climatologists stop referring to the situation as a drought and acknowledge that this is the new normal?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: So what's the long-term solution here? When that runs out, do millions of people just pack up and leave?


If they enjoy staying alive, I suppose they'll have to.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe stop farming in the desert?


rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Long, hard discussions need to happen about farming rice, almonds, etc. in water-poor areas but we'll probably get people shooting each other instead.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: So what's the long-term solution here? When that runs out, do millions of people just pack up and leave?


Stock up on power converters at Tosche Station to keep your moisture farming operation running

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Munden: reclaim more waste water


With water rights you often can't do that.

When I lived in New Mexico I worked at a cattle ranch and summer camp: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philmont_Scout_Ranch

Every once in a while I'd have to listen to a lecture from some know-it-all who would tell me we should be recycling water for use. A guy from Israel was telling me we should take the waste water and use it for irrigation of the lawns and other things.

So, I'd have to explain that water rights means we have the right to use water flowing across the property exactly one time, and after that it has to be discharged downstream for others to use. The water we use for drinking, showering, toilets, etc. goes through the sewage treatment and then it has to be discharged downstream for others' use. We can't take that water and use it a second time (to water lawns and stuff) because we get to use it ONE TIME.

People got killed over water rights. It's a serious issue.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wage0048: At what point do climatologists stop referring to the situation as a drought and acknowledge that this is the new normal?


It's not the new normal because it's likely to worsen.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weaver95: At this rate, I'm expecting Nevada to become Dune by 2030 and sandworms will be a big problem.


The meth must flow
 
The Envoy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Weaver95: At this rate, I'm expecting Nevada to become Dune by 2030 and sandworms will be a big problem.

Oh, look at the lib alarmist!  Well, I'm just gonna stomp out in the desert at a steady pace.  Mah freedom!


Libs told me that you shouldn't carry this thumper thingy with you, so take two to really stiggit to 'em.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: So what's the long-term solution here? When that runs out, do millions of people just pack up and leave?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Done it before.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Reminds me of

Fark user imageView Full Size


(Not the water intake valve IIRC)
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Long, hard discussions need to happen about farming rice, almonds, etc. in water-poor areas but we'll probably get people shooting each other instead.


Getting shooty is a type of discussion.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrparks: The Irresponsible Captain: Long, hard discussions need to happen about farming rice, almonds, etc. in water-poor areas but we'll probably get people shooting each other instead.

Getting shooty is a type of discussion.


static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We've just ignored 20 years of drought and assumed that water would always be available. Now the water levels are actually past the point where even the most insane of Republicans cannot pretend the problem doesn't exist. That water ain't coming back anytime soon.
Which means the people who have refused to act until it was too late now have to move fast and make some harsh decisions if they want to preserve even a little of whats out west.
🤪


I was told that infinity meant there was no end point that you can go past.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weaver95: At this rate, I'm expecting Nevada to become Dune by 2030 and sandworms will be a big problem.


The movie writes itself.
"Las Vegas. Dune. Desert City."
"Long Live The Gamblers!"
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: So what's the long-term solution here? When that runs out, do millions of people just pack up and leave?


Yes. And it will be sudden, when it happens.

I fully expect that at some point, we'll wake up to an announcement that there's no water. Faucets won't work. There will be a run on bottled water. And then...

Mass panic. Huge masses trying to leave for...somewhere. Freeways clogged with desperate, thirsty people. Death.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Munden: reclaim more waste water

With water rights you often can't do that.

When I lived in New Mexico I worked at a cattle ranch and summer camp: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philmont_Scout_Ranch

Every once in a while I'd have to listen to a lecture from some know-it-all who would tell me we should be recycling water for use. A guy from Israel was telling me we should take the waste water and use it for irrigation of the lawns and other things.

So, I'd have to explain that water rights means we have the right to use water flowing across the property exactly one time, and after that it has to be discharged downstream for others to use. The water we use for drinking, showering, toilets, etc. goes through the sewage treatment and then it has to be discharged downstream for others' use. We can't take that water and use it a second time (to water lawns and stuff) because we get to use it ONE TIME.

People got killed over water rights. It's a serious issue.


The law is immutable. You can never change it. It's like carved into granite tablets brought down from a mountaintop. Right?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They aren't getting great lakes water by the pipeline. It's bared from being taken from the watershed by treaty. So, just like they're farked by their own water treaty, they're farked by that water treaty too.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: giantmeteor: So what's the long-term solution here? When that runs out, do millions of people just pack up and leave?

Yes. And it will be sudden, when it happens.

I fully expect that at some point, we'll wake up to an announcement that there's no water. Faucets won't work. There will be a run on bottled water. And then...

Mass panic. Huge masses trying to leave for...somewhere. Freeways clogged with desperate, thirsty people. Death.


media.wired.comView Full Size
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm recommending this novel about the future Southwest Water Wars. Entertaining, quick read.... 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: So what's the long-term solution here? When that runs out, do millions of people just pack up and leave?



That may be the only option left at this point. Almost everything else that could have mitigated this should have been done 20-30 years ago. You can't get that wasted time back.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Powell and Mead's dams should be demolished.
Antiquated tech and an ongoing environmental disaster.
Shouldn't have been built at all.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: mrmopar5287: Munden: reclaim more waste water

With water rights you often can't do that.

When I lived in New Mexico I worked at a cattle ranch and summer camp: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philmont_Scout_Ranch

Every once in a while I'd have to listen to a lecture from some know-it-all who would tell me we should be recycling water for use. A guy from Israel was telling me we should take the waste water and use it for irrigation of the lawns and other things.

So, I'd have to explain that water rights means we have the right to use water flowing across the property exactly one time, and after that it has to be discharged downstream for others to use. The water we use for drinking, showering, toilets, etc. goes through the sewage treatment and then it has to be discharged downstream for others' use. We can't take that water and use it a second time (to water lawns and stuff) because we get to use it ONE TIME.

People got killed over water rights. It's a serious issue.

The law is immutable. You can never change it. It's like carved into granite tablets brought down from a mountaintop. Right?


Takes issue with your statement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dedmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: giantmeteor: So what's the long-term solution here? When that runs out, do millions of people just pack up and leave?

Yes. And it will be sudden, when it happens.

I fully expect that at some point, we'll wake up to an announcement that there's no water. Faucets won't work. There will be a run on bottled water. And then...

Mass panic. Huge masses trying to leave for...somewhere. Freeways clogged with desperate, thirsty people. Death.


Welp, time to buy some land in the Mississippi delta.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: NewportBarGuy: Watch them try to build a pipeline from the Great Lakes or something.

The Columbia River would be closer and easier.



And radioactive (Hanford).  And would require fighting the water-starved Oregonians (Central/East Oregon is out of water), as well as several tribes (again...).

Oh, and the Columbia is also in decline anyway.  By the time the pipeline would be finished, so would the river.  Things aren't okay here.  I almost expect the State to start cracking down on rain barrels.
 
