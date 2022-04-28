 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Ukrainian refugees are arriving in Tijuana. There's no way to know how they'll react to what they're shown   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Anxiety, Refugee, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Ukraine, Tijuana, Family, Border, names of their teachers  
•       •       •

150 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 9:50 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tijuana?
I hear the trafficking is murder
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Ukraine to Mexico.  That's gotta bring about some culture shock.  From vodka to tequila.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pretty sure they have donkeys in the Ukraine
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How do you say "Barbecued Iguana" in Ukrainian?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Herb Alpert - Tijuana Taxi
Youtube cK5pl6W2CFE
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lebanese refugees to Mexico were the reason we now have al pastor.

Not saying, but just saying.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: How do you say "Barbecued Iguana" in Ukrainian?


I didn't know they speak their own language.  Interesting.  Thanks for the K-hole.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cK5pl6W2CFE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That is NOT the good cover.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Lebanese refugees to Mexico were the reason we now have al pastor.

Not saying, but just saying.


There's a bunch of Haitians in TJ now.  Been stuck there so long they're settling down and opening businesses.  It could happen to the Ukrainians, too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Lebanese refugees to Mexico were the reason we now have al pastor.

Not saying, but just saying.


Mmmmmmmmmm
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not the worst place in the world they could be taken-in.  Definitely in for some culture shock.  And heat stroke.

/drink plenty of water
//no, not that water
///I recommend the lengua
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You like Curry Wurst?  Because this is how you get Curry Wurst.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bonzo_1116: Outshined_One: Lebanese refugees to Mexico were the reason we now have al pastor.

Not saying, but just saying.

There's a bunch of Haitians in TJ now.  Been stuck there so long they're settling down and opening businesses.  It could happen to the Ukrainians, too.


It won't.  You already know why.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.