(KKTV Colorado Springs)   I-25 closed. Cesium and desistium   (kktv.com) divider line
21
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cesium is used in some Atomic clocks, very cool

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atomic_clock
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it turned about better than the incident in Brazil.

The one in Mexico is interesting because it was only discovered when a lost truck driver happened to drive through a radiation detector at a nuclear lab ...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wait, it said cesium, not cobalt. We'll, what's a few protons between friends ...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the pellet "fell off a truck", wouldn't this mean the the driver and other occupants would have been more seriously affected?

"Fell off a truck" sounds like American grade packing and crating of dangerous goods.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was there and all I got was stuck in traffic
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: If the pellet "fell off a truck", wouldn't this mean the the driver and other occupants would have been more seriously affected?

"Fell off a truck" sounds like American grade packing and crating of dangerous goods.


Depends on the cesium and the activity.

Cesium 137 would be worrisome.
Cesium 131 had half the energy of 137, and wouldn't be a worry.

Assuming these are low activity.  If these pellets are many curies, then energy wouldn't matter because your exposure goes through the roof.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Everything has a small amount of radioactivity.
 
elkboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
#1: That is a quality headline

#2: How dare you!?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: At least it turned about better than the incident in Brazil.

The one in Mexico is interesting because it was only discovered when a lost truck driver happened to drive through a radiation detector at a nuclear lab ...


That's horrific.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: If the pellet "fell off a truck", wouldn't this mean the the driver and other occupants would have been more seriously affected?



If it fell off the truck they would be less affected due to increased distance between them and the source. The inverse distance squared rule would apply here.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: At least it turned about better than the incident in Brazil.

The one in Mexico is interesting because it was only discovered when a lost truck driver happened to drive through a radiation detector at a nuclear lab ...


Definitely an interesting read - thanks. The heavy price of ignorance, unfortunately...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In Russia, you need a HAZMAT team to cleanup after you change your smoke detector.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
how's the photographer feeling?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Me Grimlock say you full of Cesium Salami!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: kpaxoid: If the pellet "fell off a truck", wouldn't this mean the the driver and other occupants would have been more seriously affected?

"Fell off a truck" sounds like American grade packing and crating of dangerous goods.

Depends on the cesium and the activity.

Cesium 137 would be worrisome.
Cesium 131 had half the energy of 137, and wouldn't be a worry.

Assuming these are low activity.  If these pellets are many curies, then energy wouldn't matter because your exposure goes through the roof.


It's a rad meter used for roadways.  The source, bare, should be cs137 and around 10mCi.  The pic looks like it was in side the inner container.

It all depends on the source activity and cs137 is manufactured in a wide variety.  There's a cs137 source within arms reach of me at this very moment.  But it is a uCi source and inverse square says I'm not getting blasted by any stray photons that would amount to more than background (and I'm at sea level).  Hell, I have to put the thing right against the EPD/SRD detector to get it to register a rate.

But yeah, you don't want to be running around with a bare 10mCi (that's *micro* curie) source in your pocket.  And you should see the ones for oil drilling - I've been to a lab that tests these "inner" containers for those 137 sources (with the source sealed inside) - the tech has to open the heavy-ass leaded box with an ~8ft grabber pole used to grab the source which is only about an inch tall and 1/2 inch wide (cylindrical-ish).  It goes - open box,grab cs137 source, put it in heavily shielded exam/test chamber, close door to chamber.  The operation takes seconds and they're blasted with like 500+mRem.

/I literally passed one of these trucks carrying nuclear density detectors on the road this very morning
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: kpaxoid: If the pellet "fell off a truck", wouldn't this mean the the driver and other occupants would have been more seriously affected?

"Fell off a truck" sounds like American grade packing and crating of dangerous goods.

Depends on the cesium and the activity.

Cesium 137 would be worrisome.
Cesium 131 had half the energy of 137, and wouldn't be a worry.

Assuming these are low activity.  If these pellets are many curies, then energy wouldn't matter because your exposure goes through the roof.


Uh oh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The concern was over a small pellet that was part of a density gauge. The pellet had cesium in it, according to officials. The gauge is normally used by construction crews to determine the density of a roadway.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: kpaxoid: If the pellet "fell off a truck", wouldn't this mean the the driver and other occupants would have been more seriously affected?


If it fell off the truck they would be less affected due to increased distance between them and the source. The inverse distance squared rule would apply here.


That's a good physics joke.  Although I was thinking more about what was happening before it fell off the truck.
 
