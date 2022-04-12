 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 64 of WW3: Kremlin warns NATO about arming Ukraine/Moldova/Georgia, fake referendum in Kherson collapses, Canadian legislature unanimous vote condemns Russia for genocide, Germany votes 586-109 to send tanks. It's your Thursday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Natural gas, energy independence, Trevor Reed, Russian forces  
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're in week 10 of a 3-day 'special operation'.  Only 12 more sparring days until May 9.

To head off the 'Why May 9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

Russia has to always appear 'strong', so they've been holding back on blaming Ukraine with many of the fires and explosions inside Russia.  Even so, some may be false flags to gain public support for declaring war.  He has been known to terrorize his citizens in order to drum up support.

Expect his rhetoric to escalate in the days before May 9.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank you. I was just about to request a new thread, as I have an extra hour or so before work and time to engage early for once. And of course with the Ukraine war situation being all about me...

Seriously, VHTS, thanks for all you are doing during these trying times. I hope you get some sort of good Farking reward. A nice badge or something.

BTW did anyone ever let Brian Blessed know of our love for him, and his service here?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Zelenskyy still alive??
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ukraine has spoken out about the Russian fires. They say it's easy to see what's UA's doing* and what's RU. If the thing that is on fire is of strategic importance and hurts Russia militarily, that was us. If it's civilian, not that important, or something that will garner public sympathy, it's russian false flag. UA won't waste their time on anything that isn't a target of military significance, and not being Orcs themselves, they won't f*ck with civilians.

*including, I assume, UA friendly saboteurs
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  (Yes, I need to rewrite this intro). So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

Military:
Help Ukraine buy drones:
https://www.dronesforukraine.fund

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

Humanitarian Efforts:
A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua/

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Other Stuff:
You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

Other things to buy with proceeds going to Ukraine:

comic books: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that any country interfering in Ukraine would be met with a "lightning-fast" response from Moscow.
"If someone intends to intervene into the ongoing events (in Ukraine) from the outside and creates unacceptable strategic threats for us, then they should know that our response to those strikes will be swift, lightning fast," Putin said during an address to lawmakers in St Petersburg.
"We have all the tools for this - ones that no one can brag about. And we won't brag. We will use them if needed. And I want everyone to know this," he added.
He did not provide further details on the "tools" he was referring to.
"All the decisions have been made in this regard," Putin told lawmakers, vowing to achieve "all the goals" of the Russian "special operation" in Ukraine.
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


Ukrainian officials have been talking about the risk of another front in the conflict with Russia opening up - along the border with Moldova in the southwest.
Part of the Moldovan border region is controlled by a pro-Russian administration in what's called Transnistria. Unexplained explosions there earlier this week prompted Ukrainian officials to allege that Russia's security services were planning provocations in Transnistria as a pretext to open up a new front in the war.
Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, told Ukrainian television Wednesday: "We have always considered Transnistria as a springboard from which there may be some risks for us, for [the] Odesa and Vinnytsia regions."
There is a certain [military] contingent of Russians, it is somewhere between 1,500-2,000 people, of which only 500-600 are Russians," Podoliak said.
But he said that most people in Transnistria were integrated into Moldova and Europe.
"Therefore, for Transnistria, active involvement in the conflict in Ukraine will practically mean total isolation and destruction of the enclave," Podoliak noted.
Podoliak suggested that through the incidents this week in Transnistria, Russia was trying to provoke Ukraine.
Roman Kostenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament from Odesa, said Transnistria did not pose a strategic threat to Ukraine.
"It could be a tactical threat, in some direction, in order to bind our troops," the official said.
Kostenko said the Russians were counting on Transnistria as "another front that could directly support them when they attack, for example, Mykolayiv, Odesa from the sea, because Mykolayiv blocks the land corridor."
Ukrainian defenses around the city of Mykolaiv have prevented Russian forces from reaching Odesa overland.
The far southwest corner of Ukraine is now cut off from the rest of the country after a road and rail bridge over the estuary of the river Dniester was struck by a second cruise missile Wednesday after first being hit Tuesday. Russia has not said it carried out the missile strike.
Ukraine's Southern Military Command claimed that Russian submarines continued to threaten missile strikes from the Black Sea. "Enemy forces are also preparing provocations with missile strikes on Transnistria to accuse Ukraine of attacking the unrecognized republic," it said.
sd.keepcalms.comView Full Size


The Hungarian Foreign Minister confirmed to CNN that his country will use the payment scheme put in place by Moscow to pay for its oil and gas.
Defending this decision, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said:
"85% of our gas supply comes from Russia, and 65% of our oil supply comes from Russia. Why? Because this is being determined by infrastructure. This is not for fun, we have not chosen the situation," he told CNN's Richard Quest.
Szijjártó said there are no alternative sources or routes which makes it possible for them to stop importing Russian energy in the next few years.
Under the Russian payment scheme, energy importers have had to open two bank accounts with Gazprombank - a foreign currency account and a rubles account. The proceeds of sales are paid in foreign currency (dollars or euros) which is then converted by Gazprombank into the ruble account.
Several other countries are reportedly using the scheme. A European Commission document release last week advised that it "appears possible" to comply with the new Russian rules without getting into conflict with EU law.
Sanctions experts say the Russian payment system allows Moscow access to energy proceeds regardless of the sanctions in place on foreign currencies.
CNN's Richard Quest notes two things - the entire process is extremely legally murky and the scheme also gives Putin the political advantage - that he is forcing the companies into his scheme to pay in rubles.
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


The United States has credible information that a Russian military unit executed Ukrainians who were attempting to surrender near Donetsk, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack said at the United Nations Wednesday.
"We now have credible information that a Russian military unit operating in the vicinity of Donetsk executed Ukrainians who were attempting to surrender, rather than take them into custody," Van Schaak said. "If true, this would be a violation of a core principle of the laws of war: the prohibition against the summary execution of civilians and combatants who are hors de combat by virtue of surrender, injury, or other forms of incapacitation."
Van Schaak also said the US has "credible reports of individuals killed execution-style with their hands bound; bodies showing signs of torture; horrific accounts of sexual violence against women and girls."
"These images and reports suggest that atrocities are not the result of rogue units or individuals; they, rather, reveal a deeply disturbing pattern of systematic abuse across all areas where Russia's forces are engaged," Van Schaak added.
"Let us be clear: those who unleashed, perpetrated, and ordered these crimes must be held to account and the evidence of this criminality is mounting daily," Van Schaak said. "Our simple message to Russia's military and political leadership, and file is this: the world is watching, and you will be held accountable."
The United States welcomes the ICC investigation into atrocities committed in Ukraine, Van Shaak said, referencing the common goal of stakeholders to achieve justice.
"The United States is supporting a range of international investigations into atrocities in Ukraine. This includes those conducted by the International Criminal Court, the UN and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," she said.


Russian forces "are exerting intense fire" as a multi-pronged offensive takes shape across three regions, according to the Ukrainian military leadership.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Thursday the Russians are focusing on trying to make a breakthrough in the Izium area of eastern Ukraine.
Izium - in the Kharkiv region - has become a staging ground for Russian forces as they try to advance through neighboring Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
"In order to strengthen the advancing group, the occupiers additionally moved airborne units to the city of Izium," the General Staff said in its daily operational update.
One of Russia's aims is to advance on the settlement of Lyman, which is near the industrial and transport hub of Sloviansk, it said.
"The enemy has improved its tactical position, trying to develop an offensive on the village of Lyman," the General Staff said, and is preparing to cross the Seversky Donets river.
Images emerged Wednesday showing a bridge over the river had been destroyed.
To the south-east, near Donetsk city, "the main efforts are focused on surrounding the Defense Forces," the General Staff said, with the towns of Mariinka and Ocheretyn under fire.
In the Luhansk region, the Russians are attacking the small town of Orikhove, the General Staff said.
Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said Russia's offensive near Orikhove hasn't been successful. But the town of Lysychansk, about 28 kilometers (17 miles) away, was hit hard, with 13 buildings destroyed.
"All the hits in Lysychansk, 99% (...) are in residential districts, houses, markets and shops," Haidai said.
Haidai said the hospital at Severodonetskwas still working despite being shelled on Wednesday.
In southern Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian military, the Russians are using an airfield at Melitopol airfield as a base for Su-25 attack aircraft, Ka-52 attack helicopters and Mi-8 transport and combat aircraft.
The military acknowledged that the Russians have made incremental progress in the Kherson region as they try to advance toward the city of Mykolaiv. "The enemy has gained a foothold in the area of the settlement of Tavrijske," and from there is shelling nearby villages, it said.
The General Staff claimed that on Wednesday, one Russian plane and six drones were shot down, while on the ground five tanks and other armored vehicles had been destroyed.

The Canadian House of Commons voted unanimously on Wednesday to recognize "acts of genocide" being committed by Russia in Ukraine.
"By unanimous consent, it was resolved that, given that there is clear and ample evidence of systematic and massive war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed against the people of Ukraine by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, directed by President Vladimir Putin and others within the Russian parliament...the House recognizes that the Russian Federation is committing acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people," the HOC statement said.
The motion described mass atrocities, willful killings of Ukrainian civilians, the forcible transfer of Ukrainian citizens to Russian territory, and "widespread instances of physical harm, mental harm and rape."
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size


A Russian-appointed official in the occupied region of Kherson says its return to Ukrainian control is "impossible" - and has ruled out a referendum to decide its future.
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian-appointed administration of the region, Kirill Stremousov, told Russian news agency RIA Novosti:
"The issue of returning the Kherson region to Nazi Ukraine is excluded. This is impossible. The Kherson region will develop economically. "
Stremousov, who is Ukrainian and has a long record on the fringes of regional politics, added:
Kyiv will no longer be able to impose its ugly Nazi policy on our land, aimed at destroying people and their identity."
Last month, Ukrainian prosecutors opened a case against Stremousov for "assisting a foreign state in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine."
There had been reports that the Russians would organize some form of a referendum in Kherson on whether the southern region should become an independent republic, like the self-declared republics of Luhansk and Donetsk. But Stremousov said that would not happen.
He said the main task was to restore the region's economy, and "no referendums are planned."
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Zelensky derided reported plans to hold a referendum in Kherson.
"Russia wants to stage a sham 'referendum' somewhere on our land? Even if they try, it will be as shameful as everything else that was 'created' in Moscow to support the occupation of Ukraine," he said.
economist.comView Full Size


Germany's Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said that his government's goal must be to ensure independence from Russian energy supplies, even if it means pushing for alternative solutions previously considered "unrealistic."
Following Russia's decision to stop gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday over their refusal to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand for payment in rubles, Habeck told journalists at a press briefing in Berlin that Germany's dependence on Russian gas has rapidly decreased in recent weeks.
"Germany has now slashed its gas imports from Russia to 35 percent -- compared to 55 percent before the start of the war," he said.
While it is "not realistic" for Germany to completely ban Russian gas before next year given the new infrastructure required to diversify gas imports, ''nevertheless, we have to try the unrealistic in some ways now," Habeck said.
Habeck urged Germany to speed up the building of a liquid natural gas terminal within ten months' time. Habeck described Russia's decision to cease supplies of gas to Poland and Bulgaria as an example of ''the reality where energy is used as a weapon'' and said that ''Russia is showing that it's ready to get serious.''
They're ready to put a stop to gas deliveries. We have to take that seriously, and that also goes for other European countries," Habeck said.
''It would be cynical if big and powerful Germany thought: 'Oh well, you can beat up the little guys a bit -- that's a warning for you.' No this is reality -- this is the reality where energy is used as a weapon and we have to see that we are not defenseless when energy is used as a weapon."
Germany's goal is to diversify energy infrastructures accordingly and ''revamp our energy infrastructure based on renewable energy and massive savings so that we are not defenseless," he added.
On Tuesday during a visit to Poland, Habeck said that Germany could handle an embargo on Russian oil imports, hinting that the country could end its dependence on Russian oil imports shortly. Habeck told journalists that Germany's share of crude oil imported from Russia has fallen from 35 percent before the war to around 12 percent, adding that a European embargo on Russian oil would be "manageable."
Habeck stressed Wednesday that Germany would continue to make its energy payments in euros or dollars in line with its European partners.
energytransition.orgView Full Size


NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that should Finland and Sweden apply to join the alliance it would be able to "find arrangements" to help the two countries during the interim period before they became formal members.
When asked at a news conference about what kind of guarantees and help the alliance could give the countries before they officially joined, Stoltenberg replied: "The reality is that Finland and Sweden are already close to NATO and we work together, we operate together, we exercise together."
"And as soon as we take the decision to invite them, that will send a strong political message, that the security of Finland and Sweden matters for all NATO allies," Stoltenberg added.
"I am also certain that we will be able to find arrangements for that interim period between Finland and Sweden [applying] and until the formal ratification is finalized in all 30 parliaments.
"I am confident that there are ways to bridge that interim period in a way which is good enough and works for both Finland and Sweden."
Although previously non-aligned with NATO, Finland and Sweden are edging ever closer toward joining the US-led military alliance.
Russia has previously warned that such moves could lead to a more aggressive stance with regard to its hypersonic or nuclear weapons.
Speaking at a visit to the European Parliament in Brussels alongside President Roberta Metsola, Stoltenberg stressed should Finland and Sweden decide to apply to NATO, the accession process would "go quickly."
"We are in dialogue with Finland and Sweden, and it's their decision. But if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed, and I expect the process to go quickly," he told the press.
"This is fundamentally about the right of every nation in Europe to decide its own future. So when Russia tries in a way to threaten, to intimidate Finland and Sweden from not applying it just demonstrates how Russia is not respecting the basic right of every nation to choose its own path," Stoltenberg added.
cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has warned against "pumping up" Ukraine and other countries, such as Georgia and Moldova, with weapons, saying this threatens security of the European continent and provokes instability in the region.
"The tendency to pump up Ukraine and other countries with weapons is the type of actions that threaten the security of the continent and provoke instability," Peskov told reporters on Thursday's regular conference call when asked to comment on remarks about supporting Ukraine and other countries in the region with arms made by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday.
Truss suggested Wednesday it is essential to arm not just Ukraine with heavy weapons, but also Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans.
"Some argue we shouldn't provide heavy weapons for fear of provoking something worse. But my view, is that inaction would be the greatest provocation," Truss said.
"And we must ensure that, alongside Ukraine, the Western Balkans and countries like Moldova and Georgia have the resilience and the capabilities to maintain their sovereignty and freedom," she added.

Local authorities in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol have warned that it's vulnerable to epidemics given the appalling sanitary conditions in much of the city and the fact that maybe thousands of bodies remain uncollected.
An estimated 100,000 people still live in the city, despite weeks of heavy fighting, and the absence of a centralized water supply.
On Thursday, the city council said there was a risk of cholera, dysentery and Escherichia coli -- a bacterial infection that can cause severe stomach pain, bloody diarrhea and kidney failure.
The council said there were intolerable living conditions that would worsen as temperatures warmed.
"Already the air temperature has reached 20 degrees. So powerful and deadly epidemics could soon break out in the city -- due to the lack of centralized water supply and sanitation, the decomposition of thousands of corpses under the rubble, and a catastrophic shortage of drinking water and food."
Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko said: "The occupiers cannot provide the existing population with food, water and medicine. Or [are] just not interested in it. They block all evacuation attempts. And without that, people will die. After all, now in the ruined Mariupol medieval living conditions. Immediate and complete evacuation is needed."
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When this is all over, I propose we make T72 Turret Tossing an Olympic event.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Russia:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
German Bundestag gives green light for supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine. 586 of 693 German lawmakers voted in favor of providing Ukraine with "heavy weapons and complex [weapons] systems" on April 28. Germany also urged for the provision of military aid to Ukraine to continue and accelerate.

Russia doubles energy revenues to EU since Feb. 24. Despite talks of an embargo, Russia has sold $46.3 billion worth of fossil fuels to EU countries, the Finnish Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air reported. Germany is the largest importer at $9.6 billion. While the supply of Russian oil and coal to the EU has fallen by 20% and 40%, respectively, gas imports have increased.

General Staff: Russa entrenches near Tavriiske, prepare offensive on Siversky Donets River. Ukraine's Armed Forces said on April 28 that Russia is increasing the pace of its offensive in all directions, with the greatest efforts observed towards Slobozhanske and Donetsk.

UK Defense Secretary says Ukraine can target Russian logistics, but unlikely to use British weapons. Ben Wallace said on April 28 to BBC that it "would be legitimate under international law" if Ukraine did so, but U.K.-supplied artillery is being used within Ukraine. Wallace also noted that, while he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to dig in Ukraine like a "cancerous growth," he appears to want to expand further.

Moldova to join EU sanctions on Russia, provide aid to Ukraine. Advisor to Ukraine's Interior Ministry Anton Herashchenko said on April 28 that Moldovan President Maia Sandu has decided to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid and sappers to demine liberated settlements. Sandu reportedly made the decision following recent events in Russian-occupied Transnistria.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


+1600 dead russian troops
+47 ACV
+31 tanks (!)
+15 artillery
+2 aircraft

Russia to impose rubles in Kherson Oblast from May 1. Russian state-controlled Ria Novosti news agency, citing pro-Kremlin official Kirill Stremousov, said the shift would follow a four-month transitionary period, during which rubles and hryvnias will circulate. Russian forces in temporarily-occupied Kherson initially planned to enforce the ruble in April.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
\\\

UN chief to meet Zelensky, visit Bucha and Irpin. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 28 in Kyiv following talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Guterres said his team would "continue our work to expand humanitarian support" to Ukraine and "secure the evacuation of civilians." "The sooner this war ends, the better - for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," he tweeted earlier.

Microsoft: Russian hackers and military worked in tandem. Russian government hackers have carried out at least 37 cyber-attacks against Ukraine between Feb. 23 and April 8, Microsoft said in its latest report. The tech giant's researchers also found that hacking and military operations worked in tandem, focusing on the same targets, but Microsoft said it wasn't clear whether there was a co-ordinated plan or they were just driven by shared goals.

Bloomberg: US lifts some restrictions on sharing intelligence with Ukraine. According to Bloomberg's undisclosed sources, the U.S. is sharing more timely intelligence with Ukraine to help Kyiv defend and retake territory in southern and eastern Ukraine.

French government seizes three Russian oligarchs' villas in the south of France. The list includes the property of Oleg Deripaska in Saint Tropez, Kirill Shamalov in Biarritz and Musa Bazhaev in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.

Zelensky: Russia will blackmail Europe with trade. Russia is trying to provoke a global price crisis, Zelensky said during his address on April 27. He warned Europeans against economic cooperation with Russia. "Russia considers not only gas but also any trade as a weapon."

Defense Minister: 'Extremely difficult weeks lie ahead.' Oleksiy Reznikov expects hostilities to intensify in the Donbas. He said that Russia is "already aware of its strategic defeat, but will still try to inflict as much pain on us as possible."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New cover of TIME

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

xanadian: Is Zelenskyy still alive??


I know that's turned into a running thread around here, but I do find it interesting that for the first few weeks we were being given "updates" on the teams of assassins that were hunting him down and we haven't heard about them for a while now.

Was Wagner Group called off, or did they pull out for some reason?  Did someone explain to Putin that given the cult status Zelenskyy has achieved assassination would be a really bad thing?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#Belarusian dictator #Lukashenko declared that #Minsk and #Moscow are building a union of sovereign states, which will be joined in the future by other former Soviet republics.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


A court in #Moscow fined #Google 3 million rubles for the video clip "Pink Wine 2" by #Russian rapper #Morgenshtern, which was found to promote drugs.

According to a letter signed on 21 April, a few days before the explosion outside the building of the state security ministry in #Tiraspol, inhabitants of #Transnistria may be called up for military training.

Head of the collaborationist military-civil administration of #Kherson, Kirill Stremousov says the return of the Kherson region under #Ukrainian control is ruled out. At one time, Stremousov even tried to become a deputy, but won only 1.74% of the vote in the elections.

Putin in a prison jumpsuit on the wall of a house in #Cologne The author of the work is the famous #German artist Thomas Baumgärtel. His " signature" is bananas, which he draws on walls all over the world. Baumgärtel previously painted Trump and Erdogan in a similar style.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I personally will be f*cking PISSED if Putin forces tiny little Transnistria to get involved. It's a neat little place with very good people who just want to be left alone in peace to remember the USSR glory days. It's a snapshot of another era, frozen in time, and would make a great living history tourist destination if things ever calm down there enough to permit it. They don't want war.

50 Hours In A Country That Doesn't Exist On A Map (Transnistria)
Youtube HXzhcfYlKFQ
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wagner Group literally tried to assassinate him 16 times.

That is not a typo.

Wagner has lost about 40% of it's men, and probably at least another 15% are not combat effective....
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Was Wagner Group called off, or did they pull out for some reason?


Wagner Group wipeout sees 3,000 mercenaries killed in Ukraine

They blowed up real good, Jimbob.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
coffeeordie.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This is an incredibly good thing and also not nearly enough.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel like these cat memes are meant specifically for me.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
coffeeordie.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I feel like these cat memes are meant specifically for me.

[i.imgflip.com image 731x500]


I think that's Lazer Cat, the Orcs are in trouble now!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: xanadian: Is Zelenskyy still alive??

I know that's turned into a running thread around here, but I do find it interesting that for the first few weeks we were being given "updates" on the teams of assassins that were hunting him down and we haven't heard about them for a while now.

Was Wagner Group called off, or did they pull out for some reason?


Thay dead. Mostly.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: New cover of TIME

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]


The secret is all the piles of cocaine that russia keeps photoshopping on his desk.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: New cover of TIME

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

The secret is all the piles of cocaine that russia keeps photoshopping on his desk.


Time Person of the Year, 2019: Greta Thunberg
Time Person of the Year, 2020: Joe Biden
Time Person of the Year, 2021: Elon Musk
Time Person of the Year, 2022: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2023: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2024: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2025: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2026: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2027: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2028: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2029: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2030: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2031: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2032: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2033: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2034: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2035: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
......
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image image 850x292]


Tanks and APCs are progressing at a good pace, however I notice that after a good month in March boat sinkings are not keeping up in April.  Tsk. Tsk. Tsk.

You will need to roll up your sleeves and make up the lost ground if you want a good quarterly review, son!
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TommyDeuce: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: New cover of TIME

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

The secret is all the piles of cocaine that russia keeps photoshopping on his desk.

Time Person of the Year, 2019: Greta Thunberg
Time Person of the Year, 2020: Joe Biden
Time Person of the Year, 2021: Elon Musk
Time Person of the Year, 2022: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2023: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2024: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2025: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2026: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2027: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2028: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2029: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2030: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2031: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2032: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2033: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2034: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Time Person of the Year, 2035: Volodomyr Zelenskyy
......


Sheesh, I hope this doesn't last that long
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ 🇺🇦
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of threads ago, people were wondering what happened to Pussy Riot.  Well, here's the answer.  Also, it speaks to the current status of Georgia, and how they're taking Russian refugees who are fleeing the new "Iron Curtain" - over 200,000 of them.
The City where Thousands of Russians have fled since the Invasion of Ukraine | Foreign Correspondent
Youtube Q4JhhhrjGgw
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes.
But Generalissimo Franco is still dead.


Yes.
But Generalissimo Franco is still dead.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russian lightning apparently takes months to strike...


Russian lightning apparently takes months to strike...
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some lunchtime reading: Russian heavy bombers over Ukraine - Why?
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: New cover of TIME

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

The secret is all the piles of cocaine that russia keeps photoshopping on his desk.


Losing a war to a cokehead isn't better, Russia...

/you get that right?.jpg
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello beautiful

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [coffeeordie.com image 850x850]


The Russians don't shoot as well as the StormTroopers.

Also, as far as I know, the Ukrainians don't eat Russians.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: BizarreMan: Was Wagner Group called off, or did they pull out for some reason?

Wagner Group wipeout sees 3,000 mercenaries killed in Ukraine

They blowed up real good, Jimbob.


Ya hate to see that.

/so many getting away, I mean
//good start taking out the trash, Ukraine
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grid squares are being leveled too.

[Link][Fark user image image 598x605]


Grid squares are being leveled too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So: What planes are we going to talk about today?
Some loose comparison between Russian use of antiship missiles and what happened to the HMS Sheffield during the Falklands War?
Then that will drift to a discussion on Prince Phillip, then how badwrong the monarchy is.
Prove me wrong, all, keep it interesting.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isn't Price Phillip in a can?
Some loose comparison between Russian use of antiship missiles and what happened to the HMS Sheffield during the Falklands War?
Then that will drift to a discussion on Prince Phillip, then how badwrong the monarchy is.
Prove me wrong, all, keep it interesting.


Isn't Price Phillip in a can?
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Hello beautiful

[Fark user image 598x605]


How arcuate are those compared to the Russian MLRS's?
 
