 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Here's how the Kremlin props up the almost dead Putin 'Weekend at Bernie's' style to fool the world   (thesun.ie) divider line
38
    More: Interesting, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Moscow, Dmitry Medvedev, Boris Yeltsin, Prime Minister of Russia, President of Russia, Vladimir Putin's strongman image  
•       •       •

2522 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The despot seems always surrounded by security."
"He is believed to be followed by a team of doctors who carefully monitor his health."

Well, yeah. There is a lot of wishful thinking going on in this article. I doubt that you can find a head of state of any country who doesn't have this kind of coverage.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's pushing 70 in a country that has a life expectancy of 73.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Die you f*ck.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glow-in-the-dark Polonium?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin does seem to be overcompensating for something...
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a story about the final months of Franco, where they kept treating him as a glorious leader but were transitioning behind the scenes. So, weekend at Franco's?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: "The despot seems always surrounded by security."
"He is believed to be followed by a team of doctors who carefully monitor his health."

Well, yeah. There is a lot of wishful thinking going on in this article. I doubt that you can find a head of state of any country who doesn't have this kind of coverage.


And even more wishful thinking that his death will somehow improve things.  Russia is all in on this invasion and the overall strategy of reconstituting the old Russian empire.  That won't change until/unless there is a seismic shift in Russian society.  I don't see that happening any time soon.  The best we can hope for is full containment until they eventually get their shiat together.
 
mossberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had to sit thru a full-length Russian Play I think I'd claim back problems forced me to leave early as well.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Russia has denied all the claims about Putin's health."

So, they're admitting he doesn't have health?
 
FIDo Almighty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what? Usually I think of The Sun as being one step above cow manure. But today, it's only one step up from cow piss. I'll believe them in this one instance.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pic with his doctor... Either that doctor is a giant, or Putin is a very tiny tiny man.

/lotta small dick energy there
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: He's pushing 70 in a country that has a life expectancy of 73.


I mean... once you're 70, your life expectancy is not 73.

According to a quick Google search, as a 70-year-old male you can expect to live 14.4 more years. That is probably from a more western sample, but the number in Russia isn't going to be 3.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like "Almost Dead" as a nickname. If it weren't for the serious nature of his evil, "Giotto Headed" would be fun.  He definitely has the roundest head of any world leader I can remember.

thesun.co.ukView Full Size



I read some factoid about Giotto when I was 9 or 10 -- that he could draw a perfect circle free-handed. And it has stuck with me.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeansNfranks: The pic with his doctor... Either that doctor is a giant, or Putin is a very tiny tiny man.

/lotta small dick energy there


Google says 5'7". The same height as Tom Cruise.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Tr0mBoNe: He's pushing 70 in a country that has a life expectancy of 73.

I mean... once you're 70, your life expectancy is not 73.

According to a quick Google search, as a 70-year-old male you can expect to live 14.4 more years. That is probably from a more western sample, but the number in Russia isn't going to be 3.


Trust me, he has the life expectancy of a gifted houseplant.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: NotCodger: "The despot seems always surrounded by security."
"He is believed to be followed by a team of doctors who carefully monitor his health."

Well, yeah. There is a lot of wishful thinking going on in this article. I doubt that you can find a head of state of any country who doesn't have this kind of coverage.

And even more wishful thinking that his death will somehow improve things.  Russia is all in on this invasion and the overall strategy of reconstituting the old Russian empire.  That won't change until/unless there is a seismic shift in Russian society.  I don't see that happening any time soon.  The best we can hope for is full containment until they eventually get their shiat together.


Sadly, I agree. It takes a culture a long time to recover from a century of gaslighting. I do have a bit of empathy for the average Ivan on the street who doesn't know any better, but that doesn't mean things can be expected to change anytime soon.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not taking this seriously when the next recommended story is "A$AP Rocky secretly messaging Brit mum, 45, behind pregnant Rihanna's back."

Even if it weren't from the Sun, this speculation based on rumors and a few video clips is pointless. I hope Putin's dying, but I'm not getting my hopes too high.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's like The Duke.  No wonder he's got the GOP gushing-they love that Ersatz Cowboy shiat.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: I'm not taking this seriously when the next recommended story is "A$AP Rocky secretly messaging Brit mum, 45, behind pregnant Rihanna's back."

Even if it weren't from the Sun, this speculation based on rumors and a few video clips is pointless. I hope Putin's dying, but I'm not getting my hopes too high.


He is dying. We all are.

/sad trombone
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: NobleHam: I'm not taking this seriously when the next recommended story is "A$AP Rocky secretly messaging Brit mum, 45, behind pregnant Rihanna's back."

Even if it weren't from the Sun, this speculation based on rumors and a few video clips is pointless. I hope Putin's dying, but I'm not getting my hopes too high.

He is dying. We all are.

/sad trombone


Until I have proof otherwise, I choose to believe I am the sole exception and will live forever. And once I have proof, it will be too late, so basically you'll never convince me.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he dies a long, slow, excruciatingly painful death.

FUCK PUTIN
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: I'm not taking this seriously when the next recommended story is "A$AP Rocky secretly messaging Brit mum, 45, behind pregnant Rihanna's back."

Even if it weren't from the Sun, this speculation based on rumors and a few video clips is pointless. I hope Putin's dying, but I'm not getting my hopes too high.


Sure, but when it's "U$$R Vladdy secretly messaging Brit mum behind pregnant Belarus' back," then we are all in.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to believe these stories, but I swear every single one of them comes from the Sun.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I want to believe these stories, but I swear every single one of them comes from the Sun.


Tbh I dunno if Putin is sick or not. He's probably got something health related going on tho. He's what, 70? Odds are he's got something going on under the hood.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Putin does seem to be overcompensating for something...


Reckon something's wrong with the ol' dingly-dangly?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeansNfranks: Putin is a very tiny tiny man


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wildcardjack
I remember a story about the final months of Franco, where they kept treating him as a glorious leader but were transitioning behind the scenes. So, weekend at Franco's?

The thing I remember the most about the final months of Franco is that those final months dragged into years.  The man just would not die.
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the USA we have weekends at Joe's.  Limited press exposures, The Easter Bunny (or the Mrs.) running interference for tough questions, nearly every weekend sequestered away at home in Delaware or Camp David, no lengthy tougher one on one 60 minutes type sessions, all teleprompter speeches.....
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the intensity of Putin's stress & anxiety.  He's probably been at level 10 for a while.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just lurk here: BeansNfranks: The pic with his doctor... Either that doctor is a giant, or Putin is a very tiny tiny man.

/lotta small dick energy there

Google says 5'7". The same height as Tom Cruise.


Madeleine Albright described Putin as "Small, pale, and almost Reptilian." Putin has NEVER been a paragon of manhood, but now that he's 70 he looks like the chain smoking ex-cab driver he is.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Weaver95: Putin does seem to be overcompensating for something...

Reckon something's wrong with the ol' dingly-dangly?


Got me. But like most narcissistic personality types, Putin probably feels insecure about...well, everything.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: BeansNfranks: Putin is a very tiny tiny man

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


You could even take that statement beyond literal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pehvbot: NotCodger: "The despot seems always surrounded by security."
"He is believed to be followed by a team of doctors who carefully monitor his health."

Well, yeah. There is a lot of wishful thinking going on in this article. I doubt that you can find a head of state of any country who doesn't have this kind of coverage.

And even more wishful thinking that his death will somehow improve things.  Russia is all in on this invasion and the overall strategy of reconstituting the old Russian empire.  That won't change until/unless there is a seismic shift in Russian society.  I don't see that happening any time soon.  The best we can hope for is full containment until they eventually get their shiat together.


The risk of global nuclear war is reduced if it's the generals.  Wiping out mankind means ... no more hookers & blow, General.

Conventional war means profits and power.  Which do you think a non-dying semi-powerful person will pick?
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One can only hope that Eastern Europe kicks their own right-wing fascist nationalists to the curb, band together and take over Russia to form a Eastern European Union based around Democratic Socialist policies.
 
Gramma
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sandiego1989: In the USA we have weekends at Joe's.  Limited press exposures, The Easter Bunny (or the Mrs.) running interference for tough questions, nearly every weekend sequestered away at home in Delaware or Camp David, no lengthy tougher one on one 60 minutes type sessions, all teleprompter speeches.....


If we didn't have Harris as a VP, I'd suggest that it's time for Joe to step down.   When I hear him speak and watch how he moves, he reminds me very much of my mom after her Alzheimer's diagnosis.  I can't imagine how hard it is for someone in a cognitive decline to be the president. Long hours and stress just make it worse.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
us.v-cdn.netView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Russian tyrant's health has long been the source of speculation, with Western intelligence suggesting he has serious health issues such as cancer and Parkinson's.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.