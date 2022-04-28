 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Jones goes to war   (theguardian.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Russia, military dolphins, Soviet Union, Crimea, naval base, US Naval Institute, Ukraine, Sevastopol  
•       •       •

980 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 11:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Flipper no!
 
fallingcow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
site-images.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

Huh, always seemed too much the gen-X slacker of a brand to go to war.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dolphins away!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We used to have those until we realized that the time and money involved was better spent other ways. With the economics in Russia, it might make sense.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cdn.motor1.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Animal abuse.  They do that up here too.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't blame me, I voted for Ackerman
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NATO rapidly deploys a Japanese fishing fleet to the Black Sea as a deterrent.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Running out of living things to throw in front of live ammo, it appears.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Farking recruiter said I'd just sit around and eat fish like the dolphins in the Air Force.  Basterd.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So Long, and Thanks for All the Borscht!
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Russian dolphins are no match for Ukrainian volley ball nets!

ppmforums.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Russia has a history of training dolphins for military purposes..."
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ace Ventura Pet Detective: Austrian Dolphin Trainer
Youtube 9lnkEbEbTt0


To train the dolphin you must THINK like the dolphin!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [Day of the Dolphin poster]


A black mark on the otherwise stellar career of Buck Henry.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZMugg: NeoCortex42: [Day of the Dolphin poster]

A black mark on the otherwise stellar career of Buck Henry.


It's not bad. It's much better than you'd expect.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just wait 'til the SEALs show up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ray Stevens - "Along Came Jones" (Live on Andy Williams Show, 1969)
Youtube 8ippnMH2WwE
 
HumanDecency [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
America is about to militarize Flipper: The damn king of the ocean.
 
perigee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They call him плавник ! плавник !
Faster than молния!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: We used to have those until we realized that the time and money involved was better spent other ways. With the economics in Russia, it might make sense.


https://www.newsweek.com/why-does-russia-have-dolphin-army-does-u-s-have-one-1701668

No, we're still using them and have been since 1959 - and we also train sea lions too.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Military_marine_mammal#United_States_Navy_dolphins

They're based in CA, and dolphins were used by the US in both Gulf Wars.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Running out of living things to throw in front of live ammo, it appears.


They still haven't deployed the bear cavalry.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It always strikes me as a bit funny that the US Navy dolphins are kept in an enclosure (at least part of the time) in a corner of San Diego Bay with virtually nothing around the facility to keep prying eyes (or even bodies) from the area. I've fished literally close enough to drop a lure in the pens and nobody has ever said squat to me about it.
 
Marshal Tito [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x668]


Screenplay by Buck Henry? The guy from Get Smart?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.