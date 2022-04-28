 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   If your "church" is wanting you to follow a very weird diet, you just might be in a cult
41
    More: Strange, Religion, Nutrition, Gwen Shamblin's big innovation, Dieting, cult media boom, diet philosophy, new kind of divine dieting, new religious movements  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult


Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.


TheyreTheSamePicture.jpg
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So like eating kosher or halal? My church said not to eat meat on Friday but somehow fish isn't meat.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.


Remember: If your religious group has really strong opinions on how you dress, whether you're allowed to wear makeup, how you should do your hair, what movies you should see, what TV shows you can watch, what music you should listen to, what books you let your children read, whether or not your kids should be taught biology, whether or not you can drink alcohol, whether or not you should take vaccines, who you're allowed to love, and on how you should have an accountability partner to make sure you don't touch yourself, then it's just a regular American Christian church that we should all respect.

But if they have opinions on what you should eat to lose weight, that's just a bridge too far, and it's a cult.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.


Yeah, the leader of the cult who knew it was all a scam are dead.
 
sleze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

revrendjim: So like eating kosher or halal? My church said not to eat meat on Friday but somehow fish isn't meat.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.


and those are??
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

revrendjim: So like eating kosher or halal? My church said not to eat meat on Friday but somehow fish isn't meat.


And beaver is a fish for some reason...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Question authority. And, if you can't you're in a cult.
/
MAGA is a cult.
Woke is a Cult.
Your mom is a cult.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.

Remember: If your religious group has really strong opinions on how you dress, whether you're allowed to wear makeup, how you should do your hair, what movies you should see, what TV shows you can watch, what music you should listen to, what books you let your children read, whether or not your kids should be taught biology, whether or not you can drink alcohol, whether or not you should take vaccines, who you're allowed to love, and on how you should have an accountability partner to make sure you don't touch yourself, then it's just a regular American Christian church that we should all respect.

But if they have opinions on what you should eat to lose weight, that's just a bridge too far, and it's a cult.


More seriously: I'd argue that the term "cult" is unhelpful.

The term "cult" has two common meanings that are easy to equivocate:

1. A new, small, or novel offshoot religion that is considered by mainstream religion to be strange or heretical.
2. An insular religious group that places strong demands on the time, behavior, and finances of its members.

A "cult" can be both, but not necessarily. Definition 1 tends to defer to mainstream religions as automatically more legitimate, (despite the fact that they too were new once,) so many sociologists of religion prefer the term "New Religious Movement." Definition 2 can also apply to groups that are doctrinally indistinguishable from mainstream religions but believe that more casual practice is somehow insincere or that by being more intensely pious you see more tangible results. (Opus Dei and the Pentecostal group I was a member of in college spring to mind.)
 
H31N0US
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.


In every cult there is at least one person who's in on the joke.

In every religion, that person or those people are long, long dead.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Martian_Astronomer: Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.

Remember: If your religious group has really strong opinions on how you dress, whether you're allowed to wear makeup, how you should do your hair, what movies you should see, what TV shows you can watch, what music you should listen to, what books you let your children read, whether or not your kids should be taught biology, whether or not you can drink alcohol, whether or not you should take vaccines, who you're allowed to love, and on how you should have an accountability partner to make sure you don't touch yourself, then it's just a regular American Christian church that we should all respect.

But if they have opinions on what you should eat to lose weight, that's just a bridge too far, and it's a cult.

More seriously: I'd argue that the term "cult" is unhelpful.

The term "cult" has two common meanings that are easy to equivocate:

1. A new, small, or novel offshoot religion that is considered by mainstream religion to be strange or heretical.
2. An insular religious group that places strong demands on the time, behavior, and finances of its members.

A "cult" can be both, but not necessarily. Definition 1 tends to defer to mainstream religions as automatically more legitimate, (despite the fact that they too were new once,) so many sociologists of religion prefer the term "New Religious Movement." Definition 2 can also apply to groups that are doctrinally indistinguishable from mainstream religions but believe that more casual practice is somehow insincere or that by being more intensely pious you see more tangible results. (Opus Dei and the Pentecostal group I was a member of in college spring to mind.)


Tomato 🍅
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

revrendjim: So like eating kosher or halal? My church said not to eat meat on Friday but somehow fish isn't meat.


Moreover, many Christian denominations preach on the importance of fasting, with frankly overwhelming biblical support in both the Old and New Testaments. Apparently that doesn't make them cults either.
 
hej
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You mean like a steady diet of wine and crackers that they want you to believe is actual cannibalism?
 
hej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.


Such as?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You were all born in gods image

Looks around.  Dang god must be fat and ugly.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like crackers and wine? Pastrami on rye? Tripping Shaman's urine? Or *weird* weird?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"In 2003, members of the church were convicted of murder for the beating of their eight-year-old son while following a disciplinary regime Shamblin recommended, the church's critics say. While the HBO Max series was in production, Shamblin and other leaders of the organization died in a planecrash."

Sounds like Jeebus already decided they were a bunch of assholes
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


At least her story has a happy ending for us.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

revrendjim: So like eating kosher or halal? My church said not to eat meat on Friday but somehow fish isn't meat.


Kosher and Halal at least make a lot of sense historically.

Don't eat pigs because they are full of parasites and will kill you.
Don't eat shellfish because they are full of bacteria and shiat that will give you food poisoning.
Don't cross contaminate your containers/cookware because at the time these were made of porous clay and wood that would soak up flavors and other bad shiat and spread them around.
Kosher for Passover is essentially the O.G. gluten free diet.
No meat on Friday during Lent is probably something like "Our winter stores are low, let's slow down on eating all of our livestock while they are having babies in the early Spring" or something.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's as opposed to them trying to convince you that through some hocus pocus, wine and bread has turned into the actual blood and flesh of a humanized deity and then you should eat it?

Frankly, I must have been sleeping through my religious education when it came to transubstantiation.   I always figured it was supposed to be symbolic.   If I had understood that they wanted me to believe that, I'd have left the church earlier.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Couldn't be any worse than the Diet of Worms, amirite?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: .
Kosher for Passover is essentially the O.G. gluten free diet.


Yeast adds gluten?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.

In every cult there is at least one person who's in on the joke.

In every religion, that person or those people are long, long dead.


the more I think about, the better that definition becomes
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult


a cult has to reach a defined membership to be considered a church.

i think the broth diet would cost your cult far less than daily steaks.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.

and those are??


Tax exempt status, and... um... that's about it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: revrendjim: So like eating kosher or halal? My church said not to eat meat on Friday but somehow fish isn't meat.

Kosher and Halal at least make a lot of sense historically.

Don't eat pigs because they are full of parasites and will kill you.
Don't eat shellfish because they are full of bacteria and shiat that will give you food poisoning.
Don't cross contaminate your containers/cookware because at the time these were made of porous clay and wood that would soak up flavors and other bad shiat and spread them around.
Kosher for Passover is essentially the O.G. gluten free diet.
No meat on Friday during Lent is probably something like "Our winter stores are low, let's slow down on eating all of our livestock while they are having babies in the early Spring" or something.


💯

ACTS was city, campsite, ordinances.
Hopefully TOS won't be worshipped 2000 years from now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rnatalie: That's as opposed to them trying to convince you that through some hocus pocus, wine and bread has turned into the actual blood and flesh of a humanized deity and then you should eat it?

Frankly, I must have been sleeping through my religious education when it came to transubstantiation.   I always figured it was supposed to be symbolic.   If I had understood that they wanted me to believe that, I'd have left the church earlier.


Faith isn't believing.
🙄
 
TK-593
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sleze: revrendjim: So like eating kosher or halal? My church said not to eat meat on Friday but somehow fish isn't meat.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x383]


Fishing relaxes me, it's like yoga, except I still get to kill something.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.


The atheism subreddit has a legendary reputation for pizza-cutter takes on religion.  But they were still sulking in the backseat of their parents' Caravan before Sunday school when Fark was perfecting their circle-jerking.

/I'm saying this as an atheist, some of y'all still sound like I did when I was 15.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.

and those are??


Cults are small and can safely be mocked from a distance. Big churches with congressmen are totally and completely different. Obviously.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: revrendjim: So like eating kosher or halal? My church said not to eat meat on Friday but somehow fish isn't meat.

And beaver is a fish for some reason...


Sometimes beaver smells like fish.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Eh, I've been to churches and synagogues as a non-member and everybody's fine with it. My understanding is that cults don't let you leave.
 
CCNP
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult


imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.

and those are??


Basically a locus of control, an attempt to isolate you from friends and family, to limit your exposure to the outside world, a secret langauge or manipulation of language that makes "insiders" immediately distinguishable from outsiders, a "gnostic" structure where hidden trths are revealed at advanced levels, and usually have to be paid for....

see, Scientology, Jehova's witnesses, Your local gun Club...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.


Ivermectin?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Kosher for Passover is essentially the O.G. gluten free diet


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: vudukungfu: Do you belong to a church?

You're in a cult

Yeah that's a very cool, snarky thing to say and I knew it would be the first thing said out of the gate but there are very specific characteristics of a cult that distinguish itself from a church.


Hahahahhaaaaa.aaahahaaahaaa....gasp, hahhaahaahaahaaaahaha.

Yeah, OK.

Would LOVE to hear this one.

Let me guess, your invisible sky daddy is the "One True" invisible sky daddy.

Religion is a mental disorder.
 
