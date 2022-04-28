 Skip to content
(The Bulwark)   Meet Putin's Rasputin. Bonus shaky article foundation: "there is no evidence that the two men have actually met"   (thebulwark.com) divider line
    Aleksandr Dugin, Dugin's moment, madness of Vladimir Putin, Russian television, Dugin's vision, 60-year-old Dugin, Putin's brain  
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't seem any less reasonable than that shiat hole threatening everyone else with super advanced weapons when it is shown publicly they pretty much only have the military equivalent of that rusty old hand crank egg beater your grandma insists still works to fight Ukraine with.

So some Rasputin wannabe who is trying to borrow legitimacy from occult nazis kinda makes sense.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have "met" Dugin about eight times on Fark, regardless of whether Putin has met him. Whether or not the two have met in person, Dugin's Foundations of Geopolitics is undoubtedly a major influence on Putin. Aside from his strategic thinking about Ukraine, consider Dugin's proposal with respect to handling the United States:

Russia should use its special services within the borders of the United States to fuel instability and separatism, for instance, provoke "Afro-American racists". Russia should "introduce geopolitical disorder into internal American activity, encouraging all kinds of separatism and ethnic, social and racial conflicts, actively supporting all dissident movements - extremist, racist, and sectarian groups, thus destabilizing internal political processes in the U.S. It would also make sense simultaneously to support isolationist tendencies in American politics".

This was all the way back in 1997, folks. This is the playbook. This is the origin of today's troll farms.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dugin is actually a onetime self-proclaimed fascist, albeit of the "real fascism has never been tried" variety.

But even that understates the sheer weirdness of the man described in a 2017 book on the rise of Russia's new nationalism as "a former dissident, pamphleteer, hipster and guitar-playing poet who emerged from the libertine era of pre-perestroika Muscovite bohemia to become a rabble-rousing intellectual, a lecturer at the military academy, and ultimately a Kremlin operative."


So, basically, a Russian Steve Bannon.

Great.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read about this guy in the New Yorker (nerd alert) a decade ago.  I wouldn't say he's his Rasputin, but he does belong to a cadre of Russian "thinkers" who advocate Ukraine is a fraud, Russia must have a strong hand, etc.  He's big on this idea that maritime powers (the US, Britain, Japan) are too libertine owing to their openness and will be crushed by a strong continental power like Russia so Russia needs to be a strong continental power.

It's basically a bunch of right-wing fascist stuff about traditional family values, save the children, might makes right, enemies are everywhere, etc. that has been a feature of every right-wing fascist group throughout history.  Putin is definitely a follower and promoter of that   Rasputin is a bit dramatic.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, Dugin doesn't seem to be saying much that the people in charge of Russia haven't believed for a long time already anyway.
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Meh, Dugin doesn't seem to be saying much that the people in charge of Russia haven't believed for a long time already anyway.


To be fair, he's been saying this for a long time. Since the 90's.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The problem with his theories are pretty evident in a historical sense. Regardless of the issues the US has internally it's been proven time and time again that when the US is attacked / goes into conflict a good bit of that divisiveness goes to the wayside and the country pulls together to face the threat. We may try and tear each other down day to day but when it counts the petty shiat tends to be set aside.
Its kind of like siblings, I can beat the hell out of my brother but dont you dare touch them or we will both kick your arse.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nothing brings the US together as a people like the opportunity to go and blow shiat up without being the bad guy.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Burra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diarrhea Anne Frank
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Dugin is actually a onetime self-proclaimed fascist, albeit of the "real fascism has never been tried" variety.

But even that understates the sheer weirdness of the man described in a 2017 book on the rise of Russia's new nationalism as "a former dissident, pamphleteer, hipster and guitar-playing poet who emerged from the libertine era of pre-perestroika Muscovite bohemia to become a rabble-rousing intellectual, a lecturer at the military academy, and ultimately a Kremlin operative."


So, basically, a Russian Steve Bannon.

Great.


That's a really good analogy.  Like really, really good.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
WilderKWight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mouser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
