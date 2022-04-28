 Skip to content
(Vice)   Facebook: Tee hee, we're just too gosh-darn incompetent to comply with your pesky privacy laws. Anyway, back to doing whatever we feel like with zero repercussions   (vice.com) divider line
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reason #2,479,902 to nuke that company from orbit.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We need to end this idea of a TOS letting companies be inadequate.
 
overthinker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If a service is free to use, you're the product they are selling.
And their greed puts money first over ethical and legal boundaries.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does Twitter have a presence in the EU? I'm sure GDPR applies, and the penalties hit hard.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
EU: "Tee hee Facebook, or Meta, or whatever your name is today for tax and legal reasons, but that story may hold water with fat fascist Americans who'd trade in their democracy for Little Caesar's coupons, but here in Europe you're gonna taste a rainbow of taxes and regulatory fines. Now pay up or shut up."
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you can't control the flow of PII in your system, you built your system incorrectly.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Tech Giants Duped Into Giving Up Data Used to Sexually Extort Minors
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-26/tech-giants-duped-by-forged-requests-in-sexual-extortion-scheme
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

But then how would I talk to my 9,327 real friends??


But then how would I talk to my 9,327 real friends??
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Make misinformation a matter of national security.  It should be anyways.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lol. ISO compliant. Tee hee.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The more I read about Facebook, the more I think it was only a mild upgrade over MySpace with slightly more greedy folks at the helm.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Holy cow.  I work in a marketing firm and yeah, you'd better be able to know what your data is and what universe it belongs to, what is secure data and what is not, etc.  Mixing first and third party and PII in the same data lake with no way to pull it apart again nor restrict what can access that data?

Hope they get sued to pieces.  We spend an awful lot of time and money to ensure our data is handled properly.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

At least Tom was a real friend to me.


At least Tom was a real friend to me.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We never had these problems on myspace!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean, this just isn't how you'd expect a spoiled little snot from Harvard to behave, is it?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I knew that they sold all the data to whoever wanted it, which is why I don't use it. But.... Damn. Having no idea who bought what or, I'm guessing, who gets free looks is next level incompetent villainy.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

its more like bad Friendster


 its more like bad Friendster
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It was MySpace but with Farmville and Mob Wars.


It was MySpace but with Farmville and Mob Wars.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Data Brokers: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube wqn3gR1WTcA
 
cleek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For example, in the past Facebook took the phone number that users' provided to protect their accounts with two-factor authentication and fed it to its "people you may know" feature, as well as to advertisers.

bastards
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

i.imgflip.comView Full Size

[Fark user image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The joke I heard was Stalkster.

its more like bad Friendster


The joke I heard was Stalkster.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
some correction for better truth:


"We can't confidently make controlled policy changes or external commitments such as 'we will not use X data for Y purpose.' And yet, this is exactly what regulators CIVILIZATION expect us to do"


There ya go folks, people who would claim to be part of your culture and your civilization, clearly giving zero fooks about any of that, and just lumping anything trying lay expectations on them of any kind, as simply 'regulators." like some kind of boogieman chit.


There is nothing here going on that is worthy of any effort or sacrifices to uphold or protect.
Turn your back on it and let it all die.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

This.


"We can't confidently make controlled policy changes or external commitments such as 'we will not use X data for Y purpose.' And yet, this is exactly what regulators CIVILIZATION expect us to do"


There ya go folks, people who would claim to be part of your culture and your civilization, clearly giving zero fooks about any of that, and just lumping anything trying lay expectations on them of any kind, as simply 'regulators." like some kind of boogieman chit.


There is nothing here going on that is worthy of any effort or sacrifices to uphold or protect.
Turn your back on it and let it all die.


This.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Holy cow.  I work in a marketing firm and yeah, you'd better be able to know what your data is and what universe it belongs to, what is secure data and what is not, etc.  Mixing first and third party and PII in the same data lake with no way to pull it apart again nor restrict what can access that data?

Hope they get sued to pieces.  We spend an awful lot of time and money to ensure our data is handled properly.


There's no move fast and break things in a data lake!
PII handled properly versus maximizing its "utility" to monetize...uh huh.

From the IPO beginning, every single "innovation" from FaceBook has been conveniently stove-piped enterprises with bottom-line evaluations. It's a collective of fiefdoms with profit margins determined by trade secret algorithms.

And it barely employs more people than a sandwich franchise across the nation.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If you can't control the flow of PII in your system, you built your system incorrectly.


I highly doubt any company in the world really knows what they do with data they collect. Hell, they probably don't know how much they collect in the first place.

And no one cares.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: The more I read about Facebook, the more I think it was only a mild upgrade over MySpace with slightly more greedy folks at the helm.


It's like a prospector, out working his claim, is one day offered 10,000 dollars for it.

Knowing it isn't worth 5, but thinking he can take advantage of a fool, he sells it, and throws in all his mining equipment and a herd of mules.

As soon as the cackling prospector vanishes over the horizon, the buyer promptly brings in a drill crew and begins sucking out oil.  The gold goes untouched.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I get it.  I don't even disagree.  The data I work with is a fraction of the complexity of what they have, and no one person can keep ours in their head with any meaningful detail and breadth.  Theirs is absolutely staggering.  Ok, granted.

But that means that, as a company, you don't just keep plowing ahead with new initiatives.  Rather, you pause development of non-critical fixes and work on the lineage problem.  They probably have a great handle on what any given endpoint uses-- "Your feed requires data values M, N, O, ... Y, Z from databases A, B, C".  Or the ad that's served to you requires certain values, etc.  Whatever, that's easy, though it requires asking engineers in that department.  The other direction is hard-- "Hey, I see you have value Q in database C.  Where is that being used?"  That requires asking *everyone* "Do you use Q?  If so, what for?" and hoping no one forgets, misses it, ignores you, or lies.  A company-wide initiative with high pressure from the top can solve that problem, but it's not easy.

Ignoring that problem, though, would be like Samsung saying, "Sure, our Note 7 batteries are exploding, but if we focus on that we won't be able to make the Note 9 .31mm thinner!"  Ok, great, but what matters?  When a user says, "What are you doing with my personal information?", you must have a better answer than "hell if I know!"
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Reason #2,479,902 to nuke that company from orbit.


If just ripped up that company by its roots and let everything connected to it die, the would would be a better place. I cannot think of a single positive thing that it has done for humanity.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The point is, no one should have to keep track of it in their heads.  There should be established policies and guidelines written into the business logic to account for everything.  Failing to do so is incompetency, not ZOMG too much data.


The point is, no one should have to keep track of it in their heads.  There should be established policies and guidelines written into the business logic to account for everything.  Failing to do so is incompetency, not ZOMG too much data.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

You might as well say a grocery store doesn't know what it does the food on the shelf.  Jfc.

I highly doubt any company in the world really knows what they do with data they collect. Hell, they probably don't know how much they collect in the first place.

And no one cares.


You might as well say a grocery store doesn't know what it does the food on the shelf.  Jfc.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also, Vice, thanks for the Zuck-flavored jumpscare at 10:30 in the morning.
 
