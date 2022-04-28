 Skip to content
(CBC)   It's official. WE ARE THE ALIENS   (cbc.ca)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The researchers examined material from three meteorites - one that fell in 1950 near the town of Murray in the U.S. state of Kentucky; one that fell in 1969 near the town of Murchison in Australia's Victoria state; and one that fell in 2000 near Tagish Lake in B.C.

Huh, life originated in 1950.  Who would have guessed?
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Huh, life originated in 1950. Who would have guessed?


*not sure if being intentionally obtuse*

Of course you want new meteorite material because the OG stuff has been sitting here too long to really be sure.

The meteorites that hit earth today come from the same pile of floating rocks that did back then so you get a fresh specimen.

A control if you will.

However everything discussed in the article can also be replicated in a lab with some fancy chhemistry with MAD SCIENTIST LIGHTNING AND SH*T!

So it could be all the process that led up to life on earth as we know it COULD have happened on its own without and extra terrestrial seeding.

HOWEVER... those are longer odds than just a bunch of crap falls from the sky and sets up shop.

Perhaps it was in tandem.

But the bases on these meteorites came from somewhere and likely under the conditions and tested in the labs.

Now let's all smoke more weed because... dood.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

here to help: aleister_greynight: Huh, life originated in 1950. Who would have guessed?

*not sure if being intentionally obtuse*

Of course you want new meteorite material because the OG stuff has been sitting here too long to really be sure.

The meteorites that hit earth today come from the same pile of floating rocks that did back then so you get a fresh specimen.

A control if you will.

However everything discussed in the article can also be replicated in a lab with some fancy chhemistry with MAD SCIENTIST LIGHTNING AND SH*T!

So it could be all the process that led up to life on earth as we know it COULD have happened on its own without and extra terrestrial seeding.

HOWEVER... those are longer odds than just a bunch of crap falls from the sky and sets up shop.

Perhaps it was in tandem.

But the bases on these meteorites came from somewhere and likely under the conditions and tested in the labs.

Now let's all smoke more weed because... dood.


Tough audience.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Tough audience.


NERDS!!!

-;-)
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't it likely all that stuff got here when the moon crashed into us?
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Isn't it likely all that stuff got here when the moon crashed into us?


The Moon's a jerk.

*shakes fist at moon*
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

here to help: aleister_greynight: Isn't it likely all that stuff got here when the moon crashed into us?

The Moon's a jerk.

*shakes fist at moon*


I like it.  I think we should steal Phobos and Deimos from Mars and park them in orbit around the moon, so it has it's own little moonlets.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THEY CAME FROM CANADA!
/cheesy 50s sci-fi music
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: I like it. I think we should steal Phobos and Deimos from Mars and park them in orbit around the moon, so it has it's own little moonlets.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's be honest: we're the descendants of the aliens banished from the good planets for being too violent and stupid.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Let's be honest: we're the descendants of the aliens banished from the good planets for being too violent and stupid.


Earth = space Australia?  I like it, sounds like a Reddit HFY writing prompt.

/the B ship crashed, but the C ship landed on the uninhabited third planet...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PunGent: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Let's be honest: we're the descendants of the aliens banished from the good planets for being too violent and stupid.

Earth = space Australia?  I like it, sounds like a Reddit HFY writing prompt.

/the B ship crashed, but the C ship landed on the uninhabited third planet...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Chemistry is the same off Earth as on it. That means you get many of the same reaction products.
But many of the reactions happen more readily on Earth than on asteroids because you get better concentrations of high energy precursors. And more to the point, you get a synthetic flux where something like a volcanic black smoker is constantly pumping out precursors so that you can get tons of products. The origin of life requires that downhill flow of energy, not just lots of asteroids with small concentrations of a few heterocyclic rings. Life did not originate in the vacuum of space on disperse rocks.
 
