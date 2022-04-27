 Skip to content
(Salon)   Study results in layman's terms: If you're vaccinated, stay away from the unvaccinated because they'll infect you. If you're unvaccinated, hang around the vaccinated because they're saving your ass   (salon.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Immune system, Infectious disease, Vaccination, Vaccine, Public health, Civil liberties, unvaccinated individuals, COVID-19 infection  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vaccinated individuals are simply less contagious, even when they contract COVID-19.

So we can finally say definitively that vaccination not only helps to prevent serious COVID-19 illness but also coronavirus transmission in general?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Vaccinated individuals are simply less contagious, even when they contract COVID-19.

So we can finally say definitively that vaccination not only helps to prevent serious COVID-19 illness but also coronavirus transmission in general?


You can say it, but the bleach+vitamin D+horse paste fans will still disagree.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am surrounded by
bleach+vitamin D+horse paste fans and honestly hope they all die off, natural causes, accidents, kill each other, I don't care.
Diaf, the lot of them.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I am surrounded by
bleach+vitamin D+horse paste fans and honestly hope they all die off, natural causes, accidents, kill each other, I don't care.
Diaf, the lot of them.


It's not necessarily their fault. Some of them have been brainwashed by FAUX NOOZ for decades.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Obvious tag on a ventilator after sharing a cab with Florida tag?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I am surrounded by
bleach+vitamin D+horse paste fans and honestly hope they all die off, natural causes, accidents, kill each other, I don't care.
Diaf, the lot of them.


We could poke Vlad some more and then use them as human shields, but the collateral would be too severe unless he just used precision missiles and not nukes

/that's about all most of them are good for anyway
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: bostonguy: Vaccinated individuals are simply less contagious, even when they contract COVID-19.

So we can finally say definitively that vaccination not only helps to prevent serious COVID-19 illness but also coronavirus transmission in general?

You can say it, but the bleach+vitamin D+horse paste fans will still disagree.


we are so farked as a species.
 
12349876
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: bostonguy: Vaccinated individuals are simply less contagious, even when they contract COVID-19.

So we can finally say definitively that vaccination not only helps to prevent serious COVID-19 illness but also coronavirus transmission in general?

You can say it, but the bleach+vitamin D+horse paste fans will still disagree.


Tons of people are Vitamin D deficient and that's a bad thing for Covid and lots of other things.  But it's not a cure and having sufficient levels of vitamin D is based on a daily habits over the long term not chugging it when you get the sniffles.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Farking Clown Shoes: bostonguy: Vaccinated individuals are simply less contagious, even when they contract COVID-19.

So we can finally say definitively that vaccination not only helps to prevent serious COVID-19 illness but also coronavirus transmission in general?

You can say it, but the bleach+vitamin D+horse paste fans will still disagree.

we are so farked as a species.


It's a self-correcting problem in the long-term but there's a lot of collateral damage in the meanwhile.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can I just say how happy I am that despite living in Trumplandia I work in higher ed, and thus have an employer that mandates vaccines and takes other COVID measures seriously?

How the rest of the world deals with packs of drooling morons 40+ hours a week is beyond me
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I am surrounded by
bleach+vitamin D+horse paste fans and honestly hope they all die off, natural causes, accidents, kill each other, I don't care.
Diaf, the lot of them.


This, times infinity.

I'm in Oklahoma, so I feel your pain. When the lockdowns started, I thought to myself, "This state is going to learn a harsh lesson in exponential growth".

Not nearly harsh enough, in my opinion.

/You can't fix stupid
//We need to quit trying to save the idiots in this country, they're a boat anchor tied around our necks
///Tres
 
oukewldave
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So it's been 6 months since my last/first booster.  When the hell are we allowed to get another one if under 50?  I guess if you read the news, there's no covid anymore since it's barely mentioned.  I should stop thinking about it!...
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you're unvaccinated by choice, please die.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Ambivalence: Farking Clown Shoes: bostonguy: Vaccinated individuals are simply less contagious, even when they contract COVID-19.

So we can finally say definitively that vaccination not only helps to prevent serious COVID-19 illness but also coronavirus transmission in general?

You can say it, but the bleach+vitamin D+horse paste fans will still disagree.

we are so farked as a species.

It's a self-correcting problem in the long-term but there's a lot of collateral damage in the meanwhile.


Well, except the same people who are unvaccinated also have the mentality that global warming is fake, and do everything they can to stop the use of renewable energy, out of spite.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stay away from me unclean disease carriers
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: If you're unvaccinated by choice, please die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you're going to pee on people do it through your pants please. No free Willy's around here
 
wademh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Vaccinated individuals are simply less contagious, even when they contract COVID-19.

So we can finally say definitively that vaccination not only helps to prevent serious COVID-19 illness but also coronavirus transmission in general?


That's been known pretty much from the beginning. The data from contact  tracing showed as much, especially in the larger hospital studies where they did weekly (or more frequent) testing of health care workers. Even those vaccinated healthcare workers who got breakthrough infects tended to be less likely to infect family members than unvaccinated healthcare workers.

One reason I've frequently mentioned as a probable mechanism is that even though one get positive PCR tests for about 5 days in a vaccinated person who gets a breakthrough infection, two things are likely. One, many of those  tests are picking up damaged virus that comes from infected cells that have been killed. In other words virus fragments that nevertheless can light up a PCR test. Two, even for whole virus, many will be coated with multiple antibodies that render the virus particle less infectious. And this happens more quickly in a vaccinated person than in an unvaccinated person. Thus, even while they test Positive by PCR, this doesn't mean that  they are shedding contagious virus particles.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Can I just say how happy I am that despite living in Trumplandia I work in higher ed, and thus have an employer that mandates vaccines and takes other COVID measures seriously?

How the rest of the world deals with packs of drooling morons 40+ hours a week is beyond me


You drink a ridiculous amount. The common clay in very rural North Dakota are beyond insufferable.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I disagree. If you are not vaccinated you should go on a lengthy cruise with nothing but other non-vaxxed folk.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I disagree. If you are not vaccinated you should go on a lengthy cruise with nothing but other non-vaxxed folk.


With mandatory nightly pig calling contests in the smallest hall on the ship.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meh.  I've probably been infected 5 times by now.  Looking forward to my next booster.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA:
"Hanging out with the unvaccinated puts the vaccinated at risk. Not so much for getting covid, I mean because they are vaccinated right? More so because most anyone who is currently unvaccinated is likely to say 'Hold my beer and watch this.' And next thing the vaccinated person knows, is they are standing next to someone shooting at a lawnmower packed full of tannerite or launching Roman candles at propane takes wrapped in barbwire. And as we all know, such people can be hazardous to your health through second hand stupidity."
 
sniderman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you're unvaccinated, hang around the vaccinated because they're saving your ass hurry up and die faster, you farking plague-rat.

FTFY
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Can I just say how happy I am that despite living in Trumplandia I work in higher ed, and thus have an employer that mandates vaccines and takes other COVID measures seriously?

How the rest of the world deals with packs of drooling morons 40+ hours a week is beyond me


My daughter who already had and recovered from the virus should be considered vaccinated, yet she was the only one not allowed to return to her class because two vaccinated kids got COVID.  I think COVID measures need some tweaking...
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is an agreeable study, but the nonvaxes aren't going to change their minds. My stupid company is going to allow them back in June rather than letting them continue to work from home because it destroys their model of getting everyone back into the building. The current "three days a week onsite" won't survive the year and they'll be dragging everyone back in five days by next year I'm sure. I'm outta there. The market is hot for jobs and loads of them are 100% remote. I don't want to be around unvaxers.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From the desk of No Shiat Sherlock.

Why haven't any blue states mandated vaccinations for all their citizens. It drives me absolutely bonkers that Cuomo or Hochul didn't do that and in this state, the GOP holds absolutely ZERO actual power.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I am surrounded by
bleach+vitamin D+horse paste fans and honestly hope they all die off, natural causes, accidents, kill each other, I don't care.
Diaf, the lot of them.


After going to where people were deliberately coughing on you and the cancer patient next to you if you had a mask on, picturing them flatlining on a ventilator probably saved me from punching a few of them in the face.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: vudukungfu: I am surrounded by
bleach+vitamin D+horse paste fans and honestly hope they all die off, natural causes, accidents, kill each other, I don't care.
Diaf, the lot of them.

This, times infinity.

I'm in Oklahoma, so I feel your pain. When the lockdowns started, I thought to myself, "This state is going to learn a harsh lesson in exponential growth".

Not nearly harsh enough, in my opinion.

/You can't fix stupid
//We need to quit trying to save the idiots in this country, they're a boat anchor tied around our necks
///Tres


Dude.

I live in Ohio.

Not only am I surrounded by the worst kind of farking idiots that exist in the US (save, maybe, for floridians), I have to sit back and process this thought with the certain knowledge that these dickheads' votes matter more than those who live in deepest darkest North Dakota.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course.  That's exactly how the polio vaccine and MMR vaccines have always worked: Get quad vaxxed, triple boosted, twice infected and still blame those who didn't fully and enthusiastically embrace the ever evolving official narrative.

                                                    
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/ Maybe you are obsessed with those who didn't panic enough because you need to avoid admitting that  you panicked way too much.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Vaccinated individuals are simply less contagious, even when they contract COVID-19.

So we can finally say definitively that vaccination not only helps to prevent serious COVID-19 illness but also coronavirus transmission in general?


We already the knew that.

The problem is the Fauci's and CDC morons proudly declared that vaccines prohibit transmission entirely.  WHICH IS NOT HOW VACCINES WORK.  I got attacked many times on fark for not blindingly following that.

it's stupid shiat like that that caused so many people to develop conspiracy theories (and just straight up not trust them) because we've been blatantly lied to so many times.  So when they actually bother to tell the truth, people obviously still don't believe them.

/And even then, I still don't believe it.  If you're sick enough to be contagious, you're every bit as contagious as someone who isn't vaccinated.  It's just that getting vaccinated means you're LESS LIKELY TO REACH THAT POINT.  And if you do, you're simply at that point for less time.  Which is great.  But that doesn't mean it's less likely to transmit, all else being equal.
 
