(CNN)   Fugazis are forever   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Diamond, 1,174-carat diamond, Synthetic diamond, diamond sales, specialty diamond jewelry market, lab diamonds, natural diamond, independent diamond industry analyst  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Granted, this was 10 years ago, but when I priced engagement rings with lab grown diamonds, they were still on the dear side. I went to a vintage jewelry shop and found an understated yet beautiful art nouveau piece for around $900.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
spending thousands of dollars on something that has about a 40% chance of failure seems foolish to me.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You are not what you own.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It'll take some time for lab-made diamonds to come down in price. But, hey, I am a patient boy. I wait, I wait, I wait, I wait.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's too much beautiful jewellery in the world for me to spend money on goddamn dIaMoNdS. I'd always be willing to pay more for a different stone; it has always seemed a bit odd that I don't have to.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: You are not what you own.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


When we have nothing left to give
There will be no reason for us to live
But when we have nothing left to lose
You will have nothing left to use
We owe you nothing
You have no control
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with Bob Fugazy Continental Hope:
Go Fugazy 1980 TV commercial
Youtube ErWKoE07fVE
 
