(Twitter)   Elon Musk has his next great idea   (twitter.com) divider line
21
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I support this idea.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thewrap.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In fact I'll go one further, we should all file a class action suit against them because Coca-Cola Classic doesn't contain cocaine.  That's misleading advertising damn it.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Of course your dumb stoned ass would say that
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah yes, hyping cocaine. This is how he craters the Tesla stock price so he can take it private at rock bottom prices?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hello @Tesla @SpaceX shareholders. This is what your CEO is doing with your money
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This person is never going away is he
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: This person is never going away is he


Ideally we are hoping to send him to Mars
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What an odd individual.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hadn't heard he'd hired Trump Jr. as an advisor.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He should suck off a shotgun
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nice work Elon-

Boosting Coca-Cola stock with a throwback to the good ol' days.

Putting Cocaine back into the formula will boost sales, promote the general welfare as well as increase traffic and post quality on Fark.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
While he's at it, how about putting some pep back in Pepsi?
 
ThunderPelvis [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He has a f*cking Tim Pool meme tweeted. Pretty sure we can expect Stank's full fascist heel-turn any day now.
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: In fact I'll go one further, we should all file a class action suit against them because Coca-Cola Classic doesn't contain cocaine.  That's misleading advertising damn it.


It's called Coca-Cola because it contains coca leaf extract and I believe kola nut extract

https://www.nytimes.com/1988/07/01/business/how-coca-cola-obtains-its-coca.html
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey Elon,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remember when the weirdest thing the richest guy on Earth said was, "I want every child in Africa to have a laptop."?
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can we bury him up to his neck in a fire ant colony now?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Narcissism is one hell of a personality disorder.
 
jerryskid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To be quite honest, if musk's reason for buying twitter is to destroy it, followed by an attach on fb, I would drop to my knees and suck his dick as a permanent fixture. My life would just be running after him, latching onto his unit and making sure his scrotum is working properly.

I may not be gay, but that is the level I would bring myself to in order to support him.

Given that the chance of that is 1 in quadrillion, my mouth and knees are safe. He's buying them to be a nazi, lying racist asshole. Even thinking otherwise is thinking you are going to be the next Powerball winner, living in Siberia and never buying a ticket.
 
