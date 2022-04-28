 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTUL Tulsa)   Woman on LDS Planet swindled out of $1M. If only she had watched the 1997 film Starship Troopers, then she would have known not to be on LDS Planet   (ktul.com) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm, online love interest, Burt Bacharach, Woman, Yoko Ono  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 5:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
H31N0US
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Kind of don't feel bad for anyone who chooses to date from a site like LDS Planet, Christian Mingle, or J Date.

Seeing bigots lose their money is mildly amusing to me.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why is it that dumb people have loads of money?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"She thought her new boyfriend was British, a world traveler, a Christian."

🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

/Always a surreal feeling seeing local stuff like this on Fark
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Missed an obvious Star Trek joke, but I approve of the starship troopers reference.
 
Azz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Every second, somebody is being scammed by somebody

Well yeah. It's like saying every second somebody is stuffing maggots up their pee hole. It's a pretty common occurrence.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Heh, I'm an idiot, it's in Florida, not here.

/Florida, Oklahoma, same thing
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Star Trek IV: "A little too much LDS"
Youtube pgHxFNFWlZc
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My home town makes Fark!
By God, Lake Worth is crappy. Left when I was 12. Stopped back through in '14. It has not improved.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.