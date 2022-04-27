 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Truck with 40000lbs of chicken nuggets crashes. McDonalds will still only give you one sauce to go with it   (6abc.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's clucked up right there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I dunno. I usually ask for BBQ and sweet-n-sour for 10 nuggets and get 4 sauces.

Then again, they also give me, like, a quarter pound of napkins as well.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
40,000lbs on nuggets? So like 10,000lbs of real chicken?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: 40,000lbs on nuggets? So like 10,000lbs of real chicken?


10 pounds of real chicken. Maybe.
 
tuxq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think the drive thru attendants at McD's must like me. I never get shafted on the sauces.
 
