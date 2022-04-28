 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Hero Usually a flood is every homeowner's worst nightmare, but when the alternative is being occupied by Russian soldiers, you go with the flood
    Ukraine, Russian tank assault, village north of Kyiv, Russia, aftermath of a severe flood, Russian army, force tank columns, Ukrainian forces  
Hagbard_C
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Being Dutch I wholheartedly approve of this strategy (or should I whine about cultural appropriation?)
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good on them!

If I'm going to lose everything, I'm sure as f*ck going to make it count for something. All the better if it's by my own hand rather than the orcs.

/No pawning our stuff in Belarus, Ivan. Not yours.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I still think we should negotiate a trade of Ukrainians for rapepublicans.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: I still think we should negotiate a trade of Ukrainians for rapepublicans.


"Yeah, no...we've got all the violent incompetent Putin fans we need already."

- Ukraine
 
