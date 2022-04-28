 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Do you know those "Watch out for motorcycles" stickers? Well, this is why   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I do watch  out for motorcycles.  The people who ride those things will bring down your property values.
 
hej
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bikers are fascinating for being able to systematically demonstrate pretty much every kind of bad decision making imaginable.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"There was no word of any potential charges; state police said the investigation continues."

Cops regard people who do this kind of shiat as fellow Bros - not the criminals they are.
If cops pretended these clowns were BLM, they would have clubbed and gassed them into submission long ago.
 
kindms
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
crashed in Bethlehem on Easter, sounds like a song in the making
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Route 22 is the worst highway in PA.

/CSB
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A BMW S1000RR motorcycle rear-ended an SUV that was slowing down for the initial crash, state police said.

That can't be right. I've been assured that "cagers" are the ones distracted by all their luxurious surroundings and sense of security while the noble motorcycle people have nothing to distract them but dinosaur rock songs in their heads, so they're always alert and aware.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jso2897: "There was no word of any potential charges; state police said the investigation continues."

Cops regard people who do this kind of shiat as fellow Bros - not the criminals they are.
If cops pretended these clowns were BLM, they would have clubbed and gassed them into submission long ago.


That's funny, because I remember cops letting BLM have their way with most of the US a couple summers ago...
 
philotech
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I laugh at those stickers as I watch bikers split lanes at 50mph in bumper to bumper traffic...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Loud pipes do not save lives when you're sitting at an intersection. If your motorcycle needs to be revved that much it needs a tune-up.

F*ck you, I'm right.
 
mossberg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

philotech: I laugh at those stickers as I watch bikers split lanes at 50mph in bumper to bumper traffic...


There is a way to discourage that.
blog.beforward.jpView Full Size
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A motorcycle pack is really just another name for a group of motorcycle riders. A pack is usually made up of adult males with females sprinkled about of various ages. Pack sizes range from three to twenty motorcycle riders.  Scientists say when motorcycle riders form a pack, they start doing ritualistic mating dances that often end in crashes, SUVs running one over, or the whole pack swarming a car and attacking it or the occupant.  Little do they know, almost no female cares about their "stunts".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sleze: Route 22 is the worst highway in PA.

/CSB


Beats the turnpike
 
