(CNN)   You probably think that a jack-in-the-box is either a toy or a restaurant. Think again   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Gulf War, Tank, Russian tanks, Armoured warfare, Russia, sheer number of tanks, tank's crew, Western militaries  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Rock-'Em Sock-'Em Russkies!"

"You knocked my Block off!"
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'Round and 'round the sunflower field
The tractor chased the T-80,
The tractor thought 'twas all in fun
Pop! Goes the T-80.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mark Hertling (retired Lt. General) tells a story about touring a Russian facility in the 90s and the Russian commander was very proud to show him a T-72 because not many westerners had seen one up close. "Oh, I've seen T-72s when I was in Iraq, but this is the first time I've seen one with the turret still attached. "
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DrWhy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No wonder the Russian war effort is tanking so badly.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A mobile bomb shooter that also doubles as a bomb? Mr. Torgue approves!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hobnail: Mark Hertling (retired Lt. General) tells a story about touring a Russian facility in the 90s and the Russian commander was very proud to show him a T-72 because not many westerners had seen one up close. "Oh, I've seen T-72s when I was in Iraq, but this is the first time I've seen one with the turret still attached. "


Yup, saw that same anecdote in a very long but informative article someone posted at the end of the first week of the war, detailing how the armed forces of both russia and Ukraine looked and peformed somewhere in the 00's (badly) and how (and why) they diverged, Ukraine improving into the excellent fighting force we see now, russia growing into the even bigger stagnant, rotten mess we've witnessed since the start of this idiotic war of theirs. Apparently the russian commander got quite red in the face when mark said that.
 
whr21
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In Desert Storm, army intelligence did a survey of the Iraqi tanks destroyed during the fighting.  Most T-72s hit by US tank rounds suffered catastrophic turret separation.  The older T-55s were made a bit moar rugged, and held together even when they took a direct hit from a depleted uranium round.

In WWII, the Germans had a saying, "When a Russian tank meets a Tiger tank, the Russian always tips its hat."  So the problem has been around for a long time.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You are 2 months late to the turret throwing competition...
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smoking GNU: hobnail: Mark Hertling (retired Lt. General) tells a story about touring a Russian facility in the 90s and the Russian commander was very proud to show him a T-72 because not many westerners had seen one up close. "Oh, I've seen T-72s when I was in Iraq, but this is the first time I've seen one with the turret still attached. "

Yup, saw that same anecdote in a very long but informative article someone posted at the end of the first week of the war, detailing how the armed forces of both russia and Ukraine looked and peformed somewhere in the 00's (badly) and how (and why) they diverged, Ukraine improving into the excellent fighting force we see now, russia growing into the even bigger stagnant, rotten mess we've witnessed since the start of this idiotic war of theirs. Apparently the russian commander got quite red in the face when mark said that.


Came for this. If I recall, the Russian tried to cover it by saying those were export models. Nice try Ivan.
 
