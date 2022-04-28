 Skip to content
(Deadline)   Actors announce rally in Hollywood to demand that they not be given a shot in the competitive industry   (deadline.com) divider line
8
•       •       •

8 Comments     (+0 »)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And here I thought this would be an article about Alec Baldwin
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess someone wants their work not watched again.  Because I'll stop supporting actors who speak out against vaccines.
 
Alphax
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'I demand the right to endanger myself and anyone I work with!'

Yeah, that's not going to get the response you want.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why's he sniffing his armpit?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Why's he sniffing his armpit?

[Fark user image 681x383]


He's in the middle of an Old Spice commercial?
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, not really a job where you want to make a name for yourself protesting your own union.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Why's he sniffing his armpit?

[Fark user image image 681x383]


Imagine the "s" beginning as a "z".

Zestful. Zima!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Yeah, not really a job where you want to make a name for yourself protesting your own union.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
