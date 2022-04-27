 Skip to content
(Fox2 Detroit)   Auxiliary cop needs additional training after getting a bit rusty   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Police, auxiliary police training exercise, Auxiliary police, Auxiliary officers, unusual scene, Heritage Park, Taylor's Auxiliary Program, Taylor police  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mrwgifs.comView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: The role player, a civilian, is actually a relative of one of the auxiliary officers, out there.


Thanksgiving is gonna be awkward
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm wearing boots of escaping!
Youtube AIS4h7RFEkg
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Andy

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why were they using live ammo?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the victim had been armed, he could have shot the bad guy first.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let an lefty actor do something like this and it's national news for weeks.  Hell, they're still talking about it with the newly released bodycam video.

Let a cop do it?  Hey, people make mistakes, don't be judgmental.  It's not like they're supposed to be professionals at handling firearms.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Auxiliary officers are not sworn-in police units, but rather serve as a resource to back-up police during some situations."

So not even police. Some cop's idiot cousin--someone too stupid or unhinged even for the police academy--brings live fire to a training exercise with volunteers in a public park.

And I don't know which scenario is worse--the police on the scene let it happen, or there were no police there when it happened.

If only the volunteer was armed so he could return fire.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: Why were they using live ammo?


Because they're dangerous idiots.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I guess it's true about them putting their lives on the line every day.  Starting in training.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how rusty ???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see what subby did there.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see what the problem is. The point of training like this is that it is very realistic, which means dealing with unwanted oopsies like shooting a guy.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The role player, a civilian, is actually a relative of one of the auxiliary officers, out there.

What an odd sentence.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Occasionally I'll have to turn off "Silence Unknown Calls" and of course I'll forget to turn it back on. Almost always the one call I get is from "the police" asking for donations for training. If this is the training they get I'm glad I yell and swear at them.
 
invictus2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pure Michigan: Downriver
Youtube VDCCcxlKzDU
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrparks: I don't see what the problem is. The point of training like this is that it is very realistic, which means dealing with unwanted oopsies like shooting a guy.


Exactly. A cop shot an unarmed citizen.  Sounds like they just took the role playing a little too seriously.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: The role player, a civilian, is actually a relative of one of the auxiliary officers, out there.

What an odd sentence.


Especially with the use of "civilian," implying the police and junior deputies with their plastic badges (but very real guns) aren't civilians.

Fark you, fascist fox news.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, thank god the role player was shot in the abdomen. I mean being shot in the abdomen is no big deal really. The organs like kidneys, liver, pancreas, spleen, bladder, and abdominal wall are really easy to fix and would never have long-lasting effects on someone for the rest of their lives.

Mistakes happen.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Officer Baldwin is trying his best.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size


Cheney shot a dude in the face, while they were fake hunting!
It happens!
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Why were they using live ammo?


Why would they care if a civilian gets shot?

They're probably busy figuring out what to arrest him for right now.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Soo bad people shoot each other meh.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I kinda like the idea that when police or anyone shoot someone you now have to pay child support.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're required to have a CPL and pass a background check.

So mall cops.

Cosmetologists have more training and certification requirements than cops, and are advised to carry professional liability insurance.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Begoggle: [nydailynews.com image 415x313]

Cheney shot a dude in the face, while they were fake hunting!
It happens!


And the dude he shot apologized to him.  How scary must Cheney be in person that if he shoots you in the face you apologize for being in front of his gun?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: I kinda like the idea that when police or anyone shoot someone you now have to pay child support.


Cops are exempt.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
F em all you frickin repub troglodytes that is your repub manta
repaet to yourself if not go main stream media and get hypno toaded !
Frick the repubs they all need be killed.!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Why were they using live ammo?


Because they are Mt. DEW/ Red Bull farks?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good 👍
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Idiot Stick Bearer: I kinda like the idea that when police or anyone shoot someone you now have to pay child support.

Cops are exempt.


Ahh demmit i forgot that..
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Begoggle: [nydailynews.com image 415x313]

Cheney shot a dude in the face, while they were fake hunting!
It happens!

And the dude he shot apologized to him.  How scary must Cheney be in person that if he shoots you in the face you apologize for being in front of his gun?


The only thing he was afraid of, was looking bad politically.
He had to apologize to him for political reasons.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thread Jack um how many people think Trump pulled something and added to Elon's Buyout ?
 
