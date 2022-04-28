 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   So, this isn't at all what I imagined when I heard about a dangerous turkey in Washington, DC   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who knew they had spurs?"

Shut up city boy.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They can run and they can fly."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


As God is my witness
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We went camping about this time of year, and a group of turkeys visited us in the morning. Downright friendly around us, but I bet they get hostile if you get near the nest. The fact we were in a Ford with oxidized paint helped, they couldn't make the paint worse.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What the hell is going on with DC and crazed wildlife these days?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The turkey is a woke conservative terrorist, going after the Cranberry, Raisins and Thanksgiving.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought he moved back to Mar-A-Lago.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That person in the video needed to just hit the damn turkey with the bicycle.  A few good shots and it will find something better to do.

We have lots of turkeys around here.  During mating season (about now), the toms can get damn aggressive, but they will back off if you deal with them properly.

Same with geese, though if it's because I got too close to their babies I'll back off instead of challenging them.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Joe?...?
 
