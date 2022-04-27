 Skip to content
"The direction of escape is toward freedom. So what is 'escapism' an accusation of?" ― Ursula K. Le Guin. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, escaping edition
4
toraque
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll admit, I have not read much by Ursula K. Le Guin, certainly not as much as I should have. I had always, for some reason, assumed she was a YA writer (look, I'm not a wise man*) so once I outgrew YA books I never looked back. Someone recommended The Left Hand of Darkness to me and I picked it up, mostly because I thought the title was cool. It was . . . not what I expected. It was a masterpiece. If you haven't read this book, and like me, haven't read much of any of her other work or even know anything about her, open your mind, check it out, and prepare to be amazed.

Another quote I found while looking up something to use for a headline is: "The story is not in the plot but in the telling."

Her writing is lyrical and as smooth as polished glass, even when describing alien worlds and (to me) ideas. She's known for defying conventions and bringing speculative fiction into the mainstream. But how did she write?

This page of 10 Writing Tips from Ursula Le Guin has some suggestions. Some we've seen before, some seem optimistic, but they're all good.

Show, Don't Tell" Is for Beginners. Don't be afraid to describe things when you need to.
So Is "Write What You Know." Don't limit yourself to only what you know.
Do Your Job as a Writer, and Do it Really Well. Don't just try to be a writer, accept that you are one.
Shoot for the Top, Always. You might not be the next literary genius, but you certainly won't if you don't try.
Write Like Who You Are You have a unique voice. Use it.
Learn From the Greats. You'll never be a good writer if you don't know what good writing is.
Writing Is All About Learning to See. "No great artist ever sees things as they really are. If he did, he would cease to be an artist." -Oscar Wilde
Begin Your Story With a Voice. That voice may be the main character, telling you what's going to happen.
Focus on the Rhythm of the Story. Stories have their own rhythm that moves them forward.
Don't Waste Time. Tell the story that needs to be told, not the parts of the story that just get in the way.

In addition to tips, she wrote an entire guide on writing. Steering the Craft is a practical guide to writing, and like any good textbook, contains a bunch of writing exercises for a student to attempt, one of which replaces our Bad Writing Prompt of the Week.

This page lists a couple of them, but the third one stands out to me as being particularly important:

Practice Strengthening Your Invisible Exposition

"This is a skill science fiction and fantasy writers are keenly aware of, because they often have a great deal of information to convey that the reader has no way of knowing unless told...If the information is poured out as a lecture, barely concealed by some stupid device-"Oh, Captain, do tell me how the anti-matter dissimulator works!"...we have what science fiction writers call an Expository Lump. Crafty writers (in any genre) don't allow Exposition to form Lumps...They break up the information, grind it fine, and make it into bricks to build the story with...invisible exposition.

Tell a story and present two characters through dialogue alone. Write it like a play, with A and B as the characters' names. No stage directions. No description of the characters."

* Her Wikipedia page has an interesting line on this: Le Guin herself took exception to this treatment of children's literature, describing it as "adult chauvinist piggery" so I'm guessing she would have agreed with my self-assessment here.


Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

We've started getting in a good clip of excellent submissions, but we still have very few mystery or suspense entries. Have an story? Send it in!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)


The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page


Writing prompt exercise of the week!

There are three characters in a room or a place. One of them has a secret. Using nothing but dialog and dialog attribution, show us who those people are, show us the room, and give us hints about the secret.
 
toraque
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update Addendum!

We're still looking for a good title or theme for this year's anthology. Have a good title idea? Have a bad one? Let us know what it is!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

toraque: Have a good title idea? Have a bad one?


For sale. Old screenplay. Never finished.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've saved those writing rules to look at from time to time. Robert Heinlein's rules are less about the craft of writing and more about getting your work done. Together, they pair well, like warm red wine and M&Ms.

I'm breaking Heinlein's rules and not getting much done. I may have to pay attention to the deadline.

Ursula LeGuin went to high school with my parents. So I have a two-degree connection with her although I never met her.
 
