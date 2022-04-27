 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Good Morning America)   Some people's kids get accepted into college. Some get accepted into 2 or 3 colleges. Then there's THIS person   (goodmorningamerica.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, High schooler, High school, colleges shares advice, students, GMA  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 11:20 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Affirmative.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old, so... were it not for fee waivers, how much would it have cost her to apply to dozens of schools through the common app, and through the black common app?
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well that seems a bit overboard if you ask me. I guess it's good for the ego, if you're into that but really, was she honestly interested in going to 90% of the colleges she applied for?  She's obviously pretty smart so it appears that it was just an ego stroking exercise.

Then there's my daughter, the complete opposite. She basically had 4 criteria in looking at colleges:
1. She didn't want to go to school in Florida or the southeast. She wanted mid Atlantic or northeast.
2. She wanted to go to a high academic college. (She's pretty darn smart)
3. She wanted to play softball at the college level.
4. The school had to have a biology/chemistry major

So, last summer we got her up there to play in a prestigious softball tournament, attend some camps and visit some college campuses.
She came out the other end with interest from 6 schools and offers for a roster spot from 4.
To her there was no doubt after visiting and she applied to only that single school and will be attending one of the "Little Ivies" in the fall as a student athlete.

(Sorry for the "cool story, bro" but we're extremely proud!)
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Success is easier if you aim low.

45 out back shoulda told you.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beerrun: Well that seems a bit overboard if you ask me. I guess it's good for the ego, if you're into that but really, was she honestly interested in going to 90% of the colleges she applied for?  She's obviously pretty smart so it appears that it was just an ego stroking exercise.

Then there's my daughter, the complete opposite. She basically had 4 criteria in looking at colleges:
1. She didn't want to go to school in Florida or the southeast. She wanted mid Atlantic or northeast.
2. She wanted to go to a high academic college. (She's pretty darn smart)
3. She wanted to play softball at the college level.
4. The school had to have a biology/chemistry major

So, last summer we got her up there to play in a prestigious softball tournament, attend some camps and visit some college campuses.
She came out the other end with interest from 6 schools and offers for a roster spot from 4.
To her there was no doubt after visiting and she applied to only that single school and will be attending one of the "Little Ivies" in the fall as a student athlete.

(Sorry for the "cool story, bro" but we're extremely proud!)


2 is kind of implied by 1.

Also, CSB, and congrats!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
oh, f*ck off.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

beerrun: She's obviously pretty smart so it appears that it was just an ego stroking exercise.


beerrun: (Sorry for the "cool story, bro" but we're extremely proud!)


:snert:
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess throwing away the $45 per application was worth it? Or have they gotten cheaper since the late 90s?

Someone just made a four figure donation to 74 schools they aren't going to attend.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It is a stressful time fir the kids.
One piece of advice it to apply to a rolling admission school of interest the summer before senior year.  My daughter did this and was accepted just as her senior year started.  It was a safety school for her and she ended up going somewhere else, but it did alleviate some stress knowing she was accepted into a school and program she liked
 
cefm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Applications aren't free. Or even if you get a discount you're adding to the "lost funds" that will limit future free applications for truly needy people or will otherwise pull funding away from education.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.