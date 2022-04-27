 Skip to content
(KVUE Austin)   It was 1986, and the city of Austin had to produce promotional videos because no one wanted to live there. Ah the good ol' days   (kvue.com) divider line
    Vintage, Texas, Austin, Texas, breezy promotional video, city skyline, New York City, city officials, City, tough time  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Made my first trip there in 1983 and we wandered down to 6th street. It was weird. I liked it. One weird girl in particular kept following us around yelling, "Yo scaring me."
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved to Austin in '86.
It was better then.
But everything was better then.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now a lot of people want to live there and Texas as a whole.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If it helps, I still don't want to live there.
But if I had to live in Texas, that would be in my top 2 choices.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Marketing will make people repeal a tax they was never going to personally have to worry about.
Humans are stupid
 
Watubi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's about the time my dad bought a big-ass house there for next to nothing.  Sold it about ten years ago for, again, next to nothing.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: Made my first trip there in 1983 and we wandered down to 6th street. It was weird. I liked it. One weird girl in particular kept following us around yelling, "Yo scaring me."


And you too still together!

essence.comView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love the outdoors too much to ever live in Texas.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Idaho has a million problems but I can go hideout on millions of acres of public land

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My family moved there in 84...We lived on what was then the very far north edge of town (off 183 near McNeil and Spicewood Spgs.).. I wouldn't want to live there now..It's WAY too crowded, too expensive and not nearly
as weird. I will always have a place in my heart for Austin though..It just has a special vibe about it..
That is unless the damn hipsters chase ALL the artists/musicians and hippies out..Because it's
THOSE folks that make Austin weird..Not some shatheel trustfunder with a lumberjack beard and
crappy tattoos on a fix gear bike..Those are just pretentious a-holes...
 
