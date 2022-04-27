 Skip to content
(CBS News)   It's almost as if hurricanes, tornadoes, alligator infestations, crystal meth and Florida Man all have a negative effect on the overall cost of living   (cbsnews.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, if you rent a $3500 apartment sight unseen.   Some people make poor life choices, those people are amongst them.

I could live fine for a month on what they pay on rent alone.

Florida is absolutely not the least affordable place to live, that report is pure bullshiat.

https://www.nerdwallet.com/cost-of-living-calculator/compare/san-francisco-ca-vs-miami-dade-county-fl

Test out a few cities for yourself.  If you make $100K in SFO you'll need to make $57K in MIA
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, Subby.  You are no Henny Youngman. The cost of living is high because everyone is moving here, and there isn't enough inventory to satisfy demand.
However, I doubt the cost of living in Tampa and Miami is worse than San Francisco or NYC.
/it's weird seeing my hometown of Punta Gorda in national news
//this was such a dumpy little town at one time
///the influx of people is keeping my practice nice and busy though
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Oh, Subby.  You are no Henny Youngman. The cost of living is high because everyone is moving here, and there isn't enough inventory to satisfy demand.
However, I doubt the cost of living in Tampa and Miami is worse than San Francisco or NYC.
/it's weird seeing my hometown of Punta Gorda in national news
//this was such a dumpy little town at one time
///the influx of people is keeping my practice nice and busy though


In a recent 50 listing of states with income toward rent Florida was #2. Idaho was #1.

The prices might be higher elsewhere but the income is there more an that's why Florida is going to popcorn pop this fall.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We get one or two calls a day asking if we have any property that we want to sell. I just answer "$1.5 Mil, in cash" and wait for them to hang up.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: We get one or two calls a day asking if we have any property that we want to sell. I just answer "$1.5 Mil, in cash" and wait for them to hang up.


I keep getting asked for property in Arizona if I'll sell. I live in Florida.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly I would have said Metro Denver area, but still surprised none the less.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Yeah, if you rent a $3500 apartment sight unseen.   Some people make poor life choices, those people are amongst them.


Way to not read the article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

isamudyson: We get one or two calls a day asking if we have any property that we want to sell. I just answer "$1.5 Mil, in cash" and wait for them to hang up.


I tell them I can't sell until the homicide investigation is over and the bodies are removed.   Now they've started asking how long I think that will take.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: feckingmorons: Yeah, if you rent a $3500 apartment sight unseen.   Some people make poor life choices, those people are amongst them.

Way to not read the article.

[Fark user image image 425x515]


Jacksonville leveled off because the shootings are culling the transplants.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: feckingmorons: Yeah, if you rent a $3500 apartment sight unseen.   Some people make poor life choices, those people are amongst them.

Way to not read the article.

[Fark user image 425x515]


People got COVID exemptions from paying their rent for quite some time, what did you think was going to happen?

Compare rents using this WAPO tool, (Ha, WaPo tool)   Florida is fine, unless you just blew in then you're screwed. 

www.washingtonpost.com/business/interactive/2022/rising-rent-prices/
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Mrtraveler01: feckingmorons: Yeah, if you rent a $3500 apartment sight unseen.   Some people make poor life choices, those people are amongst them.

Way to not read the article.

[Fark user image 425x515]

People got COVID exemptions from paying their rent for quite some time, what did you think was going to happen?

Compare rents using this WAPO tool, (Ha, WaPo tool)   Florida is fine, unless you just blew in then you're screwed. 

www.washingtonpost.com/business/interactive/2022/rising-rent-prices/


So why are rental prices spiking at higer rates in Florida compared to other states?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well the nurse-lawyer-relator and the dentist have spoken! Surely they've done more research AND have more personal experience than EVERYTHING in the article.

I can tell all you other farkers, that as someone in SWFL seeing my rent go up 22% in four days, everything in the article is correct.

Not everyone who lives here can be a dentist or a nurse-lawyer-relator-emt-nra-whatever......

And not everyone can leave. Some of us have in-state family obligations.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stubby has never heard of San Diego, NYC, or San Franfarko?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Then there's the f•cked up governor.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've been in the same rental house in Sarasota for over 6 years. The owners have never increased my rent but if they finally decide to tear it down and build on this property like they had been planning, I'm boned. I mean, not really, I'll be fine. But to get anything comparable or better would be at least twice the rent. It's a shiatty situation.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: feckingmorons: Mrtraveler01: feckingmorons: Yeah, if you rent a $3500 apartment sight unseen.   Some people make poor life choices, those people are amongst them.

Way to not read the article.

[Fark user image 425x515]

People got COVID exemptions from paying their rent for quite some time, what did you think was going to happen?

Compare rents using this WAPO tool, (Ha, WaPo tool)   Florida is fine, unless you just blew in then you're screwed. 

www.washingtonpost.com/business/interactive/2022/rising-rent-prices/

So why are rental prices spiking at higer rates in Florida compared to other states?

[Fark user image 425x652]


Because people will pay it.   I wish I hadn't sold my mom's house 2 years ago.  Had I only known.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

luna1580: Well the nurse-lawyer-relator and the dentist have spoken! Surely they've done more research AND have more personal experience than EVERYTHING in the article.

I can tell all you other farkers, that as someone in SWFL seeing my rent go up 22% in four days, everything in the article is correct.

Not everyone who lives here can be a dentist or a nurse-lawyer-relator-emt-nra-whatever......

And not everyone can leave. Some of us have in-state family obligations.


You should have bought a house when the market was soft.   Renting only pays off if you're staying less than 3 years.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: luna1580: Well the nurse-lawyer-relator and the dentist have spoken! Surely they've done more research AND have more personal experience than EVERYTHING in the article.

I can tell all you other farkers, that as someone in SWFL seeing my rent go up 22% in four days, everything in the article is correct.

Not everyone who lives here can be a dentist or a nurse-lawyer-relator-emt-nra-whatever......

And not everyone can leave. Some of us have in-state family obligations.

You should have bought a house when the market was soft.   Renting only pays off if you're staying less than 3 years.


right, because everyone alive ALWAYS has the capital to randomly buy a house, AND the magical foresite to predict the pandemic and its reverberations through the future housing market. yup. totally.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

feckingmorons: luna1580: Well the nurse-lawyer-relator and the dentist have spoken! Surely they've done more research AND have more personal experience than EVERYTHING in the article.

I can tell all you other farkers, that as someone in SWFL seeing my rent go up 22% in four days, everything in the article is correct.

Not everyone who lives here can be a dentist or a nurse-lawyer-relator-emt-nra-whatever......

And not everyone can leave. Some of us have in-state family obligations.

You should have bought a house when the market was soft.   Renting only pays off if you're staying less than 3 years.


Or greater than 3 years, in my case.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oddly enough rural west FL is more unaffordable than NE FL.
 
