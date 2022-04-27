 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Don't forget that Wednesday is "Take Your Child Vandalizing Day"   (klkntv.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thirty is a little old to be doing this dumb shiat, I think the kids took that "Arrested Development" show too literally.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spray painting your own name at a crime scene is a bold move.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who among us has not taught their teenage sons and daughters the fine points of casting a roll of TP??
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an apartment right outside of an abortion clinic in Olympia WA. One morning I'm sneery all "liberally" down at a group of cultists harassing the arriving staff and a lady hands a rock to her I dunno... 10 year old and I watch him pitch it at one of the folks walking into the building. Nobody was hurt but the cops were called and I took a lot of joy in telling them what I'd witnessed.

Why the ever living fark would you put that on your kids? These are not good people.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I wanted to fark someone's shiat up, I would assemble the most qualified team of shiat-farker-uppers that I can find: my shiat-ass feral children. You can't blame this lady for using the resources that were readily available to her.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Spray painting your own name at a crime scene is a bold move.


Reminded me of the time in 3rd grade that I had to use the restroom. Teacher excuses me and I walk in, do my business, then realize something isn't right. 
While washing my hands I see that someone had smeared poo all over the wall.
I finish up and go let the teacher know that something happened in the bathroom, but it wasn't me.
She walks in, comes back to the class and drags "Greg" down to the office.
Greg wrote his own name on the bathroom wall w/his own dung. Still had some crap on his hand too.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Toddlers with sharpies are the ideal crew.
 
p89tech [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait...

Is it every Wednesday? The 4th Wednesday of every month? The 4th Wednesday of every April? Every April 27th?

I gotta' know. My kid will kill me if we miss it again.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Spray painting your own name at a crime scene is a bold move.


It's slightly more sophisticated than marking your territory with a spray of fresh urine. Only slightly, mind.
 
p89tech [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also...

Wow, she looks pretty pleased with herself in that mugshot. I bet she thinks she has a real shot at "Mom of the Year"
 
