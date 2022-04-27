 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Old and busted: home invasion. New hotness: high school invasion   (mlive.com) divider line
10
    More: Asinine, High school, OAK PARK, past school security, abundance of caution, adult men, Oak Park High School, high school, security staff  
•       •       •

419 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 7:56 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't that a subtitle for a Girls Gone Wild video?
 
darkmythology
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What the actual fark, Michigan?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"8-10 men"

Are we talking "parents of students" aged men, or "just graduated last year" aged men?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Too tired. Long day. Not reading article. Don't care if. Unrelated:


WOLVERINES!!
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What next, Giant Spider Invasion!?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Great reporting.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "8-10 men"

Are we talking "parents of students" aged men, or "just graduated last year" aged men?


Or sophomore type men?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "8-10 men"

Are we talking "parents of students" aged men, or "just graduated last year" aged men?


Since this is Fark, you already know the answer...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The man in MAGA hat said everyone attack
and it turned into a High School Blitz!
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smackledorfer: Great reporting.


Reminds me of our local stations. Every article is some vague suggestion of news that's ends with "story will be updated as details are known." And not one has ever been updated.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.