(Yahoo) In a country that seems increasingly bent on becoming Florida, it only makes sense that America's hottest housing market is Tampa
18
    More: Florida  
18 Comments
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those mortgages are pretty much guaranteed to be underwater.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Literally?
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In every sense.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The growth rate of that area ensures that it's definitely going to go all wrong and it will not end well.

I'm imagining waves of human feces washing over the housing developments when they can't keep up with all the sh*t being slung at the system.

This is my dream. This is my nightmare.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

That's basically what happened during the Great Recession. Caused in part due to the rampant speculation in real estate in places like Tampa.

All of a sudden, the bubble pops and all the construction comes to a screeching halt.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tampa: come for the inflated home prices, stay for the deflated footballs.
 
zulius
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good, GTFO of Phoenix!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One of the hottest housing markets in the Southeastern U.S. has been quietly thriving in the shadow of its brighter, louder, and more glamorous sister city Miami

This is true. This is also because people are being priced out of Miami and Ft. Lauderdale and are looking at Tampa as a more "affordable" option. Once all the real estate speculation that plagues South Florida makes itself at home in Tampa, they'll be in the same boat as Miami is today.

Florida is slowly becoming a victim of its own success and the leadership could care less about it.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

All of the people in my area of PA are moving to Port St. Lucie. I'm from Florida. My mom lives in Port St. Lucie. You couldn't pay me to live there. I've gone down twice in ten years even though I have someplace free to stay.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Why? They want to live in a part of Florida where they aren't close to anything?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I see what you did there.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"It's a really difficult time for first-time homebuyers. I will not lie at all," Atkinson said. "They're competing with large corporations who are buying a lot of our lower-priced properties here to use them as rentals. So it's this vicious circle of they come down, they have to rent because they can't find anything, and then they're competing against the corporate buyers who are then using them to rent back to these same people who can't find a house."

I'm not saying it's malicious foreign actors trying to destabilize a capitalist country by wielding its own greed against itself, but if it was, this would a perfect idea.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's because of their great cable access television shows:

Goth Talk: Christina Ricci - Saturday Night Live
/"No! Not my ninth grade yearbook picture!"
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Im in St Pete.  Im moving, the pandemic brought all the wrong types of people to the area and it's staring to ruin its unique charm it's built up the last  15 years.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've long suspected that the Florida housing market is being accelerated by retired northern residents who buy a second house for the winter ... and the ability to declare residency in a no-income-tax state.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Florida's gulf coast tends to appeal to southern and midwestern flyover country types; whereas the Atlantic coast draws it's immigrants mainly from refugees of the northeast corridor and other big cities.  If you are thinking about moving to Florida, ask yourself, -generally speaking,  which of these types of people would you rather live with?


                                      
/And if you're still undecided; Orlando.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

No, the leadership really couldn't care less about it. Also, Miami is horrible in the first place. "Glamorous", my fat ass.
 
Shocktopus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"In March 2022, the median listing home price in Tampa, FL was $388.8K".

::LAUGHS IN SAN DIEGO::

$388k wouldn't get you a 2br teardown mold pile here.

Funny how they define "hottest".

By that logic if someone making $30,000/yr gets a $20,000 raise, and someone making $1,000,000 a year gets a $300,000 raise, the now $50k guy got the "hottest pay increase".
 
